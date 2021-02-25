Walker Family Events Foundation

In November 2020, Harry quietly volunteered for a veterans’ charity in Compton, California, called the Walker Family Events Foundation. The organization, which helps veterans and their families facing homelessness, shared two photos of the royals helping to pack and deliver food to those in need.

“Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” one photo caption read. “He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind.”