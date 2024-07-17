Las nominaciones para los Premios Emmy Primetime 2024 se revelaron el miércoles 17 de julio.
Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph anunciaron los nominados desde el Teatro El Capitán en Los Ángeles antes de la ceremonia anual número 76, que se celebrará el 15 de septiembre. (Hale, de 53 años, ganó anteriormente dos Emmys por Veep en 2013 y 2015, mientras que Ralph, de 67 años, obtuvo su primer Emmy por Abbott Elementary en 2022.)
“Aunque este año ha estado marcado por desafíos significativos para nuestra industria y su fuerza laboral, ha habido una abundancia de programas notables, actuaciones extraordinarias y narrativas impactantes”, dijo el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego, en un comunicado de junio. “La gran televisión depende de las contribuciones de muchos, y estamos encantados de tener a Tony y Sheryl para ayudarnos a reconocer la excelencia en nuestro campo mientras nos embarcamos en una temporada de tremenda celebración”.
Las huelgas de guionistas y actores hicieron que los Premios Emmy Primetime 2023 se pospusieran hasta enero de este año. A pesar de tener lugar en 2024, la ceremonia todavía se consideró la edición de 2023 del evento. Por lo tanto, se realizarán dos transmisiones de los Emmys en 2024.
En la ceremonia de 2023 en enero, Succession, The Bear y Beef triunfaron en sus respectivas categorías de drama, comedia y serie limitada. Succession y The Bear terminaron la noche con un empate por la mayoría de premios con seis cada uno, y Beef siguió con cinco trofeos.
Sigue leyendo para ver la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor Reality de Competencia
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antología o Película
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antología o Película
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown
Fallout
The Guilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Bowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama
Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Mejor Presentador de un Programa de Reality o Competencia de Reality
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Mejor Presentador de un Programa de Juegos
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Mejor Película para Televisión
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Mejor Serie de Televisión de Variedades
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción
Beckham
The Jinx
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers
Mejor Programa de Realidad Estructurada
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Mejor Programa de Realidad No Estructurada
Below Deck Down Under
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Los Emmy se transmitirán en vivo de costa a costa en ABC el domingo 15 de septiembre a las 8 p.m. ET.