Rock Any Hairstyle With the Best Heat Protectant Spray

Not all heat protectant sprays are created equal. While some are filled with harmful chemicals, others can make your hair feel stiff and crunchy. To help you with your purchase decision, we’ve curated a list of some top heat protectant sprays of 2022!
Comparing the Top Heat Protectant Sprays of 2022
HSI Professional Heat Protectant Spray – Best Overall
Key Features
Since it’s free from parabens, sulfates and phosphates you don’t have to worry about lingering chemical smell, either. Also adjustable, you can choose how much heat protection you need. Just apply a light mist for bouncy curls or a spritz to keep your straight locks looking fierce!
- Adjustable nozzle pump for precise application
- Available in two different sizes
- Suitable for all hair types
- Has an off-putting scent
CHI Heat Protectant Spray – Budget-friendly
Key Features
Leading with its weightless formula, it is suitable for all hair types, from color-treated to curly and straight. Plus, it’s paraben-free and sulfate-free—so you can feel good about using it every day.
- Protects hair and adds shine
- Infused with vitamins and minerals for nourishment
- Available as a leave-in cream conditioner and serum
- Might make your hair greasy
L’Oréal Paris Heat Protectant Spray – Best for Frizzy Hair
But what really sets it apart is its ability to calm frizz, seal in shine and tame the most stubborn flyaways. Unlike other styling creams, it dries up in seconds and leaves your hair feeling soft and shiny, not crunchy or stiff. You can use it before or after styling with your iron—or both times if you want to make sure your locks are extra perfect for your big day.
Key Features
With sleek packaging that’s easy on the eyes, this heat protection spray is a must-have addition to any beauty station!
- Dairy-free and unscented formula
- Offer protection for up to three days
- Improve hair texture and volume
- Only available in one size
Hair Food Heat Protectant Spray – Acclaimed Formula
Key Features
Also sulfate-free, paraben-free and dye-free, it won’t dry out your hair or leave it flat. The refreshing scent of this spray will make you feel like you’re sitting on a tropical beach even if you are sitting in front of your vanity.
- Chemical-free formula
- Enriched with fortifying ingredients
- Might make your hair a bit sticky
OGX Heat Protectant Spray – Best for Color-Treated Hair
Key Features
Preventing flyaways and sealing in shine, your curls will look sexy from the moment you leave the house until well into tomorrow morning. Appropriate for all hair textures, this scorch-preventing spray features a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down your hair. Its finishing notes of rose dust, jasmine and vanilla will leave your hair smelling amazing from morning to dusk.
- Cruelty-free formula
- Cuts drying time in half
- Add shine and volume to hair
- The nozzle might get clogged
How To Find a High-Quality Heat Protectant Spray: A Buyer’s Guide
Thermal Protection Level
Heat protectant sprays create a protective barrier against your hair and hair styling tool, allowing you to add bouncy curls or beachy waves without worrying about hair damage. Look for a product that has a thermal protection level of 450 degrees. You should also consider how well the spray holds up against humidity and rain. A firmer hold will help keep your style intact even if you are exposed to moisture or humidity.
Ingredients
Heat protectant sprays come with different ingredients depending on their function and effects. Many of them contain silicones, which coat your hair with silicone molecules that lock in moisture and prevent frizziness and flyaways. On the downside, they can also build up over time if used too often or improperly rinsed out.
Other products include ingredients such as amino acids that replenish moisture in hair and ceramides to repair damaged cuticles. Panthenol is also sometimes included to soothe irritated scalps.
Brand Instructions
Some products can be applied to wet hair. Others will require you to leave it in for at least three minutes before using any kind of heat styling tool. Using a product incorrectly can cause more harm than good, so it’s important that you read through all instructions carefully before applying it to your hair.
Scent
Just like other hair care products, heat protectant sprays are infused with different scents which can be appealing for some but appalling for others. If you’re going to use heat styling tools on it every day, you should consider avoiding scented products altogether. This way, you won’t have to worry about lingering smells competing with the scent of your lotion and perfume.
Hair Type
If you have fine or thin hair, you should use a lightweight formula. This will help prevent the strands from becoming weighed down and flat. If you have thick, coarse hair then it’s best to stick with a product that’s infused with different ingredients such as essential oil or silicone. This will moisturize the hair shaft, help tame frizz and give your curls more definition.
Packaging
The packaging of the product should be easily accessible so you don’t have to struggle with opening it every time you want to use it. Also, make sure the cap is tight as some heat protectants are known to be flammable.
