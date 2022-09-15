Craft Chic Outfits With the Best Long Sleeve Tops

These stylish pieces are sure to become the stars of your fashion arsenal and assets you can rely on at all times. The only difficult part is picking a top from the hundreds of available designs. But, you don’t have to worry about that since we’ve already compiled a list of several perfect long sleeve tops. Take a look.
Detailing the Leading Long Sleeve Tops of 2022
IWOLLENCE Women’s Top – Best Overall
The other benefit of this polyester and spandex crochet fabric is its comfort. You can wear this long sleeve top on the busiest of days, and it’ll keep you comfortable. Everyday wear is just one of the many uses for this top. It’s also perfect for casual dates and parties with friends. The relaxed fit and versatile design of this top help it take the highest spot on this list.
- Unique knit fabric
- Available in stylish colors
- Built to last a long time
- Can get too loose if washed incorrectly
Hanes Long Sleeve T-shirt – Best Minimalistic Design
The overall quality and comfort of this minimalist long sleeve top are nothing to scoff at either. Its 100% cotton construction is enough proof of its softness and long-term durability. The soft material feels even better after it has been washed a few times.
- White color goes with everything
- Ideal for showing off outerwear
- Clean easily with a machine wash
- Zero itching or discomfort
- A bit too plain for many situations
MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Top – Most Stylish
Its design is great, and all, but the material used to craft it is not a slouch either. This 82% polyester and 18% nylon fabric is turned into a ribbed knit material that complements this top’s design perfectly. When properly taken care of, this long sleeve top is very durable and is sure to last for years.
- Mature yet stylish gray color
- Unique ribbed knit fabric
- Can be both sexy and cute
- Ideal for daily regular fashion
- Needs to be hand washed
Glanzition Casual Top – Easiest To Style
Take a step past the solid black color and minimalist design, and you’ll have a top that’s comfortable, no matter the occasion. This 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric is soft enough to make this the ultimate weekend and indoor top as well. As a side note, its design is also perfect for the oversized long sleeve top look.
- Extremely easy to style
- Comfortable to wear all-day
- Works as both indoor and outdoor top
- Durable fabric will last a long time
- It cannot be machine washed
WIHOLL Long Sleeve Top – Most Unique Design
Even the polyester blend material used in its construction exudes the same gentle, yet confident, vibe that’s tough to replicate with anything else. You do have to put a bit more effort into crafting outfits with this top, but the end result is always worth it.
- Eye-catching design and color combination
- Works well with jeans and trousers
- Easy cleaning with machine wash compatibility
- Looks great at casual parties
- Requires time and effort to style
Buying Guide: Long Sleeve Tops
So, should you buy a new long sleeve top? Yes, you absolutely should. Which ones should you buy? Let’s find out.
What Do You Need the Top For?
Before you even think about looking for tops online, answer this question. Where will you wear this top? Consider this thoroughly, as the answer to this will directly impact the type and style of top you should be looking for.
For example, say you need a long sleeve top for regular day-to-day use. In this case, the top needs to be comfortable, so you can wear it all day, and easy to style, so you don’t spend much time figuring out outfits for it. Plain, solid-colored knit tops with button-down fronts are a fantastic choice for this scenario.
Alternatively, say you need a long sleeve top for special occasions, things like dates, parties, and friendly gatherings. Situations like these call for a bit more color and style. A great top for this example would be a checked button-down with a knot front and a V-neck.
What Will You Wear the Top With?
While looking for a long sleeve top, think about how you’d wear it. In other words, look at your wardrobe and figure out where the new top will fit in.
You might have a specific pair of pants or a skirt that needs a matching top. If that’s the case, consider the color and design of those pants and search accordingly. Alternatively, you might like a certain top, and can figure out what goes with it later. Even here, you should think about the general style and fashion of your wardrobe.
The pants, footwear, and outwear in your arsenal follow an overarching theme that fits your preferences. Figure out what that theme and style are and look for tops that will fit it without too much conflict. At the very least, avoid tops that will clash with the outfits you already own. For example, if most of your closet is pastel with muted tones, a bright red top would just look odd.
If you don’t want to go through any of this, just buy a neutral long sleeve top with a minimalistic design and in either a white or black color. Light brown and khaki can work in some cases as well, but black and white are your safest choices. These neutral tops will work with almost anything and look quite decent in the process.
How Should the Top Fit?
Answering the previous two questions should narrow down your available long sleeve top options by a considerable amount. Almost any of the remaining tops will be decent, at the very least. You can continue the search by focusing on the details, and the fit is one of the most important ones.
Size
Before we talk about fit, though, make sure you’re buying the correct size. There is no universal size standard when it comes to online shopping for long sleeve tops. The medium size of one manufacturer can be drastically different from the medium size of another. Luckily, you can get around this issue by referring to the size chart. Measure your size and compare it to the size chart for an accurate assessment.
Fit
You have three main options when it comes to the fit of your long sleeve top. The first is a neutral or standard fitting. It’s not baggy, but it won’t highlight your curves either. It’s often a straight cut that is versatile enough to go with any set of bottoms.
On one extreme are the oversized tops that are the symbol of cuteness. They are also super cozy and comfortable, especially during the colder days of the year. On the other end are the tight-fitting long sleeve tops that are perfect for highlighting your curves. They accentuate your natural body-type and make you look a lot more mature and sophisticated.
What Should the Top Be Made From?
This question seems super important at first, and it is to some extent. But there is no clear answer to it, since most tops will have a unique fabric blend holding them together. These blends can include materials like polyester, spandex, and rayon. Cotton is also a common component of these blends, and it’s also the only material that can be found in 100% pure form in some long sleeve tops.
