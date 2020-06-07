Wedding Surprise

In January 2016, the Northern Ireland native opened up about his 1994 nuptials, noting that Richardson surprised him by serenading him with their wedding song, “Crazy Love” by Van Morrison. “Behind my back, Natasha had been taking singing lessons to sing it to me,” Neeson said during an episode of SiriusXM’s My Favorite Song with John Benjamin Hickey. “After the ceremony, we were all going in to start the night’s festivities, and she grabbed the microphone, and she sang me this. I was like, ‘Wow.'”