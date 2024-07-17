Your account
Entretenimiento

Premios Emmy 2024: Consulta la lista completa de nominaciones para la 76ª ceremonia anual

Live
Por
Premios Emmy 2024 Selena Gomez Alan Cumming y Ryan Gosling
Getty Images (3)

Las nominaciones para los Premios Emmy Primetime 2024 se revelaron el miércoles 17 de julio.

Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph anunciaron los nominados desde el Teatro El Capitán en Los Ángeles antes de la ceremonia anual número 76, que se celebrará el 15 de septiembre. (Hale, de 53 años, ganó anteriormente dos Emmys por Veep en 2013 y 2015, mientras que Ralph, de 67 años, obtuvo su primer Emmy por Abbott Elementary en 2022.)

“Aunque este año ha estado marcado por desafíos significativos para nuestra industria y su fuerza laboral, ha habido una abundancia de programas notables, actuaciones extraordinarias y narrativas impactantes”, dijo el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego, en un comunicado de junio. “La gran televisión depende de las contribuciones de muchos, y estamos encantados de tener a Tony y Sheryl para ayudarnos a reconocer la excelencia en nuestro campo mientras nos embarcamos en una temporada de tremenda celebración”.

Las huelgas de guionistas y actores hicieron que los Premios Emmy Primetime 2023 se pospusieran hasta enero de este año. A pesar de tener lugar en 2024, la ceremonia todavía se consideró la edición de 2023 del evento. Por lo tanto, se realizarán dos transmisiones de los Emmys en 2024.

En la ceremonia de 2023 en enero, Succession, The Bear y Beef triunfaron en sus respectivas categorías de drama, comedia y serie limitada. Succession y The Bear terminaron la noche con un empate por la mayoría de premios con seis cada uno, y Beef siguió con cinco trofeos.

Sigue leyendo para ver la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mejor Reality de Competencia

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antología o Película

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antología o Película

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Guilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Bowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama

Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mejor Presentador de un Programa de Reality o Competencia de Reality

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Mejor Presentador de un Programa de Juegos

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Mejor Película para Televisión

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Mejor Serie de Televisión de Variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción

Beckham

The Jinx

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Mejor Programa de Realidad Estructurada

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Mejor Programa de Realidad No Estructurada

Below Deck Down Under

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Los Emmy se transmitirán en vivo de costa a costa en ABC el domingo 15 de septiembre a las 8 p.m. ET.

