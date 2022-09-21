Revitalize Your Skin With the Best Microdermabrasion Machines

Cancel OK

As our lives get busier and we age, our skin can suffer. An extensive skincare routine may be able to turn back the clock, but what if we don’t have time for that? Microdermabrasion machines can give you a youthful look in just minutes. 

Microdermabrasion is one of the most popular and effective ways to ensure your skin is always looking radiant. It works by using a small device that takes care of exfoliating the top skin layer, revealing the brighter, smoother skin beneath. This treatment is especially effective for those with sun damage, fine lines, and wrinkles.

This process is a safe and gentle way to help you make your way to amazing skin. It is non-invasive, and there is no downtime involved. You may see results after just one treatment, but for better results, it is recommended to have a series of treatments.

Microdermabrasion machines for home use are becoming increasingly popular, as they are more affordable and convenient. To set you up with the perfect device for your needs, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of the highest-rated microdermabrasion machines of 2022. 

Detailing the Top Microdermabrasion Machines of 2022

Trophy Skin Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Overall

Take your skincare up a notch and ensure a youthful appearance with the Trophy Skin RejuvadermMD. This top-of-the-line microdermabrasion machine uses a real diamond tip to buff away fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in natural-looking and radiant skin. This complete set of professional-grade tools helps to gently exfoliate the face and remove blemishes, while the gentle suction adds another level of rejuvenation. Add this home microdermabrasion machine to your skincare routine and enjoy healthy, beautiful skin. This company provides everyone with the knowledge and tools to feel beautiful, memorable, and meaningful.

This machine also features a LED display and has a detachable vacuum hose. The suction power is adjustable with three different settings depending on your preference and comfort level. The entire system is easy to set up and use, so you’ll be on your way to gorgeous skin in no time, making it the top machine on this list.

Pros
  • Come with a LED display
  • Detachable vacuum hose
  • Automatic shut-off feature
  • Easy to set up and clean
Cons
  • May not be powerful enough

PMD Beauty Microdermabrasion Machine – Most Customizable

Are you ready for the most powerful at-home microdermabrasion device? The PMD Personal Microderm Classic is your answer to get smooth, radiant skin. This easy-to-use device is perfect for all skin types and comes with everything you need to get started on your journey to better skin.

Equipped with a patented spin disc tech, the tip of this device makes use of aluminum oxide crystals that strip away dead skin cells and reveal smoother and brighter skin. With the help of a calibrated vacuum, the device helps boost the natural healing process and the production of collagen and elastin.

This device helps strip away the dead skin cells building up on the topmost layer of your skin, enabling your skincare products to be more effective and absorb better. Each treatment has the ability to be personalized thanks to the presence of speed settings and multiple disc attachments for different parts of the body.

Pros
  • Smoothes and evens skin tone
  • Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
  • Enhances circulation and reduces blemishes
  • Boosts collagen and elastin
Cons
  • It can be time-consuming to use

Yofuly Microdermabrasion Machine – Most Heavy Duty

Looking to give your skin a good scrub? Well, look no further than the Yofuly Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine. This nifty little device uses sterile diamond heads to remove dirt and debris from your pores, leaving your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, the machine comes with three different diamond wands and nine different diamond tips so that you can customize your treatment depending on your needs. 

This machine also features a higher suction power than most other units, making it perfect for those who want a more intense treatment. The diamond tips are detachable and replaceable, so you can use them repeatedly without worrying about them wearing out. 

Pros
  • Diamond heads remove dirt from pores
  • Features customizable suction power
  • Detachable and replaceable diamond tips
  • Perfect for stubborn skin
Cons
  • May be too intense for some users

TopDirect Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Value

Skincare is a large industry jammed packed with options promising to get your youth back to you. If you’re looking for something that can give you the desired results, then the TopDirect Microdermabrasion Machine might be the answer.

This device uses a suction procedure to remove any imperfections, including uneven pigmentation. It’s a 3-in-1 machine, and it comes with a vacuum and spray feature to help give your skin an even deeper cleanse. Plus, the suction power on this machine is pretty strong. 

This company also features a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you’re unhappy with the results, you can always contact customer service for a refund or replacement. If you’re looking for a powerful and effective microdermabrasion machine to help take your skincare routine to the next level, you know where to look for one. 

Pros
  • Suction power is pretty strong
  • Comes with vacuum, spray, and microdermabrasion 
  • 100% satisfaction guarantee 
  • Pre-programmed with three modes
Cons
  • The hose is a little short

Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Machine – Best Quality

A name that has always been associated with quality skincare, the Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Machine might be just what you are looking for. This at-home facial system includes a massaging applicator and 12 single-use puffs, all designed to provide you with firmer, brighter, and healthier skin.

Thanks to the single-use puff feature, this device makes use of pre-dosed crystals along with a purifier to help with exfoliation and revealing younger, better skin from beneath.

This kit includes everything you need to revitalize your skin for one whole month. The microdermabrasion applicator is easy to use and batteries are included. Depending on the type of skin you have, you can set up a weekly routine and replace your regular scrub with this. 

