Show Your Skin Some TLC With the Best Micellar Water

Your skin is a major part of your body and requires love and affection. The dramatic climatic variations continuously affect our skin, leaving it dry and non-appealing. A dedicated care routine will get rid of any impurities and leave you feeling (and looking!) totally rejuvenated. And if you’re someone who’s caught up in a hectic lifestyle, you may believe that you just don’t have the time to go to a salon and get a skin treatment. *Deep sigh*

Introducing micellar water! Enriched with micelles compounds, a single application can provide your skin a salon-like skin treatment at home in just a few minutes. It cleanses the dirt, oil and makeup from the skin—and the glycerin in it makes your skin all the more hydrated, soft and irritation-free.

Multi-purpose as it is effective, to help you out we’ve curated a guide of the top micellar water in 2022.

The Leading Micellar Waters of 2022 in Detail

Bioderma – Best Overall

Known as the best micellar water by both celebrities and beauty experts, Bioderma Sensibio H20 can be used for all skin types, especially sensitive ones. It efficiently removes all the dirt and makeup from the face and eyes without affecting the skin’s natural PH. The fatty acid esters that are incredibly beneficial to skin lipids are used in the composition, which helps maintain the skin’s protective layer.

The unscented and effective minimal ingredients protect the skin from irritation and breakouts. Equipped with natural cucumber extract, this water keeps your skin hydrated, soft and soothed. And to add to its healing properties you can find the bottle in different-sized packaging based on your needs.

Besides the traditional cap, you can also opt for a bottle with a pump. The gentle formula and natural active ingredients also make it perfect for everyday use.

Pros
  • Perfect for all skin types
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Non-greasy formula
Cons
  • Does work well with waterproof mascara

La Roche-Posay – Best for oily skin

Infused with La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, glycerin humectant and zinc, this micellar water is specially formulated for people with oily and greasy skin. This water refreshes and keeps your skin hydrated, and the featured thermal spring water acts as an antioxidant-rich solution that removes makeup and dirt without irritation.

Additionally, zinc acts as a significant ingredient, which works to deter clogged pores and fight acne. Glycerin humectant is another notable ingredient that absorbs water from the surrounding environment and keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed.

This versatile micellar cleansing water can be used as a makeup remover, purifying toner and face wash for oily skin. It also maintains the skin’s natural PH, making it perfect for people with oily or combination skin.

Pros
  • Doubles as a cleanser and toner
  • Appropriate for sensitive skin
Cons
  • It is not fragrance-free

Garnier – Best value

Suitable for all skin types, Garnier’s micellar water is highly praised by the great makeup artist Bobbi Brown. The large inexpensive bottle is filled with skin-friendly ingredients that efficiently remove makeup, impurities and dirt from all the skin types. Other than your face, it can be used to remove eye makeup as well. The micellar water also comes with an additional bottle designed to remove the waterproof makeup.

Championing the charts with its easy-to-remove formula, to apply all you need is a few wet wipes Manufactured with natural ingredients and formulas, it gives the skin a healthier, glowing and smoother appearance.

Pros
  • Great for waterproof makeup removal
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Fragrance-free
Cons
  • It can dry the skin

Simple Micellar – Gentlest formula

This budget and skin-friendly micellar water by Simple is a great option for beginners who want to incorporate micellar water into their daily skincare routine. Leading with a unique blend of natural ingredients and triple purified water, it works to hydrate your skin and clear out all the dirt. The featured vitamins B3 and C oils also help remove impurities without irritation, making it all the more possible to achieve flawless skin.

This micellar water also gives a soothing effect, making it suitable for all skin types. Adding this to your makeup kit will revitalize your skin and help you achieve a well-needed glow-up, and the best part is that you can find it at your local drugstore.

Pros
  • It is fragrance-free
  • Hydrates the skin
  • Ideal for all skin types
  • Free of harsh chemicals
Cons
  • Skin needs more cleansing after its use

CeraVe – Best for sensitive skin

Ophthalmologically tested, this non-comedogenic cleanser by CeraVe is suitable for sensitive skin areas. It gently removes dirt, makeup and impurities from your body and can also be used for your eyes. Adding to this, this micellar water also protects sensitive areas like your eyes from irritation and inflammation

The gentle formula contains Niacinamide, which is an anti-inflammatory agent. It removes impurities and hydrates the skin, and its application is as simple as rinsing the face after use. just let it sit and do its magic, and you’re good to go!

  • Contains no parabens
  • Dermatologist and ophthalmologist verified
Cons
  • Niacinamide can cause irritation

How to Buy Quality Micellar Water: A Buyer’s Guide

Skin is a very sensitive part of our body, and it needs special care. While micellar water can prove to be a skincare savior, one misstep can leave you with unwanted irritation. Before choosing a micellar water cleanser for your skin, look for the following elements:

Elements to look for in micellar water

Suitable for sensitive skin 

Whenever you pick a micellar water cleanser, the first thing to look for is whether the product is suitable for sensitive skin. Because whatever the skin type is, you cannot disregard sensitivity as a possible hazard to look out for. Buying skin-friendly micellar water will help you avoid any damage to your skin while also allowing for regular usage.

Know your skin first 

Everyone has different skin. Some people have normal skin while others have to deal with oily or dry skin. Then there are those souls who have a combination of both. For these reasons, the micellar water you choose for cleansing purposes needs to be able to take care of your type of skin in particular. To promote best application practices, you should check the skin type mentioned on the cleanser. Also, if you have a known history of allergies you should make note of any potential in the ingredients list. 

Look for ingredients

The ingredients used in the product are of great importance. When picking out a micellar water cleanser, one should know what to look for in the elements. This is because some micellar water contains ingredients in high concentrations, which can harm your skin. If you’re someone who’s prone to inflammation and irritation, always buy micellar water that has ingredients catering to your specific needs in particular. 

People Also Asked

Q: How is micellar water different from a toner?

A: Micellar water cleanser water removes makeup, dirt and impurities from the skin and is the first step of your skincare routine. It works by breaking down the products on the skin and can clear out lingering cosmetic products.

In contrast, a toner is used after your cleanser. It usually tones the skin, and if any impurities are left it gets rid of them.

Q: How does micellar water help cleanse the face?

A: By using tiny fat molecules, micellar water helps remove dirt, impurities, makeup, oil and grease from the skin. The fat molecules work on a cellular level to break down the contaminants and wash them away, making micellar water perfect for those who apply products or lotions that contain fatty proteins, like coconut oil.

If you don’t see any improvement after the first few uses, consider switching to a different micellar water. Since brands can vary in ingredients, chances are your skin requires something more intense.

Q: What is the best way to apply micellar water?

A: We suggest using micellar water at night when you are done with your daily grind. To make proper use of it, simply soak a cotton pad. After that, gently rub the skin with the cotton pad to remove any impurities. While some micellar waters need a moisturizer to be used afterward, in most cases the micellar water does a great job on its own.

Q: How quickly do I have to use my micellar water after opening?

A: Generally speaking, you’ll want to aim to use your water within a month after opening. Because some brands are organic or use mostly organic resources, you can expect these ingredients to break down even when stored in a cool, dark place.

Q: Can I use micellar water if I have sensitive skin?

A: Absolutely! Just be sure to start your skin regime off with a micellar water that’s of the gentle variety.

