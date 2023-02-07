Ease Sore Muscles With the Best Massage Oils

Cancel OK
Need to destress after a long day at work? Even though getting pampered at a fancy spa is a real treat, it can be pricey. Lucky for you, with massage oils, at-home massages are a breeze. But how do you know which massage oil is good for you? Don’t fret, we’ve listed some of the top-rated massage oils of 2023. Whether you’re looking for an energizing massage to help kickstart your day, a soothing massage to calm down after a long day, you’re bound to find the right oil on the list.
Comparing the Top Massage Oil of 2023

Majestic Pure Massage Oil – Best Overall

massage oil review
For anyone looking for a pure, natural massage oil that can provide calming, soothing, and relaxation effects, the Majestic Pure Lavender Massage Oil is a great option. This balanced oil blend provides an easy-to-absorb solution for those looking for a therapeutic massage. It’s formulated with a combination of beneficial carrier oils that help nourish and refresh skin without leaving behind any sticky residue. 

The lavender scent of this massage oil will bring an intimate vibe and create a passionate setting when used as a couple’s massage. Additionally, the convenient bottle design makes it easy to use and pumps out just the right amount of oil quickly without any messes or spillage. Also, you can rest assured that the ingredients used in this massage oil are of premium quality and ethically sourced with no animal testing involved. With its 100% natural ingredients and affordable price tag, this massage oil stands at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Free from toxins, additives, and harmful chemicals
  • Ethically-sourced, cruelty-free ingredients
  • Nourishing formula for all skin types
Cons
  • Scent might irritate sensitive noses

Weleda Massage Oil – Ideal for Stiff Muscles

massage oil review
If you’re tired of stressful and taxing workdays and want to treat yourself, look no further than the Weleda Massage Oil.  The blend of arnica, birch, sunflower, and olive oils makes for a unique combination of soothing and invigorating effects. This plant-rich oil helps your skin feel firm and more elastic while helping your muscles to relax. Plus, this massage oil is enhanced with flowers, fruit, root extracts, and minerals that are carefully selected to work with your skin and muscles. Each ingredient has been chosen with care to provide maximum nourishment and comfort to the skin, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

A great thing about this massage oil is that it works well with other beauty products such as exfoliants, serums, and moisturizers. Not only does this product provide immediate relief from sore muscles, but also helps improve the overall health of your skin. You can also use it for aromatherapy, as its scent is both calming and uplifting at the same time.

Pros
  • Contains no harmful chemicals and preservatives
  • Dermatologist tested  
  • Quickly absorbs into the skin
Cons
  • Scent fades quickly

Viva Naturals Massage Oil – Admirable Scent

massage oil review
The Viva Naturals Massage Oil is the perfect solution for your relaxation and aromatherapy needs. With an amazing lavender scent, this massage oil provides an at-home spa experience you’ll love. It’s made with a custom blend of organic essential oils and is a non Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), hexane-free, and paraben-free product that’s never tested on animals, so you can use it with complete peace of mind.

The massage oil absorbs into the skin in no time and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy, allowing for a silky-smooth application and leaving your skin soft and hydrated. Not only can this massage oil be used for relaxation purposes but it also makes for a great body moisturizer. This small bottle has enough massage oil to provide multiple uses for yourself or for two people to enjoy together. It also contains organic sweet Almond oil, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, that can help reduce aches and pains. 

Pros
  • Comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle
  • Certified organic by Oregon Tilth
  • No artificial dyes or fragrances
Cons
  • The texture is a bit runny

Cosmetasa Massage Oil – Lightweight Formula

massage oil review
The Cosmetasa Massage Oil is an ideal product for those seeking a spa-quality massage experience in the comfort of their own home. It combines a unique blend of quality oils designed to provide a lightweight and soothing formula. The addition of lavender essential oil infuses this product with a calming and romantic aroma, making it perfect for special occasions or simply pampering yourself after a long day.

It comes with a roller ball that has a 360-degree spin design, allowing it to glide along the skin and smooth any knots or tension — all you have to do is add a few drops of the massage oil onto the roller ball and you can start enjoying a deeply nourishing and hydrating massage without any pain. Thanks to the all-natural and beneficial ingredients such as sweet almond oil, tocopherol, and lavender essential oil, you can be assured that this particular massage oil is free from harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and artificial fragrances.

Pros
  • Infused with hydrating ingredients
  • Massage ball for kneading effects
  • Includes a convenient applicator
Cons
  • Dries out quickly

Pursonic Massage Oil – Most Versatile

massage oil review
Want to take your massage experience to the next level? Get your hands on the Pursonic Massage Oil as it’s a top-of-the-line product for a variety of purposes. It offers superior quality with maximum purity, meaning you don’t have to worry about clogged pores or skin irritation. This lightweight formula makes it ideal for all skin types and it refreshes and hydrates your skin from head to toe, giving a smooth and baby-soft feeling. This massage oil also works wonders on dry and lifeless hair, providing the essential moisture needed to restore hair’s softness and shine.

