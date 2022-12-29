Cancel OK
Give Yourself a Spa-Like Treatment With the Best Dermaplane Razors

highest-rated dermaplane razors
Want to look perfect among your friends and flaunt your flawless beauty? If so, it’s time to provide your face with the most effective beauty treatment. If you want to get rid of sunspots, age spots, and acne scars, you should get a dermaplane razor. It is a non-invasive treatment to exfoliate or remove dead skin cells and vellus hair, AKA peach fuzz. The treatment is usually done on the face or body. Still, any skin area can be successfully exfoliated using a dermaplane razor to resurface the skin and create a radiant look!

A dermaplane razor is used to perform this particular task. It is also known as a micro-derm or a dermaplaning tool and is an essential beauty tool used to exfoliate the skin and remove the buildup of dead skin cells. We’ve reviewed some of the most remarkable dermaplane razors of 2022.

The Top Dermaplane Razors of 2022 in Detail

Jasclair Dermaplane Razor – Best Overall

dermaplane razors review
Say hello to a new world of clean, flawless skin! You can now use the Jasclair dermaplane razor to remove facial hair from the comfort of your home. The blade is protected by an anti-slip grip so you can pull it off after use without fear of cuts or scrapes.

This precision shaver has an exfoliating effect and removes dead skin cells. Waxing, sugaring, and even tweezing can damage pores and follicles, leaving them desperate for restoration, but that’s not the case with this product. We’ve chosen this product as the best one because it comes with nine blades that deliver a groomed look every time you use them.

Pros
  • Helps in shaping eyebrows
  • It doesn’t take much time to get rid of unwanted hair
  • Ensures a clean base that helps in the absorption of the serum
Cons
  • The blades are a bit sharp for beginners to handle

Schick Dermaplane Razor – High-quality choice

dermaplane razors review
The Schick dermaplane razor is a high-quality, multi-functional facial hair and skincare tool for your beauty needs. This multi-tasking tool has a unique design that allows touch-ups to be quick, easy, and safe, giving you the perfect brows and helping you achieve that perfect face!

It’s ideal for removing pesky unwanted hairs from your chin, upper lip, eyebrows, sideburns, and smoothing out your skin. The razor is made from high-quality stainless steel and professional surgical blades, and the packaging includes a bonus eyebrow shaping attachment for precision shaping. The unique design enables you to reach every area of your face with ease. You can even use it to remove splinters, if needed.

Pros
  • The product comes in a set of three
  • It has an ergonomic design that makes it convenient to hold
  • Doesn’t cause any cuts when you handle it with care
Cons
  • A bit tiny, which increases its risk of getting lost

ILLUVA Dermaplane Razor – Simple design

dermaplane razors review
With the ILLUVA dermaplane razor, say goodbye to painful, expensive, and time-consuming eyebrow grooming. The high-quality stainless steel blades with the grooved structure are specialists in removing unwanted and stray facial hair from eyebrows, upper lips, and cheeks.

It’s an excellent choice for experts to help meet their high standards and for beginners who want to learn more skills. The blades are safe and gentle, and won’t cause pain and redness. Each blade is individually wrapped to ensure hygiene and safety. Small enough to fit in your purse and simple to use, it gives you complete control to shape your brows.

Pros
  • Suitable for all genders
  • It comes in a pack of six, which keeps you from buying more for an extended period
  • Lightweight composition
Cons
  • Packaging is not the best, could be damaged during shipping

Vertex Dermaplane Razor – Highly durable

dermaplane razors review
The Vertex dermaplane razor is a revolutionary tool for professional-looking, flawless makeup application. It is a versatile facial razor that easily shapes and shaves your brows, creates clean lines on your upper lip and chin, and easily removes stray hair from your face and neck.

This facial razor is made from stainless steel durable enough to last a lifetime. The hypoallergenic blade ensures that your skin does not break out in razor bumps or rashes. It has a slightly curved head that allows easy maneuvering around facial features for a close, smooth shave.

Pros
  • Super easy to use
  • It doesn’t have a sharp edge that can cause cuts
  • Hygienically safe to use
Cons
  • Not suitable for people with sensitive skin

ENNVA Dermaplane Razor – Easy to clean

dermaplane razors review
The ENNVA face razors are the perfect addition to your beauty routine. Pamper yourself with salon-quality tools. They come with premium Japanese blades safe to use and durable enough to last for years. The blade edges are not dangerous and do not cut your skin.

Because of their smooth design and body, these razors are super easy to use as well as clean. You can use them every few days to shape your eyebrows with confidence. This eyebrow razor set comes with a portable carrying case to take it anywhere with you.

