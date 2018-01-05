‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Takes Medical Leave After Brain Surgery

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek will be taking leave from the show after undergoing brain surgery last month. He shared the news in a video message on Thursday, January 4.

“Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem — a subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain, caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” the 77—year-old explained. “Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery. Prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio and taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon.”

He added: “And I want to thank all of you for your concern.”

The Canadian star wore a “Jeopardy!” blue hat in the clip, which appeared to be taped from his home.

Trebek has been hosting the popular game show since 1984.

In his absence, the series will continue to air new episodes that have been taped in advance. The annual college tournament, however, has been delayed until April.

