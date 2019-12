Denise Martin Lies About Losing Her Job

Denise Martin raised eyebrows on Survivor: China in 2007 when she claimed during the reunion show that she had been displaced from her job as a lunch lady after returning home from filming. Burnett wanted to help Denise out, so he gave her $50,000. The school district in question later refuted Denise’s claims, prompting her to publicly apologize and donate the money to charity.