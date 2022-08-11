Say Goodbye to Icky Skin With the Best Makeup Wipes

Top 5

It’s the glow for us. Applying makeup is one of the easiest ways to give yourself a boost of self-confidence, and we are here for it. Putting on makeup naturally ends with the headache of removing it, and this can be super tiresome if you’re exhausted or just not having it. By not removing makeup, we increase our risk of yucky bacteria accumulation and clogged pores, and makeup wipes can relieve this with zero risks of any skin issues.

While water can be used to remove makeup, this requires a lot of rubbing which may or may not result in skin damage. Due to their softness, makeup wipes are the much better choice by makeup junkies and those who live a busy lifestyle as they work to eradicate even the toughest of makeup stains, be it dark lipstick or eyeliner.

To keep your face glowing and healthy, we have put together a list of the leading makeup wipes of 2022.

Comparing Leading Makeup Wipe of 2022 in Detail

Neutrogena – Best Overall

These night calming makeup wipes from Neutrogena are soft on the skin and leave it feeling clean, fresh and healthy. Infused with a unique calming scent to help make the makeup removing process relaxing, these towelettes also help remove up to 99% of dirt and other impurities. They are also free of alcohol and parabens, so they won’t affect your eyes either—even if you wear contact lenses.

On top of that, Neutrogena’s wipes are environmentally-friendly, owing to their biodegradable construction materials. Their pleasing scent, gentle texture and ability to moisturize and clean the skin make them our number one choice.

Pros
  • Ophthalmologist, dermatologist and allergy-tested
  • Can clean every type of impurity
  • They are biodegradable
Cons
  • Can dry after opening

Neutrogena Regular – Efficient remover

Neutrogena facial cleansing cloths come with a micellar-infused triple emollient formula. Guaranteeing a complete removal of bacteria, dirt, sweat and other impurities, it also revitalizes your skin and leaves it glowing after every use. Another benefit of this formula is that it removes the majority of the makeup in one swipe, be it foundation or the most stubborn eyeliner.

These cleansers are made with 100% plant-based fibers that are fully biodegradable, making them environmentally friendly as well. This way, you don’t have to worry about harming the planet while caring about your face. Unlike other makeup wipes, you also don’t have to rinse your face using them as they work to hydrate the face.

Pros
  • They are ideal for sensitive skin
  • Material is disposable
  • Soft and pre-moistened
Cons
  • Require extra care around the eyes

Burt’s Bees – Environmentally-friendly

Burt’s Bees makeup wipes are compatible with all types of skin, no matter how sensitive. These towelettes are moistened with coconut and lotus water, which gives them a pleasant scent and also recharges your skin for a more supple, beautiful look. Other benefits of these wipes include a noticeable glow, increased skin hydration and acne fighting properties.

These special cleansing wipes are made up of skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, squalene, cica, bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid. Combined, you don’t have to rinse your skin with water after using these makeup wipes.

Pros
  • Fragrance-free and non-irritating
  • Comes in a resealable package
Cons
  • Can cause dryness

Honest Beauty – Cruelty-free

Honest Beauty makeup wipes are dermatologist-tested with a cruelty-free standard, so animal lovers have nothing to worry about when using these wipes. Wipes from this brand are also hypoallergenic for your safety and are made up of a blend of olive oil and grape seed oil, which when combined can deter clogged pores.

Moreover, you don’t have to worry about skin-damaging side effects when using these wipes as they do not contain parabens, silicones, phthalates or synthetic fragrances. On the contrary, they are known to nourish your skin and keep it healthy. The packaging of these cleansers is also travel-friendly—just take one out, and you’re all done!

Pros
  • Nourishes the skin
  • It helps in the unclogging of pores
Cons
  • Fragrance can be too strong for some

Solimo – Hypoallergenic wipes

The Solimo makeup wipes are exceptional at removing makeup and safe for your skin. A complete lack of alcohol and other harmful substances makes these the ideal option for all skin types, especially folks with sensitive skin. These wipes are also dermatologist tested for most common allergies, resulting in their complete hypoallergenic rating.

