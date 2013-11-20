Somebody get the man a string instrument! R. Kelly, who is tuning up to release his twelfth studio album, released the official track list and accompanying artwork for Black Panties on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

On the standard album cover, the R&B hitmaker, 46, is seated in a leather chair, wearing a Phantom of the Opera-like mask and hat, while assuming a cellist's position. He holds a bow in his right hand against the waist of a topless woman, who is draped across Kelly's torso like a cello, wearing nothing but (you guessed right) black panties.

The deluxe version of the album also features a fully-clothed Kelly — only this time, the artist is buried under a sea of topless women wearing black panties.

Befitting Kelly's repertoire, the artwork release is accompanied by a track list rife with sexual innuendos, including song titles like "Legs Shakin'," "Crazy Sex" and "Marry The P-ssy." Kelly collaborates with Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, and 2 Chainz in his latest record, which drops Dec. 10.

Leading up to the release of Black Panties, R. Kelly has also worked with Justin Bieber on the 19-year-old singer's latest single, "PYD." He also joined Lady Gaga on Saturday Night Live last weekend to perform their song, "Do What U Want."

