Bring Out the Best of Skincare With the Best Plush Towel Sets

These sets often include soft, absorbent towels in multiple sizes. That way, you can have a comfortable drying experience. As another super cool plus, buying them as a set saves you both money and time (and not to mention, match the vibe of your bathroom!)
Not sure where the heck to start? End your search here and discover the best plush towel sets of 2022 with this guide.
Comparing the Leading Plush Towels of 2022
TRIDENT Plush Towel Set – Best Overall
- Smooth, soft surface
- Features 30-day money-back warranty
- Long-lasting durability and wear resistance
Bright mustard color is not for everyone
Sofi Premium Bathroom Towel Sets – Great Value
- Chemical-free and eco-friendly natural dyes
- 100% genuine Turkish cotton construction
- Extremely soft and gentle on the skin
- Washcloths are an inch bigger than standard
Maura Bath Towels – Luxurious Look
Key Features
Another awesome plus? You don’t have to worry about fading thanks to the color lock techniques used by Maura.
- Ideal size for full bathroom use
- Gorgeous and modern space gray color
- Long-lasting dye thanks to locking techniques
- All four towels are the same size
SUPERIOR Egyptian Cotton Towel Set – Premium Feel
Key Features
SUPERIOR hasn’t skimped out on style and looks either, resulting in the gorgeous, whimsical design and forest green color of these towels that contrasts beautifully with most modern bathroom interiors.
- 100% Egyptian cotton construction
- OEKO-TEX certificate makes it eco-friendly
- A bit on the heavy side
Welhome Hudson Bath Linen Set – Excellent Absorbance
Key Features
Surprisingly, there are no major downsides of this boosted absorbance, either. The towels in this set dry off quickly and have similar durability and lifespan to most of their competitors.
- Features moisture absorbing properties
- Made from organic and green cotton
- Just as soft as 100% cotton towels
- Might fray a little after long-term use
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Nicest Plush Towel Set
Size of Towels
The first factor to understand is the sizes of the towels you’ll find in a set.
Bath towels
Bath towels are the largest of the three, and as the name suggests they’re mainly used for drying your whole body after a shower, bath, or swim. The dimensions of these range from small to extra large depending on the manufacturer. Another use of these large towels is a covering for getting changed in public spaces like beaches, public pools, and water parks.
Hand towels
Hand towels are generally the most useful due to their size. You can never have enough hand towels as they come in handy in powder rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and workout areas.
Washcloths
Think of a plush towel set as a super absorbent handkerchief. These hand-sized towels are no more than 13×13 inches at their largest, with the average dimensions around 12×12 inches. Key uses for these include drying sweat during a workout, using them as a portable napkin, and drying hands after washing them in a public restroom.
Having one of these on you at all times will come in more handy than you might think, especially for cleaning up messes when you’re on the go.
Towel Material
The next key consideration of purchasing a plush tower set is the towel materials, as it will affect everything from the softness of the towels to their absorption rate. These are your key material options:
Turkish Cotton
Turkish cotton is the most popular material for plush towel sets, and it is easy to see why. It strikes the perfect balance of softness, absorption, and durability. That said, there is a quality spectrum with Turkish cotton, so make sure you’re getting 100% natural cotton with OEKO-TEX certification for environmental and safety standards.
Egyptian cotton
If your end goal with buying a new plush towel set is to get the most comfortable and soft drying sheets, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. It is widely considered the most premium type of cotton for towels and is certainly worth the extra cost
Cotton mix
Pure cotton towels are great in their own right, but other materials like linen have better water absorption properties. Keeping this in mind, a blend between these two materials can bring the best of both worlds to a towel set and is certainly worth your consideration.
Durability
Most folks use home towels pretty much every day, and most of them need a regular wash as well. This makes a double-stitched hep essential for long-term durability. Without this, a towel would start fraying from the edges within the first few months of regular use.
