Craft Chic Outfits With the Best Long Sleeve Tops

Creating a successful wardrobe without a decent number of long sleeve tops is next to impossible. Yes, you can technically do it, but it will be a struggle. Button-ups and short sleeve t-shirts can only get you so far without making things repetitive and boring.

So, should you buy a new long sleeve top? Yes, you absolutely should. Which ones should you buy? Let’s find out.

What Do You Need the Top For?

Before you even think about looking for tops online, answer this question. Where will you wear this top? Consider this thoroughly, as the answer to this will directly impact the type and style of top you should be looking for.

For example, say you need a long sleeve top for regular day-to-day use. In this case, the top needs to be comfortable, so you can wear it all day, and easy to style, so you don’t spend much time figuring out outfits for it. Plain, solid-colored knit tops with button-down fronts are a fantastic choice for this scenario.

Alternatively, say you need a long sleeve top for special occasions, things like dates, parties, and friendly gatherings. Situations like these call for a bit more color and style. A great top for this example would be a checked button-down with a knot front and a V-neck.

What Will You Wear the Top With?

While looking for a long sleeve top, think about how you’d wear it. In other words, look at your wardrobe and figure out where the new top will fit in.

You might have a specific pair of pants or a skirt that needs a matching top. If that’s the case, consider the color and design of those pants and search accordingly. Alternatively, you might like a certain top, and can figure out what goes with it later. Even here, you should think about the general style and fashion of your wardrobe.

The pants, footwear, and outwear in your arsenal follow an overarching theme that fits your preferences. Figure out what that theme and style are and look for tops that will fit it without too much conflict. At the very least, avoid tops that will clash with the outfits you already own. For example, if most of your closet is pastel with muted tones, a bright red top would just look odd.

If you don’t want to go through any of this, just buy a neutral long sleeve top with a minimalistic design and in either a white or black color. Light brown and khaki can work in some cases as well, but black and white are your safest choices. These neutral tops will work with almost anything and look quite decent in the process.

How Should the Top Fit?

Answering the previous two questions should narrow down your available long sleeve top options by a considerable amount. Almost any of the remaining tops will be decent, at the very least. You can continue the search by focusing on the details, and the fit is one of the most important ones.

Size

Before we talk about fit, though, make sure you’re buying the correct size. There is no universal size standard when it comes to online shopping for long sleeve tops. The medium size of one manufacturer can be drastically different from the medium size of another. Luckily, you can get around this issue by referring to the size chart. Measure your size and compare it to the size chart for an accurate assessment.

Fit

You have three main options when it comes to the fit of your long sleeve top. The first is a neutral or standard fitting. It’s not baggy, but it won’t highlight your curves either. It’s often a straight cut that is versatile enough to go with any set of bottoms.

On one extreme are the oversized tops that are the symbol of cuteness. They are also super cozy and comfortable, especially during the colder days of the year. On the other end are the tight-fitting long sleeve tops that are perfect for highlighting your curves. They accentuate your natural body-type and make you look a lot more mature and sophisticated.

What Should the Top Be Made From?

This question seems super important at first, and it is to some extent. But there is no clear answer to it, since most tops will have a unique fabric blend holding them together. These blends can include materials like polyester, spandex, and rayon. Cotton is also a common component of these blends, and it’s also the only material that can be found in 100% pure form in some long sleeve tops.