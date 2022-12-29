Give Yourself a Spa-Like Treatment With the Best Dermaplane Razors

A dermaplane razor is used to perform this particular task. It is also known as a micro-derm or a dermaplaning tool and is an essential beauty tool used to exfoliate the skin and remove the buildup of dead skin cells. We’ve reviewed some of the most remarkable dermaplane razors of 2022.
The Top Dermaplane Razors of 2022 in Detail
Jasclair Dermaplane Razor – Best Overall
This precision shaver has an exfoliating effect and removes dead skin cells. Waxing, sugaring, and even tweezing can damage pores and follicles, leaving them desperate for restoration, but that’s not the case with this product. We’ve chosen this product as the best one because it comes with nine blades that deliver a groomed look every time you use them.
- Helps in shaping eyebrows
- It doesn’t take much time to get rid of unwanted hair
- Ensures a clean base that helps in the absorption of the serum
- The blades are a bit sharp for beginners to handle
Schick Dermaplane Razor – High-quality choice
It’s ideal for removing pesky unwanted hairs from your chin, upper lip, eyebrows, sideburns, and smoothing out your skin. The razor is made from high-quality stainless steel and professional surgical blades, and the packaging includes a bonus eyebrow shaping attachment for precision shaping. The unique design enables you to reach every area of your face with ease. You can even use it to remove splinters, if needed.
- The product comes in a set of three
- It has an ergonomic design that makes it convenient to hold
- Doesn’t cause any cuts when you handle it with care
- A bit tiny, which increases its risk of getting lost
ILLUVA Dermaplane Razor – Simple design
It’s an excellent choice for experts to help meet their high standards and for beginners who want to learn more skills. The blades are safe and gentle, and won’t cause pain and redness. Each blade is individually wrapped to ensure hygiene and safety. Small enough to fit in your purse and simple to use, it gives you complete control to shape your brows.
- Suitable for all genders
- It comes in a pack of six, which keeps you from buying more for an extended period
- Lightweight composition
- Packaging is not the best, could be damaged during shipping
Vertex Dermaplane Razor – Highly durable
This facial razor is made from stainless steel durable enough to last a lifetime. The hypoallergenic blade ensures that your skin does not break out in razor bumps or rashes. It has a slightly curved head that allows easy maneuvering around facial features for a close, smooth shave.
- Super easy to use
- It doesn’t have a sharp edge that can cause cuts
- Hygienically safe to use
- Not suitable for people with sensitive skin
ENNVA Dermaplane Razor – Easy to clean
Because of their smooth design and body, these razors are super easy to use as well as clean. You can use them every few days to shape your eyebrows with confidence. This eyebrow razor set comes with a portable carrying case to take it anywhere with you.
- The blade doesn’t rust over time
- It has a long shelf life
- Can be used multiple times
- The handles are a bit small
Dermaplane Razors: A Buying Guide
What to look for while buying a dermaplane razor?
You are going to use a dermaplane razor on your face. That’s why you should never compromise on its quality. It would help if you learned to make the best decision concerning this little tool, and for this purpose, you must keep some essential points on your fingertips while you are out shopping for a razor.
Stainless steel blade
The first and foremost consideration when buying a dermaplane razor is the presence of stainless steel blades. This blade is more long-lasting than regular blades and doesn’t rust after coming in contact with the water. Additionally, it’s pretty hygienic and doesn’t give way to germs invading your precious skin. It is also skin-friendly and doesn’t cause skin inflammation. What more could you want?
Ergonomic design
Another aspect that you must not take lightly is the ergonomic design of the razor. It must be smooth enough to hold comfortably without burdening your hands. The blade’s handle should provide you with a good enough grip to conveniently exfoliate your skin without feeling pressurized. Having these qualities can reduce the chances of slipping, which can aid in preventing unwanted cuts and nicks.
Replaceable blades
You do not want to invest in the same tool again and again when you can easily use one without any issues. Buying a razor with replaceable blades is way more convenient than buying multiple ones. You can use a reusable handle to perform multiple dermaplane sessions without spending extra money. Isn’t this a budget-friendly way to freshen your skin and enhance your beauty?
What are the types of dermaplane razors?
Manual
Manual razors are the most straightforward and require the least amount of maintenance. But there is a lot of downtime with this type of razor, as it can take a lot of time and effort to scrape off all the dead skin cells. It is not like a razor blade; it is exceptionally sharp to give you that smooth baby-like skin. This razor is used to remove unwanted hairs and dead skin cells from the skin.
Electric
Electric dermaplane razors can be used just like a regular razor, and they are fast and reliable. However, they are more expensive as well. The razor has two disks that rotate to remove the dead skin cells and the hair. The good thing about electric dermaplaning is that the treatment is pain-free.
Some electric dermaplaning razors use the same gentle surgical blades as dermaplaning professionals. At the same time, some are made with medical-grade stainless steel blades that are safer than surgical steel because they don’t rust.
What are the perks of using a dermaplane razor?
If you want to improve your overall health and get healthier-looking skin, you should start using a dermaplane razor. The following are the benefits of using dermaplane razors:
Elimination of skin issues
A dermaplane razor is one of the best ways to improve skin health and eliminate skin problems such as acne and sun damage. We used to think that our dead skin cells would fall off on their own. However, it turns out that dead skin cells can pile up and clog your pores.
This can lead to dead skin buildup, blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and painful skin infections. These problems can be solved with a dermaplane razor.
Less painful
Using a dermaplane razor is far less painful than going for a whole face waxing session. While using it, you don’t have to apply any sticky material to your face and wait for it to dry.
Simply apply some moisturizer and then use the blade to remove your facial impurities. It doesn’t cause any pain so long as you use it properly.
Pocket-friendly
Using a dermaplane razor is pocket-friendly to provide your face with a younger and healthier look. You can travel with them easily and whip one out whenever you see unwanted hair growth.
How to use a dermaplane razor
Though the procedure is not overly complicated, there are a few pieces of information to keep in mind when using a dermaplane razor.
Precautions
- Make sure the dermaplane razor is sharp. If it’s not, the blade may not cut the hair well.
- Always use a clean blade. Buy health and beauty products, including dermaplane razors, in bulk so you always have access to a new blade.
- Apply a lubricant to your skin before use. This step is optional, but it will make your shaving experience more comfortable.
Step-by-step guide
- First, cleans the skin with an excellent cleanser to remove oil and dirt.
- Then, apply a good moisturizer to moisten the skin before and after dermaplaning.
- When performing dermaplaning, be extra careful when moving the blade across the skin.
- After removing the dead skin, you can apply a moisturizer to your face.
