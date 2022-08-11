Say Goodbye to Icky Skin With the Best Makeup Wipes

While water can be used to remove makeup, this requires a lot of rubbing which may or may not result in skin damage. Due to their softness, makeup wipes are the much better choice by makeup junkies and those who live a busy lifestyle as they work to eradicate even the toughest of makeup stains, be it dark lipstick or eyeliner.
To keep your face glowing and healthy, we have put together a list of the leading makeup wipes of 2022.
Comparing Leading Makeup Wipe of 2022 in Detail
Neutrogena – Best Overall
On top of that, Neutrogena’s wipes are environmentally-friendly, owing to their biodegradable construction materials. Their pleasing scent, gentle texture and ability to moisturize and clean the skin make them our number one choice.
- Ophthalmologist, dermatologist and allergy-tested
- Can clean every type of impurity
- They are biodegradable
- Can dry after opening
Neutrogena Regular – Efficient remover
These cleansers are made with 100% plant-based fibers that are fully biodegradable, making them environmentally friendly as well. This way, you don’t have to worry about harming the planet while caring about your face. Unlike other makeup wipes, you also don’t have to rinse your face using them as they work to hydrate the face.
- They are ideal for sensitive skin
- Material is disposable
- Soft and pre-moistened
- Require extra care around the eyes
Burt’s Bees – Environmentally-friendly
These special cleansing wipes are made up of skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, squalene, cica, bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid. Combined, you don’t have to rinse your skin with water after using these makeup wipes.
- Fragrance-free and non-irritating
- Comes in a resealable package
- Can cause dryness
Honest Beauty – Cruelty-free
Moreover, you don’t have to worry about skin-damaging side effects when using these wipes as they do not contain parabens, silicones, phthalates or synthetic fragrances. On the contrary, they are known to nourish your skin and keep it healthy. The packaging of these cleansers is also travel-friendly—just take one out, and you’re all done!
- Nourishes the skin
- It helps in the unclogging of pores
- Fragrance can be too strong for some
Solimo – Hypoallergenic wipes
Also cruelty-free, other attributes behind their skin-safe operation include a scent-free construction and exceptional absorption. The latter of these attributes is especially beneficial as excessive rubbing is one of the leading causes of skin issues that result from rougher makeup wipes and exfoliant brushes.
- Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
- The wipes are larger, softer and thicker
- Easily removes heavy duty makeup
- Can feel dry
Purchase Your Makeup Wipes With Confidence: A Buyer’s Guide
The only hurdle between you and smooth makeup removal is finding high-quality cleaning wipes that actually deliver on their promises. Luckily, sifting through the hundreds of available options is not that challenging. Just evaluate each option based on the following criteria, and you’ll find the perfect makeup wipes in no time.
Factors to Check Before Buying Makeup Wipes
Dermatologist-tested
Makeup wipes should be dermatologist-tested to ensure healthy skin. Some wipes can cause your skin to break out or result in redness. These problems can lead to acne and cause general discomfort. If a pack of wipes does not mention any clinical tests, move on to the next option.
Ophthalmologist-tested
Ophthalmology is the branch of science concerned with the evaluation and treatment of eye disease. To protect your eyes and the skin around them, one must buy wipe cloths that are ophthalmology tested. Non-tested wipes can lead to persistent burning of the eye, and in severe cases they can even cause an infection.
Hypoallergenic
Another important factor to consider before buying makeup wipes is if they are hypoallergenic. Ingredients like phenoxyethanol and ethylhexylglycerin can result in an allergic reaction. During a reaction to these substances, your face can get covered with red, itchy rashes, which might take a long time to disappear.
These side effects can be demotivating, and not to mention super dangerous. If you aren’t sure if you’re allergic to certain ingredients, consider scheduling an allergy panel test with your health care provider.
Other Things to Look Out For
Now that we know what factors to check out, let’s take a closer look at the build quality and factors that matter when buying makeup cleaning wipes.
Thick sheets
Nobody wants to use cleaning wipes that disintegrate with the first wipe. To ensure this doesn’t happen, always buy wipes with thick sheets that allow for complete makeup removal. In addition, the wipes should be able to absorb all the makeup in one go without leaving any residue on your skin.
Softness
Makeup cleaning wipes must be soft and smooth, so the makeup removal process isn’t harmful or damaging to your skin. Customer reviews are a great resource to validate the smoothness of any wipes package.
Dampness
Makeup wipes shouldn’t be so dry that it takes a lot of vigorous rubbing and pressing to remove the makeup. Doing so might be frustrating and can harm the skin, causing reddening or rashes.
Ingredients
Makeup removing sheets must be prepared without toxic substances like paraben, phthalates, soaps and alcohol. These products can increase the risk of cancer and disrupt the hormones in your body. They can also cause skin irritation, which will lead to reddening or even light skin abrasion.
How to Use Makeup Wipes Accurately
To start, take a wipe and gently rub it on your face. Then, press a little so that your pores get unclogged and cleaned as well. Make sure to remove everything thoroughly as leftover makeup can cause issues after some time.
