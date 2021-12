Cardi B

Palms Casino Resort announced in January 2019 that Cardi B will appear in her first Las Vegas residency at KAOS. The venue — an amphitheater-style space that functions as a dayclub and nightclub — will open its doors in April, at which time the “Money” rapper will make her debut. G-Eazy, Skrillex, Above & Beyond and Kaskade are also set to have exclusive residencies at KAOS.