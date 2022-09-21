Revitalize Your Skin With the Best Microdermabrasion Machines

Microdermabrasion is one of the most popular and effective ways to ensure your skin is always looking radiant. It works by using a small device that takes care of exfoliating the top skin layer, revealing the brighter, smoother skin beneath. This treatment is especially effective for those with sun damage, fine lines, and wrinkles.
This process is a safe and gentle way to help you make your way to amazing skin. It is non-invasive, and there is no downtime involved. You may see results after just one treatment, but for better results, it is recommended to have a series of treatments.
Microdermabrasion machines for home use are becoming increasingly popular, as they are more affordable and convenient. To set you up with the perfect device for your needs, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of the highest-rated microdermabrasion machines of 2022.
Detailing the Top Microdermabrasion Machines of 2022
Trophy Skin Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Overall
This machine also features a LED display and has a detachable vacuum hose. The suction power is adjustable with three different settings depending on your preference and comfort level. The entire system is easy to set up and use, so you’ll be on your way to gorgeous skin in no time, making it the top machine on this list.
- Come with a LED display
- Detachable vacuum hose
- Automatic shut-off feature
- Easy to set up and clean
- May not be powerful enough
PMD Beauty Microdermabrasion Machine – Most Customizable
Equipped with a patented spin disc tech, the tip of this device makes use of aluminum oxide crystals that strip away dead skin cells and reveal smoother and brighter skin. With the help of a calibrated vacuum, the device helps boost the natural healing process and the production of collagen and elastin.
This device helps strip away the dead skin cells building up on the topmost layer of your skin, enabling your skincare products to be more effective and absorb better. Each treatment has the ability to be personalized thanks to the presence of speed settings and multiple disc attachments for different parts of the body.
- Smoothes and evens skin tone
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Enhances circulation and reduces blemishes
- Boosts collagen and elastin
- It can be time-consuming to use
Yofuly Microdermabrasion Machine – Most Heavy Duty
This machine also features a higher suction power than most other units, making it perfect for those who want a more intense treatment. The diamond tips are detachable and replaceable, so you can use them repeatedly without worrying about them wearing out.
- Diamond heads remove dirt from pores
- Features customizable suction power
- Detachable and replaceable diamond tips
- Perfect for stubborn skin
- May be too intense for some users
TopDirect Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Value
This device uses a suction procedure to remove any imperfections, including uneven pigmentation. It’s a 3-in-1 machine, and it comes with a vacuum and spray feature to help give your skin an even deeper cleanse. Plus, the suction power on this machine is pretty strong.
This company also features a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you’re unhappy with the results, you can always contact customer service for a refund or replacement. If you’re looking for a powerful and effective microdermabrasion machine to help take your skincare routine to the next level, you know where to look for one.
- Suction power is pretty strong
- Comes with vacuum, spray, and microdermabrasion
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Pre-programmed with three modes
- The hose is a little short
Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Quality
Thanks to the single-use puff feature, this device makes use of pre-dosed crystals along with a purifier to help with exfoliation and revealing younger, better skin from beneath.
This kit includes everything you need to revitalize your skin for one whole month. The microdermabrasion applicator is easy to use and batteries are included. Depending on the type of skin you have, you can set up a weekly routine and replace your regular scrub with this.
- Helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines
- Leaves skin looking softer, brighter, and healthier
- Gets rid of dead skin cells
- Convenient and easy to use
- May be too harsh for some skin
Finding Your Next Microdermabrasion Machine: A Buyer’s Guide
What Is a Microdermabrasion Machine?
A microdermabrasion machine is a small hand-held device that is equipped with a tip that runs across the surface of your skin and strips away any dead skin cells by exfoliating the top layer. These machines are also equipped with suction, which helps to unclog pores and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
How Does Microdermabrasion Work?
A microdermabrasion machine uses a small, hand-held device with a rough exfoliating tip. This tip is placed on the skin and moved across the surface to remove the dead skin cells. This process is usually done in a series of short, quick strokes.
In addition to the exfoliating tip, microdermabrasion machines also have a suction element that helps unclog pores and remove any dirt or debris trapped underneath the skin. This suction can also help to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
Benefits of a Microdermabrasion Machine
There are many benefits to using a microdermabrasion machine, some of which are listed below.
Removing dead skin cells
This means that a microdermabrasion machine can help to brighten up the complexion and give the skin a more youthful appearance. Although the dead skin cells will eventually be replaced, removing these cells can help improve the overall appearance of the skin.
Unclogging pores
The suction on your microdermabrasion machine can help remove dirt, oil, and other debris clogging up the pores. This can help to reduce acne breakouts and make pores appear smaller.
Smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles
The suction on a microdermabrasion machine can temporarily help get rid of signs of aging.
Improving the absorption of skincare products
The removal of dead skin cells can help to improve the absorption of skincare products. This means that the products will have a better result overall.
What Makes for a Good Microdermabrasion Machine?
Suction power
First things first, you need to check out the suction on the machine you’re interested in. More suction power means the device can remove more dead skin cells, giving you better results. However, it also means that the device may be more uncomfortable to use.
Interchangeable heads
Some microdermabrasion machines come with different heads that can be swapped out, and each head usually has a different function. For example, one head might be better for exfoliating, while another is better for vacuum suction.
Ease of use
Nobody wants to spend hours trying to figure out how to use a new device. Look for a microdermabrasion machine that is easy to set up and use. The controls of the machine need to be labeled appropriately while the overall design focuses on user-friendliness. A good way of gauging this is by reading online reviews from other users.
Portability
If you plan on traveling with your microdermabrasion machine or taking it to different appointments, portability is key. Look for a compact machine that comes with a carrying case. This allows you to have it handy whenever you go out.
Additional features
Some microdermabrasion machines come with additional features that can be helpful. For example, some devices have built-in cameras allowing you an insight to the effectiveness of your treatments. Others come with LED lights that can help improve your skin’s appearance. Some features that you should be scouting for are listed below.
- A camera: This can help you see the results of your treatment to ensure that you are getting the results you want.
- LED lights: These give you a better view of how your skin is being treated, and can show you if you have missed a spot.
- Variable speed settings: This can be helpful by allowing you to adjust the intensity of your treatments.
- A timer: This can help track how long you have been treating your skin and ensure you do not overdo it.
- An automatic shut-off: This can be helpful if you forget to turn off your machine when you are done using it.
Keep these additional features in mind as you shop for a microdermabrasion machine so you can find one that offers the features that are most important to you.
Power levels and particles
Microdermabrasion machines typically come with different power levels. The higher the power level, the more intense the treatment will be. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to start with lower power output. If you do not have sensitive skin, you may be able to start with a higher power level.
Particle sizes are another important consideration that you should keep in mind. For people with vulnerable skin, you may want to choose a machine that uses smaller particles. For those without any skin sensitivities, you may be able to select a device that uses larger particles. The power level and particle size are critical factors when choosing a microdermabrasion machine.
Types of Machines
Microdermabrasion machines are usually found in two forms, diamond tips and crystal tips, both of which work using a hand-held device to sand the skin. The difference is in the kind of tip that is used. Crystal machines use a tip that contains Aluminum Oxide crystals, while diamond machines use a diamond-tipped wand. Diamond tips are considered more effective than crystal tips, and they are also less likely to irritate.
