Look Fresh With the Best Beard Conditioners

One of the most essential products that you need in your arsenal is a good beard conditioner. A good beard conditioner will help to keep your beard soft and manageable, as well as help promote healthy growth.
Does all this seem a bit overwhelming? No worries, our team has put together a list of the highest-rated beard conditioners of 2022.
Reviewing the Top Beard Conditioners of 2022 in Detail
Viking Revolution Beard Conditioner – Best Overall
This product gets rid of itchiness and irritation caused by dandruff. For best results, use the beard wash regularly. Made with natural beard oil, it deeply cleans and nourishes your hair follicles for thicker and longer growth. This pick made it to the top of our list because of its amazing formula and luscious feel.
- Has a sandalwood scent
- Made with nourishing oils
- Lathers up easily
- Softens hair strands
- Not made for curly hair
Just For Men Beard Conditioner – Best for Traveling
Its non-greasy formula keeps you from getting acne. Compared to other conditioners, this one provides moisturizing for up to two days. So your beard and skin will look healthy, soft, and smooth for two full days after using it. New stubble will grow as fast as the very next day. So go ahead and give this conditioner a try – your face will thank you!
- Comes in a squeezable bottle
- Softens facial hair
- Promotes beard growth
- Prevents friction burns
- Intense fragrance may cause irritation
Grave Before Shave Beard Conditioner – Best for Sensitive Skin
- Has a fun packaging design
- Softens facial hair
- Leak-proof tube casing
- Removes dirt and build up
- Has a thick consistency
Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner – Top Non-Toxic
This pick is vegan and free of all the bad stuff (parabens, sulfates, phthalates, etc.), so you can feel good about using it. And it smells great, too! It comes in an easy-to-squeeze bottle that is portable as well. With so much luxury beard care in one place, what more could you ask for?
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Good for all skin types
- Does not cause irritation
- Has a fragrant scent
- Is not budget friendly
Billy Jealousy Beard Conditioner – Top Leave-In
So what are you waiting for? With moisturizing elements like aloe, different hair oils, and more, this conditioner is perfect for anyone looking to tame unruly beards and make them softer in the long run.
- Perfect for curly beards
- Does not need to be rinsed out
- Deeply moisturizes the hair
- Will not cause irritation
- Is not budget friendly
A Buyer’s Guide to Beard Conditioners
What Are Beard Conditioners Used For?
Beard conditioners are used to soften the hair, add shine, and make the beard more manageable. They can also be used to protect the beard from damage caused by heat styling or environmental factors.
Types of Beard Conditioners
There are three main types of beard conditioners: oil-based, cream-based, and balm-based.
Oil-based beard conditioners
Oil-based beard conditioners are the most popular type of product on the market. They are made with various oils such as jojoba, argan, and coconut oil. Oil-based beard conditioners are especially beneficial for dry beards.
Cream-based beard conditioners
Cream-based beard conditioners are similar to oil-based products but often contain more emollients and less oil. This makes them a good option for people with sensitive skin or who want a lighter product.
Balm-based beard conditioners
Balm-based beard conditioners are the heaviest type of product. They are made with beeswax, butter, and oil and are often used as a styling product in addition to a conditioner. Balms are an excellent option for people with very dry or unruly beards.
How To Buy a Beard Conditioner
Moisturizing ingredients
Conditioners are supposed to moisturize your beard and make it softer, so look for a product that contains water-based ingredients like aloe vera gel, glycerin, and vitamin E. You should also avoid conditioners with harsh chemicals like sulfates, which can strip away natural oils and irritate your skin. Be sure to read the ingredient list on your conditioner before you buy it, and look for natural ingredients that will help to soften and nourish your beard.
Hair and skin type
Beard conditioners come in different formulas, so choosing one that suits your hair and skin type is essential. If you have dry skin, look for a conditioner that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or aloe vera gel. But for oily skin, look for a light formula that won’t weigh down your beard. If you have sensitive skin, choose a hypoallergenic conditioner that won’t irritate your skin.
Beard length
The length of your beard will also dictate which type of conditioner you should use. If you have a short beard, you can get away with using a regular hair conditioner. If you have a long beard, you’ll need to use a heavier conditioner that can penetrate your hair shaft and moisturize your beard from the inside out.
Ease of application
Just like everything else, you’ll also want to consider how easy the conditioner is to apply. Some conditioners come in liquid form, while others are thicker and must be applied with a brush. There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to application, but you’ll want to choose a conditioner that’s easy for you to use and will allow you to distribute the product through your hair evenly.
Safety
You’ll also want to consider the product’s safety when choosing a conditioner. Many conditioners contain harsh chemicals that can harm your hair and scalp. Be sure to read the labels carefully and choose a conditioner free of harmful chemicals. You may also want to look for organic or natural conditioners, which are usually safer for your hair.
How To Use a Beard Conditioner
Beard conditioner is an integral part of any man’s grooming routine. Conditioner helps to keep your beard soft, manageable, and looking its best. There are a few things to remember when using a beard conditioner. Here are some tips on how to use a beard conditioner for the best results:
- Choose the right beard conditioner. There are many different types of beard conditioners on the market. Choose one that is designed for your specific beard type.
- Apply the conditioner to your beard while it is damp. Wet your beard with warm water, and then apply a small amount of conditioner to your palm. Rub the conditioner into your beard, covering all of the hair.
- Rinse the conditioner out of your beard. Use warm water to rinse the conditioner out of your beard. Be sure to remove all the conditioners, so your beard is not left feeling greasy.
- Pat your beard dry. Use a soft towel to pat your beard dry. Do not rub your beard, as this can cause damage to the hair. Remove all the moisture, so your beard is not left damp.
- Style your beard as desired. Use a comb or brush to style your beard as desired. You can also use a beard trimmer to keep your beard looking neat and tidy.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!