Bring Out the Best of Skincare With the Best Plush Towel Sets

Size of Towels

Getting a plush towel set is an amazing way to replace old towels from your home and populate it with new ones. Since there are hundreds of sets to choose from, picking a towel set can get very confusing pretty quickly.

The first factor to understand is the sizes of the towels you’ll find in a set.

Bath towels

Bath towels are the largest of the three, and as the name suggests they’re mainly used for drying your whole body after a shower, bath, or swim. The dimensions of these range from small to extra large depending on the manufacturer. Another use of these large towels is a covering for getting changed in public spaces like beaches, public pools, and water parks.

Hand towels

Hand towels are generally the most useful due to their size. You can never have enough hand towels as they come in handy in powder rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and workout areas.

Washcloths

Think of a plush towel set as a super absorbent handkerchief. These hand-sized towels are no more than 13×13 inches at their largest, with the average dimensions around 12×12 inches. Key uses for these include drying sweat during a workout, using them as a portable napkin, and drying hands after washing them in a public restroom.

Having one of these on you at all times will come in more handy than you might think, especially for cleaning up messes when you’re on the go.

Towel Material

The next key consideration of purchasing a plush tower set is the towel materials, as it will affect everything from the softness of the towels to their absorption rate. These are your key material options:

Turkish Cotton

Turkish cotton is the most popular material for plush towel sets, and it is easy to see why. It strikes the perfect balance of softness, absorption, and durability. That said, there is a quality spectrum with Turkish cotton, so make sure you’re getting 100% natural cotton with OEKO-TEX certification for environmental and safety standards.

Egyptian cotton

If your end goal with buying a new plush towel set is to get the most comfortable and soft drying sheets, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. It is widely considered the most premium type of cotton for towels and is certainly worth the extra cost

Cotton mix

Pure cotton towels are great in their own right, but other materials like linen have better water absorption properties. Keeping this in mind, a blend between these two materials can bring the best of both worlds to a towel set and is certainly worth your consideration.

Durability

Most folks use home towels pretty much every day, and most of them need a regular wash as well. This makes a double-stitched hep essential for long-term durability. Without this, a towel would start fraying from the edges within the first few months of regular use.