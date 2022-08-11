Show Your Skin Some TLC With the Best Micellar Water

Introducing micellar water! Enriched with micelles compounds, a single application can provide your skin a salon-like skin treatment at home in just a few minutes. It cleanses the dirt, oil and makeup from the skin—and the glycerin in it makes your skin all the more hydrated, soft and irritation-free.
Multi-purpose as it is effective, to help you out we’ve curated a guide of the top micellar water in 2022.
The Leading Micellar Waters of 2022 in Detail
Bioderma – Best Overall
The unscented and effective minimal ingredients protect the skin from irritation and breakouts. Equipped with natural cucumber extract, this water keeps your skin hydrated, soft and soothed. And to add to its healing properties you can find the bottle in different-sized packaging based on your needs.
Besides the traditional cap, you can also opt for a bottle with a pump. The gentle formula and natural active ingredients also make it perfect for everyday use.
- Perfect for all skin types
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Non-greasy formula
- Does work well with waterproof mascara
La Roche-Posay – Best for oily skin
Additionally, zinc acts as a significant ingredient, which works to deter clogged pores and fight acne. Glycerin humectant is another notable ingredient that absorbs water from the surrounding environment and keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed.
This versatile micellar cleansing water can be used as a makeup remover, purifying toner and face wash for oily skin. It also maintains the skin’s natural PH, making it perfect for people with oily or combination skin.
- Doubles as a cleanser and toner
- Appropriate for sensitive skin
- It is not fragrance-free
Garnier – Best value
Championing the charts with its easy-to-remove formula, to apply all you need is a few wet wipes Manufactured with natural ingredients and formulas, it gives the skin a healthier, glowing and smoother appearance.
- Great for waterproof makeup removal
- Suitable for all skin types
- Fragrance-free
- It can dry the skin
Simple Micellar – Gentlest formula
This micellar water also gives a soothing effect, making it suitable for all skin types. Adding this to your makeup kit will revitalize your skin and help you achieve a well-needed glow-up, and the best part is that you can find it at your local drugstore.
- It is fragrance-free
- Hydrates the skin
- Ideal for all skin types
- Free of harsh chemicals
- Skin needs more cleansing after its use
CeraVe – Best for sensitive skin
The gentle formula contains Niacinamide, which is an anti-inflammatory agent. It removes impurities and hydrates the skin, and its application is as simple as rinsing the face after use. just let it sit and do its magic, and you’re good to go!
- Contains no parabens
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist verified
- Niacinamide can cause irritation
How to Buy Quality Micellar Water: A Buyer’s Guide
Elements to look for in micellar water
Suitable for sensitive skin
Whenever you pick a micellar water cleanser, the first thing to look for is whether the product is suitable for sensitive skin. Because whatever the skin type is, you cannot disregard sensitivity as a possible hazard to look out for. Buying skin-friendly micellar water will help you avoid any damage to your skin while also allowing for regular usage.
Know your skin first
Everyone has different skin. Some people have normal skin while others have to deal with oily or dry skin. Then there are those souls who have a combination of both. For these reasons, the micellar water you choose for cleansing purposes needs to be able to take care of your type of skin in particular. To promote best application practices, you should check the skin type mentioned on the cleanser. Also, if you have a known history of allergies you should make note of any potential in the ingredients list.
Look for ingredients
The ingredients used in the product are of great importance. When picking out a micellar water cleanser, one should know what to look for in the elements. This is because some micellar water contains ingredients in high concentrations, which can harm your skin. If you’re someone who’s prone to inflammation and irritation, always buy micellar water that has ingredients catering to your specific needs in particular.
