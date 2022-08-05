Rock Any Hairstyle With the Best Heat Protectant Spray

Thermal Protection Level

When it comes to hair care products, you can’t just go into the store and pick the first product you see. To help you out, we’ve prepared this handy guide so you can pick the right product according to your needs.

Heat protectant sprays create a protective barrier against your hair and hair styling tool, allowing you to add bouncy curls or beachy waves without worrying about hair damage. Look for a product that has a thermal protection level of 450 degrees. You should also consider how well the spray holds up against humidity and rain. A firmer hold will help keep your style intact even if you are exposed to moisture or humidity.

Ingredients

Heat protectant sprays come with different ingredients depending on their function and effects. Many of them contain silicones, which coat your hair with silicone molecules that lock in moisture and prevent frizziness and flyaways. On the downside, they can also build up over time if used too often or improperly rinsed out.

Other products include ingredients such as amino acids that replenish moisture in hair and ceramides to repair damaged cuticles. Panthenol is also sometimes included to soothe irritated scalps.

Brand Instructions

Some products can be applied to wet hair. Others will require you to leave it in for at least three minutes before using any kind of heat styling tool. Using a product incorrectly can cause more harm than good, so it’s important that you read through all instructions carefully before applying it to your hair.

Scent

Just like other hair care products, heat protectant sprays are infused with different scents which can be appealing for some but appalling for others. If you’re going to use heat styling tools on it every day, you should consider avoiding scented products altogether. This way, you won’t have to worry about lingering smells competing with the scent of your lotion and perfume.

Hair Type

If you have fine or thin hair, you should use a lightweight formula. This will help prevent the strands from becoming weighed down and flat. If you have thick, coarse hair then it’s best to stick with a product that’s infused with different ingredients such as essential oil or silicone. This will moisturize the hair shaft, help tame frizz and give your curls more definition.

Packaging

The packaging of the product should be easily accessible so you don’t have to struggle with opening it every time you want to use it. Also, make sure the cap is tight as some heat protectants are known to be flammable.