Also cruelty-free, other attributes behind their skin-safe operation include a scent-free construction and exceptional absorption. The latter of these attributes is especially beneficial as excessive rubbing is one of the leading causes of skin issues that result from rougher makeup wipes and exfoliant brushes.

Pros
  • Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
  • The wipes are larger, softer and thicker
  • Easily removes heavy duty makeup
Cons
  • Can feel dry

Purchase Your Makeup Wipes With Confidence: A Buyer’s Guide

While makeup wipes have become a necessity for removing makeup, not all makeup wipes are worth your consideration. Be it waterproof mascara or darker lipstick, the ideal makeup wipes should be able to handle the toughest of makeup with ease and without causing any skin issues. 

The only hurdle between you and smooth makeup removal is finding high-quality cleaning wipes that actually deliver on their promises. Luckily, sifting through the hundreds of available options is not that challenging. Just evaluate each option based on the following criteria, and you’ll find the perfect makeup wipes in no time. 

Factors to Check Before Buying Makeup Wipes

Dermatologist-tested

Makeup wipes should be dermatologist-tested to ensure healthy skin. Some wipes can cause your skin to break out or result in redness. These problems can lead to acne and cause general discomfort. If a pack of wipes does not mention any clinical tests, move on to the next option. 

Ophthalmologist-tested

Ophthalmology is the branch of science concerned with the evaluation and treatment of eye disease. To protect your eyes and the skin around them, one must buy wipe cloths that are ophthalmology tested. Non-tested wipes can lead to persistent burning of the eye, and in severe cases they can even cause an infection. 

Hypoallergenic

Another important factor to consider before buying makeup wipes is if they are hypoallergenic. Ingredients like phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin can result in an allergic reaction. During a reaction to these substances, your face can get covered with red, itchy rashes, which might take a long time to disappear. 

These side effects can be demotivating, and not to mention super dangerous. If you aren’t sure if you’re allergic to certain ingredients, consider scheduling an allergy panel test with your health care provider. 

Other Things to Look Out For 

Now that we know what factors to check out, let’s take a closer look at the build quality and factors that matter when buying makeup cleaning wipes.

Thick sheets

Nobody wants to use cleaning wipes that disintegrate with the first wipe. To ensure this doesn’t happen, always buy wipes with thick sheets that allow for complete makeup removal. In addition, the wipes should be able to absorb all the makeup in one go without leaving any residue on your skin. 

Softness

Makeup cleaning wipes must be soft and smooth, so the makeup removal process isn’t harmful or damaging to your skin. Customer reviews are a great resource to validate the smoothness of any wipes package. 

Dampness

Makeup wipes shouldn’t be so dry that it takes a lot of vigorous rubbing and pressing to remove the makeup. Doing so might be frustrating and can harm the skin, causing reddening or rashes. 

Ingredients

Makeup removing sheets must be prepared without toxic substances like paraben, phthalates, soaps and alcohol. These products can increase the risk of cancer and disrupt the hormones in your body. They can also cause skin irritation, which will lead to reddening or even light skin abrasion.

How to Use Makeup Wipes Accurately

To start, take a wipe and gently rub it on your face. Then, press a little so that your pores get unclogged and cleaned as well. Make sure to remove everything thoroughly as leftover makeup can cause issues after some time. 

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use makeup wipes to remove sunscreen?

A: Yes! You should be able to use makeup wipes to remove sunscreen from your face or body. Even if it is waterproof, most makeup wipes can easily remove them and deter redness and irritation. If you do experience a reaction, consider avoiding using that particular brand of makeup wipes to remove sunscreen and other products that contain chemical based ingredients.

Q: Do makeup wipes contain oil?

A: Makeup wipes consist of little molecules of oil that are required to break down the makeup pigment so that it easily comes off the skin. Since these oils are too little to make your skin look oily, you don’t have to worry about clogged pores.

Q: How much do makeup cleaning wipes cost?

A: High-quality makeup wipes cost anywhere between $8-$12, depending on the brand.