Pros
  • Helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines
  • Leaves skin looking softer, brighter, and healthier
  • Gets rid of dead skin cells
  • Convenient and easy to use
Cons
  • May be too harsh for some skin

Finding Your Next Microdermabrasion Machine: A Buyer’s Guide

What Is a Microdermabrasion Machine?

A microdermabrasion machine is a small hand-held device that is equipped with a tip that runs across the surface of your skin and strips away any dead skin cells by exfoliating the top layer. These machines are also equipped with suction, which helps to unclog pores and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. 

How Does Microdermabrasion Work?

A microdermabrasion machine uses a small, hand-held device with a rough exfoliating tip. This tip is placed on the skin and moved across the surface to remove the dead skin cells. This process is usually done in a series of short, quick strokes. 

In addition to the exfoliating tip, microdermabrasion machines also have a suction element that helps unclog pores and remove any dirt or debris trapped underneath the skin. This suction can also help to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. 

Benefits of a Microdermabrasion Machine

There are many benefits to using a microdermabrasion machine, some of which are listed below.  

Removing dead skin cells

This means that a microdermabrasion machine can help to brighten up the complexion and give the skin a more youthful appearance. Although the dead skin cells will eventually be replaced, removing these cells can help improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Unclogging pores

The suction on your microdermabrasion machine can help remove dirt, oil, and other debris clogging up the pores. This can help to reduce acne breakouts and make pores appear smaller.

Smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles

The suction on a microdermabrasion machine can temporarily help get rid of signs of aging. 

Improving the absorption of skincare products

The removal of dead skin cells can help to improve the absorption of skincare products. This means that the products will have a better result overall. 

What Makes for a Good Microdermabrasion Machine?

Suction power

First things first, you need to check out the suction on the machine you’re interested in. More suction power means the device can remove more dead skin cells, giving you better results. However, it also means that the device may be more uncomfortable to use.

Interchangeable heads

Some microdermabrasion machines come with different heads that can be swapped out, and each head usually has a different function. For example, one head might be better for exfoliating, while another is better for vacuum suction. 

Ease of use

Nobody wants to spend hours trying to figure out how to use a new device. Look for a microdermabrasion machine that is easy to set up and use. The controls of the machine need to be labeled appropriately while the overall design focuses on user-friendliness. A good way of gauging this is by reading online reviews from other users.

Portability

If you plan on traveling with your microdermabrasion machine or taking it to different appointments, portability is key. Look for a compact machine that comes with a carrying case. This allows you to have it handy whenever you go out. 

Additional features

Some microdermabrasion machines come with additional features that can be helpful. For example, some devices have built-in cameras allowing you an insight to the effectiveness of your treatments. Others come with LED lights that can help improve your skin’s appearance. Some features that you should be scouting for are listed below. 

  • A camera: This can help you see the results of your treatment to ensure that you are getting the results you want.
  • LED lights: These give you a better view of how your skin is being treated, and can show you if you have missed a spot.
  • Variable speed settings: This can be helpful by allowing you to adjust the intensity of your treatments.
  • A timer: This can help track how long you have been treating your skin and ensure you do not overdo it.
  • An automatic shut-off: This can be helpful if you forget to turn off your machine when you are done using it.

Keep these additional features in mind as you shop for a microdermabrasion machine so you can find one that offers the features that are most important to you.

Power levels and particles

Microdermabrasion machines typically come with different power levels. The higher the power level, the more intense the treatment will be. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to start with lower power output. If you do not have sensitive skin, you may be able to start with a higher power level.

Particle sizes are another important consideration that you should keep in mind. For people with vulnerable skin, you may want to choose a machine that uses smaller particles. For those without any skin sensitivities, you may be able to select a device that uses larger particles. The power level and particle size are critical factors when choosing a microdermabrasion machine.

Types of Machines

Microdermabrasion machines are usually found in two forms, diamond tips and crystal tips, both of which work using a hand-held device to sand the skin. The difference is in the kind of tip that is used. Crystal machines use a tip that contains Aluminum Oxide crystals, while diamond machines use a diamond-tipped wand. Diamond tips are considered more effective than crystal tips, and they are also less likely to irritate.

People Also Asked

Q: How often should I use a microdermabrasion machine?

A: The frequency of treatments depends on the type of skin you have and the machine you are using for it. For people suffering from sensitive skin, you may want to start with once a week or every other week. On the other hand, those with thicker skin can use a microdermabrasion machine more frequently.

Q: Can microdermabrasion help with wrinkles?

A: Microdermabrasion can help improve wrinkles’ appearance by removing dead skin cells and stimulating collagen production.

Q: Can microdermabrasion help with acne?

A: Microdermabrasion can help improve the look of acne by removing dead skin cells and reducing inflammation.

Q: Is microdermabrasion safe for all skin types?

A: Microdermabrasion is generally safe for all skin types. However, people with sensitive skin may want to start with a lower power level or use a machine that uses smaller particles.