Additionally, you can use this massage oil as a moisturizer, in toothpaste recipes, as lip balm, a natural deodorant, face wash, eye make-up remover, shaving cream, and even sunburn remedies. From its superior quality and maximum purity to its multiple uses including hydrating dry skin and restoring dry hair, this oil offers numerous benefits that are sure to impress even the pickiest of shoppers.

Pros
  • Helps with hair repair and growth
  • Great carrier for essential oils
  • Offers anti-aging benefits 
Cons
  • Fragrance free

Buying Guide: Massage Oil

When considering massage oils, you want to avoid greasy products that can irritate your skin. To completely transform your experience, the goal is to pick a massage oil that isn’t too heavy, removes stress knots, and has other therapeutic advantages. To assist you in the purchase, we’ve put together this helpful guide with all the information you need about massage oils.

How To Choose a Massage Oil

Ingredients

When selecting a massage oil, it’s important to go for something made using natural and organic ingredients to ensure that the oil will provide the benefits that you’re looking for from your massage session. It’s highly recommended to do research on the specific type of oil you plan to purchase and make sure that it meets your needs. Look for plant-based oils like hemp, jojoba, almond, coconut, and others as these natural oils provide many benefits to the skin during massage.

Non-greasy formula 

The last thing you want after a relaxing massage is to feel greasy or oily. You should look for massage oils designed with a non-greasy formula so that you can enjoy the massage without worrying about leaving behind a greasy residue. Most non-greasy formulas are made up of botanical oils, light waxes, and glycerin to ensure quick absorption into the skin without leaving an oily feel. 

Aromatherapy properties 

When choosing a massage oil, it’s important to consider how it can provide aromatherapy benefits during the massage session. Most high-quality massage oils are infused with essential oils, which are known to have calming and relaxing properties that can help reduce stress and tension. Some of the popular essential oils used in massage oils include lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, chamomile, and tea tree. 

Essential oil blends 

Not all essential oils are created equal and some blends can provide multiple benefits. When selecting a massage oil, look for one that contains combinations of high-quality essential oils carefully blended together for maximum benefit. You should go for certified organic essential oil blends made with therapeutic-grade ingredients that have been specifically formulated for use in massage therapy. 

Compatibility

It’s important to choose a massage oil that’s suitable for your skin type to ensure it won’t cause any unwanted reactions or discomfort during your session. If you have dry skin, you may want to look for an oil with added emollients such as rosehip seed oil or sweet almond oil to help provide extra hydration during your massage session. 

Oils that contain coconut or jojoba oil may be better suited for those with oily skin. These are lightweight and non-comedogenic ingredients that won’t clog pores or leave behind a greasy feel after use. 

Allergy considerations 

If you have any allergies or take medications that may interfere with certain ingredients present in massage oils, you should do thorough research ahead of time. It’s important to check the list of ingredients on all products to avoid any unpleasant allergic reactions during your massage session due to allergens contained within the product itself.  

People Also Asked

Q: Should I follow any specific techniques or processes when using massage oils?

A: Yes! Massage therapists often use specific techniques when applying or using massage oils to ensure maximum benefit from the product. This can include applying the oil with long strokes or in circular motions along the body’s energy lines (called meridians). The therapist may also use their hands to spread the product over larger areas of muscle or create friction with their palms for deeper tissue manipulation. 

Q: Can massage oils be harmful to my skin?

A: When using massage oils, it’s important to remember that some people may experience an allergic reaction if they are sensitive to certain ingredients in the product being used (like nut-based products). Reactions may include redness, itching, swelling, or rash in the area of application. 

Additionally, some massage therapists may advise pregnant clients not to use certain types of essential oils due to their high concentration of active compounds. Such products can pose a risk to the baby’s development if absorbed through the skin during the massage. 

Q: Do massage therapists use a different type of massage oil?

A: Yes! During massage sessions at spas, massage therapists often use specialized carriers and blended oils designed specifically for therapeutic purposes. These products offer superior lubrication and glide smoothly over the skin, making them great options for client comfort during treatment sessions. For example, some brands offer a line of liniments made with cooling menthol that can provide extra relief for tense muscles when needed.

Q: What are the differences between oil and lotion-based massage oils?

A: Oil-based massage oils are generally lighter and thinner than lotion-based products, which makes them easier to spread across larger areas with minimal pressure. Lotions, on the other hand, tend to be thicker in consistency and require more effort from the practitioner’s hands when applying them to their client’s bodies. Also, oil-based products typically provide superior lubrication due to having fewer emulsifiers than lotions do. 

Q: How should I store massage oils properly to maintain their quality?

A: To maintain all the goodness of your massage oil products it’s important to store them properly to prevent oxidation from sunlight or heat damage caused by appliance motors like hair dryers or air conditioners near where you keep your supplies. Ideally, you want your bottles stored somewhere away from direct sunlight at room temperature (68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit) with lids tightly closed reducing their exposure to air contamination as much as possible.

