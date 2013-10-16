Who cares what's in Leona's sauce? What's the secret to the Mystic Pizza stars' ageless beauty? The trio of actresses behind the sleeper 1988 hit — Julia Roberts, 45; Annabeth Gish, 42; and Lili Taylor, 46 — reunited for Entertainment Weekly's Reunions Issue, and all three looked spectacular.

For the cover image, the actresses wore jeans and T-shirts emblazoned with "A Slice of Heaven" (just like the ones they donned in the movie as teenage pizza parlor waitresses in Mystic, Conn.). Though they were dressed super-casual, all three appeared gorgeous and youthful.

In a Good Morning America segment that aired on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the cast — including actors Adam Storke, William R. Moses, and Vincent D'Onofrio (the three of whom played the girls' love interests in the coming-of-age flick) — sat down for a walk down memory lane. Among the behind-the-scenes stories spilled: Gish's mom was hovering behind the camera during the then-18-year-old actress' memorable make-out scene with Moses' cheating husband character; Matt Damon made his first big–screen appearance in the film as the little brother of Storke (who played Roberts' rich beau); and D'Onofrio almost backed out of the movie.

D'Onofrio revealed that he only committed after the read-through with the rest of the cast, and he realized just how talented the young women were — including then-unknown Roberts (who would go on to superstardom two years later in Pretty Woman). As soon as he saw her, he said, he knew she would be a huge movie star: "She was like a bomb ready to go off."

EW's Reunions Issue goes on sale Friday, Oct. 18.

