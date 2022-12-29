Give Yourself a Spa-Like Treatment With the Best Dermaplane Razors

What to look for while buying a dermaplane razor?

Dermaplaning is a non-invasive hair removal treatment you can use at home. It uses a surgical blade to remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells and acts like a skin resurfacing treatment. It’s often confused with microdermabrasion and chemical peels, but safer and more effective. A good dermaplane razor can help you pamper your skin in the most effective manner possible.

You are going to use a dermaplane razor on your face. That’s why you should never compromise on its quality. It would help if you learned to make the best decision concerning this little tool, and for this purpose, you must keep some essential points on your fingertips while you are out shopping for a razor.

Stainless steel blade

The first and foremost consideration when buying a dermaplane razor is the presence of stainless steel blades. This blade is more long-lasting than regular blades and doesn’t rust after coming in contact with the water. Additionally, it’s pretty hygienic and doesn’t give way to germs invading your precious skin. It is also skin-friendly and doesn’t cause skin inflammation. What more could you want?

Ergonomic design

Another aspect that you must not take lightly is the ergonomic design of the razor. It must be smooth enough to hold comfortably without burdening your hands. The blade’s handle should provide you with a good enough grip to conveniently exfoliate your skin without feeling pressurized. Having these qualities can reduce the chances of slipping, which can aid in preventing unwanted cuts and nicks.

Replaceable blades

You do not want to invest in the same tool again and again when you can easily use one without any issues. Buying a razor with replaceable blades is way more convenient than buying multiple ones. You can use a reusable handle to perform multiple dermaplane sessions without spending extra money. Isn’t this a budget-friendly way to freshen your skin and enhance your beauty?

What are the types of dermaplane razors?

Manual

Manual razors are the most straightforward and require the least amount of maintenance. But there is a lot of downtime with this type of razor, as it can take a lot of time and effort to scrape off all the dead skin cells. It is not like a razor blade; it is exceptionally sharp to give you that smooth baby-like skin. This razor is used to remove unwanted hairs and dead skin cells from the skin.

Electric

Electric dermaplane razors can be used just like a regular razor, and they are fast and reliable. However, they are more expensive as well. The razor has two disks that rotate to remove the dead skin cells and the hair. The good thing about electric dermaplaning is that the treatment is pain-free.

Some electric dermaplaning razors use the same gentle surgical blades as dermaplaning professionals. At the same time, some are made with medical-grade stainless steel blades that are safer than surgical steel because they don’t rust.

What are the perks of using a dermaplane razor?

If you want to improve your overall health and get healthier-looking skin, you should start using a dermaplane razor. The following are the benefits of using dermaplane razors:

Elimination of skin issues

A dermaplane razor is one of the best ways to improve skin health and eliminate skin problems such as acne and sun damage. We used to think that our dead skin cells would fall off on their own. However, it turns out that dead skin cells can pile up and clog your pores.

This can lead to dead skin buildup, blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and painful skin infections. These problems can be solved with a dermaplane razor.

Less painful

Using a dermaplane razor is far less painful than going for a whole face waxing session. While using it, you don’t have to apply any sticky material to your face and wait for it to dry.

Simply apply some moisturizer and then use the blade to remove your facial impurities. It doesn’t cause any pain so long as you use it properly.

Pocket-friendly

Using a dermaplane razor is pocket-friendly to provide your face with a younger and healthier look. You can travel with them easily and whip one out whenever you see unwanted hair growth.

How to use a dermaplane razor

Though the procedure is not overly complicated, there are a few pieces of information to keep in mind when using a dermaplane razor.

Precautions

Make sure the dermaplane razor is sharp. If it’s not, the blade may not cut the hair well.

Always use a clean blade. Buy health and beauty products, including dermaplane razors, in bulk so you always have access to a new blade.

Apply a lubricant to your skin before use. This step is optional, but it will make your shaving experience more comfortable.

Step-by-step guide