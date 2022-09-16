Make Your Lounging Fun With the Best Oversized T-Shirts

Components of an Oversized T-Shirt

Oversized t-shirts are available throughout the year in different sizes and colors for everyone. It is normal to get confused about which one to buy. Since there are so many options, we have created a helpful buying guide so you can make a successful purchase. Let’s learn about different consideration factors and things you need to know before buying an oversized t-shirt.

Looking for a t-shirt that drapes loosely over your body? Here are the most essential factors to consider:

Fitting

The first step is to ensure that your oversized t-shirt is loose and does not stick to your chest and body. Usually, these shirts are designed to have a more relaxed fit, but you can always size up if you want an even more oversized look.

Color and pattern

After fitting, you should pick a color to match your skin tone, personality, and season. For instance, most people opt for neutral and pastel-colored oversized t-shirts during winter, while floral, multicolored ones are best for the summer. If you love bright colors, there are many options out there. Ensure that the color and patterns are high quality and do not bleed.

Material

Most oversized t-shirts are made from a combination of synthetic materials that provide you with breathability and flexibility. You can pick an all-synthetic blend or pick one with a natural mix for more comfort. A blend of cotton and polyester makes some of the highest-quality oversized t-shirts.

Occasion

The events where you wear an oversized t-shirt are usually casual and laid back. You can wear it at events like birthdays, shopping sprees, friends’ days out, and more. Some offices allow people to dress semi-casually, and oversized t-shirts are a great choice. Another great time to wear your oversized t-shirt is when you are ready to go to bed, as it makes the most relaxed outfit in which you can sleep comfortably.

Top Materials For Oversized T-Shirts

Here are the most popular fabric choices for your new t-shirt.

Natural blend

A natural blend is made from cotton materials mixed with nylon and synthetic polyester. A natural blend is exceptionally breathable and a suitable choice for the gym or during yoga. It does not suffocate you and also absorbs moisture and sweat. Natural material on its own is not very flexible, which is why oversized shirts are usually mixed with synthetic materials. People who live in hotter areas prefer wearing shirts with a bit of cotton, as it has absorption properties. They are easy to wash and care for.

Synthetic blend

When choosing a synthetic material, it is essential to look at the number of materials involved in the making. A synthetic blend has moisture-wicking properties and is made with utmost breathability. The fibers are tight-knit, meaning they are easy to wash and do not deteriorate in quality. Some poorly manufactured products may lose color over time, but most are long-lasting. They are available in many color and size choices, making them a popular option for everyday use for everyone.

Polyester

Polyester is one of the most popular options out there. It is a synthetic material with thin fibers and moisture-wicking properties. Polyester is not stretchy, which is why it is mixed with other options like nylon and spandex. It dries quickly and is easy to wash. Polyester is a printable fabric that comes in many colors and designs.

Nylon

After polyester, let’s talk about nylon. Nylon is super soft and stretchy. It is not as strong, which is why it is mixed with cotton or polyester to create more durable t-shirts. Nylon is breathable and does not irritate your skin. It is also available in different colors. It is easy to wash and lasts for a long time.

Spandex

Spandex is usually added to t-shirt material in small quantities. It is known for elasticity and brings softness to shirts.

How To Get the Right Fit

Oversized t-shirts require you to use a size chart to find a shirt that fits correctly. Here are the steps you need to follow to get the right measurements.

Body fitting

You must pick a tee that does not suffocate or show your curves if you are genuinely looking for an oversized t-shirt. These shirts should not be form fitting in any place. For instance, if you wear a medium in your normal t-shirts, a large or extra large might be oversized for you.

Apart from the width, an oversized t-shirt is also longer than the average top. Most of them cover your thighs, while others come as far as your knees. The size you pick depends on your style statement. Make sure to measure the shirt against your body for an ideal match.

Most people, particularly women, tuck their loose shirts in for a more professional appearance. To get a suitable fit, take upper body measurements from the middle of your neck to the end of your shoulders. Then take a size from one shoulder to the other and around your chest.

Sleeves

In most cases, a loose t-shirt has half or no sleeves. The loose and hanging shoulders usually cover some of your arms. You can buy full-sleeved options for colder days and shorter ones to wear when it is warmer outside.

Caring For Your Oversized T-Shirt

Oversized t-shirts require a bit of care and management for more prolonged use. Most manufacturers provide washing instructions for their shirts, but here is a general wash and care manual for your use.

Make sure to wash your new shirt in cold water with mild, cloth-friendly detergent. Leave your shirt in there for 15 to 20 minutes. Rub any stains to remove them and squeeze the detergent out. Run the shirt under running water until the water runs clear.

Let your shirt hang dry for best results. Avoid using the washing machine and dryer to extend the life of your t-shirt.