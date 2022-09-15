Cancel OK

Craft Chic Outfits With the Best Long Sleeve Tops

Highly rated long sleeve tops
As far as everyday casual fashion is concerned, you can make do with a handful of pants in your closet. They’re often not the center of attention, and almost no one will notice you wearing the same jeans for two different outfits. Tops, on the other hand, are a completely different story. You need a decent variety to stay on top of your day-to-day fashion game, and these top long sleeve tops of 2022 are here for that.

These stylish pieces are sure to become the stars of your fashion arsenal and assets you can rely on at all times. The only difficult part is picking a top from the hundreds of available designs. But, you don’t have to worry about that since we’ve already compiled a list of several perfect long sleeve tops. Take a look.

Detailing the Leading Long Sleeve Tops of 2022

IWOLLENCE Women’s Top – Best Overall

long sleeve tops reviews
This Iwollence Women’s Top is one of the most stylish and chic tops on the market. It excels at everything with flying colors. For starters, its design as a whole is fantastic. Its silhouette would’ve been fairly generic, but the knit material makes it one of a kind. Mix the tie knot with the relaxed nature of this top, and you have something that looks incredible and requires practically zero effort. You can rock it with almost any pair of jeans, and it’ll work like a charm.

The other benefit of this polyester and spandex crochet fabric is its comfort. You can wear this long sleeve top on the busiest of days, and it’ll keep you comfortable. Everyday wear is just one of the many uses for this top. It’s also perfect for casual dates and parties with friends. The relaxed fit and versatile design of this top help it take the highest spot on this list.

Pros
  • Unique knit fabric
  • Available in stylish colors
  • Built to last a long time
Cons
  • Can get too loose if washed incorrectly

Hanes Long Sleeve T-shirt – Best Minimalistic Design

long sleeve tops reviews
While fashion is all about self-expression, oftentimes, you need something reliable to fall back on. This Hanes Long Sleeve T-shirt fills that role perfectly, and will quickly become a must-have in your arsenal. At first glance, it is just a plain white long sleeve t-shirt with a crew neck design, but this top is much more than that. It can be a fine simple top on its own when you’re not in the mood to figure out an outfit but still want to look good. Alternatively, you can use it as a middle layer to show off the outerwear you’re proud of, be it a leather jacket or an unstructured blazer.

The overall quality and comfort of this minimalist long sleeve top are nothing to scoff at either. Its 100% cotton construction is enough proof of its softness and long-term durability. The soft material feels even better after it has been washed a few times.

Pros
  • White color goes with everything
  • Ideal for showing off outerwear
  • Clean easily with a machine wash
  • Zero itching or discomfort

 

Cons
  • A bit too plain for many situations

MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Top – Most Stylish

long sleeve tops reviews
This Merokeety Long Sleeve Top is one of the most effortlessly stylish tops you can find. The most noticeable feature of this top is its creative button-down front that stays in a V-shape no matter where you button it. Depending on what you’re wearing around it, this top can be both cute and functional, or both at the same time. Its classy gray color further solidifies this notion, making this one of the most versatile tops in your arsenal.

Its design is great, and all, but the material used to craft it is not a slouch either. This 82% polyester and 18% nylon fabric is turned into a ribbed knit material that complements this top’s design perfectly. When properly taken care of, this long sleeve top is very durable and is sure to last for years.

Pros
  • Mature yet stylish gray color
  • Unique ribbed knit fabric
  • Can be both sexy and cute
  • Ideal for daily regular fashion
Cons
  • Needs to be hand washed

Glanzition Casual Top – Easiest To Style

long sleeve tops reviews
Getting good at women’s fashion is already quite exhausting, and adding a difficult-to-style top will complicate things further. This Glanzition Casual Top solves this problem. The trendy neckline and soft fabric make this top a must-buy. Styling it is as simple as wearing it over any pair of jeans, and you’re done. Don’t confuse its simplicity with blandness. It might be a solid black color, but its style rivals designer tops with complex designs and color pallets.

Take a step past the solid black color and minimalist design, and you’ll have a top that’s comfortable, no matter the occasion. This 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric is soft enough to make this the ultimate weekend and indoor top as well. As a side note, its design is also perfect for the oversized long sleeve top look.

Pros
  • Extremely easy to style
  • Comfortable to wear all-day
  • Works as both indoor and outdoor top
  • Durable fabric will last a long time
Cons
  • It cannot be machine washed

WIHOLL Long Sleeve Top – Most Unique Design

long sleeve tops reviews
All long sleeve tops we’ve talked about so far had simple designs with one solid color. This Wiholl Long Sleeve Top, on the other hand, is creative and utterly unique. Its most notable feature is the white lace on the forearms. The colorful design gives this top a little something extra. The resulting look is a mix of mature and cute, which is further accentuated by its straight-cut design and henley collar.