Pros
  • The blade doesn’t rust over time
  • It has a long shelf life
  • Can be used multiple times
Cons
  • The handles are a bit small

Dermaplane Razors: A Buying Guide

Dermaplaning is a non-invasive hair removal treatment you can use at home. It uses a surgical blade to remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells and acts like a skin resurfacing treatment. It’s often confused with microdermabrasion and chemical peels, but safer and more effective. A good dermaplane razor can help you pamper your skin in the most effective manner possible. 

What to look for while buying a dermaplane razor?

You are going to use a dermaplane razor on your face. That’s why you should never compromise on its quality. It would help if you learned to make the best decision concerning this little tool, and for this purpose, you must keep some essential points on your fingertips while you are out shopping for a razor. 

Stainless steel blade 

The first and foremost consideration when buying a dermaplane razor is the presence of stainless steel blades. This blade is more long-lasting than regular blades and doesn’t rust after coming in contact with the water. Additionally, it’s pretty hygienic and doesn’t give way to germs invading your precious skin. It is also skin-friendly and doesn’t cause skin inflammation. What more could you want?

Ergonomic design

Another aspect that you must not take lightly is the ergonomic design of the razor. It must be smooth enough to hold comfortably without burdening your hands. The blade’s handle should provide you with a good enough grip to conveniently exfoliate your skin without feeling pressurized. Having these qualities can reduce the chances of slipping, which can aid in preventing unwanted cuts and nicks. 

Replaceable blades

You do not want to invest in the same tool again and again when you can easily use one without any issues. Buying a razor with replaceable blades is way more convenient than buying multiple ones. You can use a reusable handle to perform multiple dermaplane sessions without spending extra money. Isn’t this a budget-friendly way to freshen your skin and enhance your beauty?

What are the types of dermaplane razors?

Manual

Manual razors are the most straightforward and require the least amount of maintenance. But there is a lot of downtime with this type of razor, as it can take a lot of time and effort to scrape off all the dead skin cells. It is not like a razor blade; it is exceptionally sharp to give you that smooth baby-like skin. This razor is used to remove unwanted hairs and dead skin cells from the skin.

Electric 

Electric dermaplane razors can be used just like a regular razor, and they are fast and reliable. However, they are more expensive as well. The razor has two disks that rotate to remove the dead skin cells and the hair. The good thing about electric dermaplaning is that the treatment is pain-free. 

Some electric dermaplaning razors use the same gentle surgical blades as dermaplaning professionals. At the same time, some are made with medical-grade stainless steel blades that are safer than surgical steel because they don’t rust.

What are the perks of using a dermaplane razor?

If you want to improve your overall health and get healthier-looking skin, you should start using a dermaplane razor. The following are the benefits of using dermaplane razors:

Elimination of skin issues

A dermaplane razor is one of the best ways to improve skin health and eliminate skin problems such as acne and sun damage. We used to think that our dead skin cells would fall off on their own. However, it turns out that dead skin cells can pile up and clog your pores. 

This can lead to dead skin buildup, blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and painful skin infections. These problems can be solved with a dermaplane razor. 

Less painful

Using a dermaplane razor is far less painful than going for a whole face waxing session. While using it, you don’t have to apply any sticky material to your face and wait for it to dry. 

Simply apply some moisturizer and then use the blade to remove your facial impurities. It doesn’t cause any pain so long as you use it properly. 

Pocket-friendly

Using a dermaplane razor is pocket-friendly to provide your face with a younger and healthier look. You can travel with them easily and whip one out whenever you see unwanted hair growth. 

How to use a dermaplane razor

Though the procedure is not overly complicated, there are a few pieces of information to keep in mind when using a dermaplane razor.

Precautions

  • Make sure the dermaplane razor is sharp. If it’s not, the blade may not cut the hair well.
  • Always use a clean blade. Buy health and beauty products, including dermaplane razors, in bulk so you always have access to a new blade.
  • Apply a lubricant to your skin before use. This step is optional, but it will make your shaving experience more comfortable.

Step-by-step guide

  1. First, cleans the skin with an excellent cleanser to remove oil and dirt.
  2. Then, apply a good moisturizer to moisten the skin before and after dermaplaning.
  3. When performing dermaplaning, be extra careful when moving the blade across the skin.
  4. After removing the dead skin, you can apply a moisturizer to your face. 

People Also Asked

Q: How to maintain a dermaplane razor?

A: You should clean the razor after each use. Rinse it and rub some soap on the razor blade and handle. Be careful not to cut your fingers. Shake off excess water, and leave the razor open to completely dry.

Q: How long does a dermaplane razor last?

A: A dermaplaning razor can last for three sessions so long as you clean it properly, dry it, and store it in a dry, dark place.

Q: Are dermaplane razors dangerous to use?

A: No, dermaplane razors are not dangerous to use. The razor blade is not sharp enough to cut the skin on purpose and has a round edge. Dermaplaning helps to soften and smooth out the skin. However, it may not be the best treatment for people with sensitive skin.

