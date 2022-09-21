Revitalize Your Skin With the Best Microdermabrasion Machines

What Is a Microdermabrasion Machine?

A microdermabrasion machine is a small hand-held device that is equipped with a tip that runs across the surface of your skin and strips away any dead skin cells by exfoliating the top layer. These machines are also equipped with suction, which helps to unclog pores and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

How Does Microdermabrasion Work?

A microdermabrasion machine uses a small, hand-held device with a rough exfoliating tip. This tip is placed on the skin and moved across the surface to remove the dead skin cells. This process is usually done in a series of short, quick strokes.

In addition to the exfoliating tip, microdermabrasion machines also have a suction element that helps unclog pores and remove any dirt or debris trapped underneath the skin. This suction can also help to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

Benefits of a Microdermabrasion Machine

There are many benefits to using a microdermabrasion machine, some of which are listed below.

Removing dead skin cells

This means that a microdermabrasion machine can help to brighten up the complexion and give the skin a more youthful appearance. Although the dead skin cells will eventually be replaced, removing these cells can help improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Unclogging pores

The suction on your microdermabrasion machine can help remove dirt, oil, and other debris clogging up the pores. This can help to reduce acne breakouts and make pores appear smaller.

Smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles

The suction on a microdermabrasion machine can temporarily help get rid of signs of aging.

Improving the absorption of skincare products

The removal of dead skin cells can help to improve the absorption of skincare products. This means that the products will have a better result overall.

What Makes for a Good Microdermabrasion Machine?

Suction power

First things first, you need to check out the suction on the machine you’re interested in. More suction power means the device can remove more dead skin cells, giving you better results. However, it also means that the device may be more uncomfortable to use.

Interchangeable heads

Some microdermabrasion machines come with different heads that can be swapped out, and each head usually has a different function. For example, one head might be better for exfoliating, while another is better for vacuum suction.

Ease of use

Nobody wants to spend hours trying to figure out how to use a new device. Look for a microdermabrasion machine that is easy to set up and use. The controls of the machine need to be labeled appropriately while the overall design focuses on user-friendliness. A good way of gauging this is by reading online reviews from other users.

Portability

If you plan on traveling with your microdermabrasion machine or taking it to different appointments, portability is key. Look for a compact machine that comes with a carrying case. This allows you to have it handy whenever you go out.

Additional features

Some microdermabrasion machines come with additional features that can be helpful. For example, some devices have built-in cameras allowing you an insight to the effectiveness of your treatments. Others come with LED lights that can help improve your skin’s appearance. Some features that you should be scouting for are listed below.

A camera: This can help you see the results of your treatment to ensure that you are getting the results you want.

LED lights: These give you a better view of how your skin is being treated, and can show you if you have missed a spot.

Variable speed settings: This can be helpful by allowing you to adjust the intensity of your treatments.

A timer: This can help track how long you have been treating your skin and ensure you do not overdo it.

An automatic shut-off: This can be helpful if you forget to turn off your machine when you are done using it.

Keep these additional features in mind as you shop for a microdermabrasion machine so you can find one that offers the features that are most important to you.

Power levels and particles

Microdermabrasion machines typically come with different power levels. The higher the power level, the more intense the treatment will be. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to start with lower power output. If you do not have sensitive skin, you may be able to start with a higher power level.

Particle sizes are another important consideration that you should keep in mind. For people with vulnerable skin, you may want to choose a machine that uses smaller particles. For those without any skin sensitivities, you may be able to select a device that uses larger particles. The power level and particle size are critical factors when choosing a microdermabrasion machine.

Types of Machines

Microdermabrasion machines are usually found in two forms, diamond tips and crystal tips, both of which work using a hand-held device to sand the skin. The difference is in the kind of tip that is used. Crystal machines use a tip that contains Aluminum Oxide crystals, while diamond machines use a diamond-tipped wand. Diamond tips are considered more effective than crystal tips, and they are also less likely to irritate.