Even the polyester blend material used in its construction exudes the same gentle, yet confident, vibe that’s tough to replicate with anything else. You do have to put a bit more effort into crafting outfits with this top, but the end result is always worth it.

Pros
  • Eye-catching design and color combination
  • Works well with jeans and trousers
  • Easy cleaning with machine wash compatibility
  • Looks great at casual parties
Cons
  • Requires time and effort to style

Buying Guide: Long Sleeve Tops

Creating a successful wardrobe without a decent number of long sleeve tops is next to impossible. Yes, you can technically do it, but it will be a struggle. Button-ups and short sleeve t-shirts can only get you so far without making things repetitive and boring.

So, should you buy a new long sleeve top? Yes, you absolutely should. Which ones should you buy? Let’s find out.

What Do You Need the Top For?

Before you even think about looking for tops online, answer this question. Where will you wear this top? Consider this thoroughly, as the answer to this will directly impact the type and style of top you should be looking for.

For example, say you need a long sleeve top for regular day-to-day use. In this case, the top needs to be comfortable, so you can wear it all day, and easy to style, so you don’t spend much time figuring out outfits for it. Plain, solid-colored knit tops with button-down fronts are a fantastic choice for this scenario.

Alternatively, say you need a long sleeve top for special occasions, things like dates, parties, and friendly gatherings. Situations like these call for a bit more color and style. A great top for this example would be a checked button-down with a knot front and a V-neck.

What Will You Wear the Top With?

While looking for a long sleeve top, think about how you’d wear it. In other words, look at your wardrobe and figure out where the new top will fit in.

You might have a specific pair of pants or a skirt that needs a matching top. If that’s the case, consider the color and design of those pants and search accordingly. Alternatively, you might like a certain top, and can figure out what goes with it later. Even here, you should think about the general style and fashion of your wardrobe.

The pants, footwear, and outwear in your arsenal follow an overarching theme that fits your preferences. Figure out what that theme and style are and look for tops that will fit it without too much conflict. At the very least, avoid tops that will clash with the outfits you already own. For example, if most of your closet is pastel with muted tones, a bright red top would just look odd.

If you don’t want to go through any of this, just buy a neutral long sleeve top with a minimalistic design and in either a white or black color. Light brown and khaki can work in some cases as well, but black and white are your safest choices. These neutral tops will work with almost anything and look quite decent in the process.

How Should the Top Fit?

Answering the previous two questions should narrow down your available long sleeve top options by a considerable amount. Almost any of the remaining tops will be decent, at the very least. You can continue the search by focusing on the details, and the fit is one of the most important ones.

Size

Before we talk about fit, though, make sure you’re buying the correct size. There is no universal size standard when it comes to online shopping for long sleeve tops. The medium size of one manufacturer can be drastically different from the medium size of another. Luckily, you can get around this issue by referring to the size chart. Measure your size and compare it to the size chart for an accurate assessment.

Fit

You have three main options when it comes to the fit of your long sleeve top. The first is a neutral or standard fitting. It’s not baggy, but it won’t highlight your curves either. It’s often a straight cut that is versatile enough to go with any set of bottoms.

On one extreme are the oversized tops that are the symbol of cuteness. They are also super cozy and comfortable, especially during the colder days of the year. On the other end are the tight-fitting long sleeve tops that are perfect for highlighting your curves. They accentuate your natural body-type and make you look a lot more mature and sophisticated.

What Should the Top Be Made From?

This question seems super important at first, and it is to some extent. But there is no clear answer to it, since most tops will have a unique fabric blend holding them together. These blends can include materials like polyester, spandex, and rayon. Cotton is also a common component of these blends, and it’s also the only material that can be found in 100% pure form in some long sleeve tops.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I wear my top under a jacket?

A: The effectiveness of this method depends on the specific design of the long sleeve top, but you can rock most of them under jackets and outerwear. You might also want to take color into consideration when wearing outerwear over tops.

Q: Can I wear a long sleeve top to work?

A: If its design is understated and has a solid dark color, then yes, most office dress codes will allow you to wear it to work. It’s still a good idea to ask your workplace beforehand.

Q: Do long sleeve tops work with skirts?

A: Yes, they absolutely do. If you’re looking to stay warm, but still want to be stylish, consider pairing your new long sleeve top with a skirt. Both short and long skirts will look great with many types of tops.

