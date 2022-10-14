Style Your Hair Like a Professional With the Best Clay Pomades

The men’s hair care and styling products market has increased dramatically. Trends also show that more and more men are now gravitating towards these products as a part of their daily routines. And why not? Everyone loves to look good, and products like clay pomades make things a whole lot easier.

But, unfortunately, many men still hesitate to use such products because they are either shy or don’t know how to buy or use them. After all, there’s a learning curve when buying the perfect hairstyling product and figuring out how to use it. But fret not, we have prepared this buying to help you out. Take a look!

How To Use Clay Pomade

Many people dismiss hair styling products because they didn’t get the result that their barber did. But, the likely problem is that they just don’t know how to apply the product correctly. Here are some tips to help you:

Rub it in

This is perhaps the most important tip. When you scoop the product out, place it in your palm and rub it between your hands. This heats the formula and activates the different ingredients. It also spreads the product evenly between your hands so you can apply it all over your head with greater maneuverability.

Start at the back

Contrary to popular belief, you shouldn’t start at the front of your hair. This is because when you first scoop out the product and rub it in your hands, there’s a lot of it. If you apply it directly to the front of your hair, the most critical section, it might weigh your hair down. Instead, start at the back of your head, spreading it evenly, and then carefully apply it to the front using your fingers. This will not only control the poofy hair at the back, but it will also allow your fringe hair to sit better.

Use a hairdryer

While you can use a clay pomade on air-dried hair, using a hairdryer before applying it will give your hair a professional look. A hairdryer opens the hair pores and follicles, allowing deeper product penetration. Additionally, blast your hair with cold air from the hairdryer after using the clay pomade — this will lock your hairstyle in place.

Factors To Consider Before Buying Clay Pomade

Many hairstyling products, like clay pomades, differ in various aspects, making them better or worse depending on the buyer. Here are a few factors to consider before buying one:

Hold

Perhaps the most important thing about a hairstyling product is the hold. If you have short-to-medium hair, a product that provides a strong hold is best, as it keeps your hair looking consistent throughout the day. People with longer hair, however, should opt for medium hold options because longer hair tends to look better with some natural bounce.

Finish

A matte finish is the best option unless you’re going for a specific look, like slicked-back hair. It’ll leave your hair looking natural and is perfect for everyday use.

Application

Application refers to the clay pomade’s texture and how it goes through your hair. The easiest application comes from ones with a creamier consistency, as they’ll glide through your hair easily and are also easier to rub in.

Ingredients

Nowadays, people have become more conscious of hair product ingredients. Ingredients like parabens and sulfates can be hazardous to your hair, so look for natural ingredients like beeswax, bentonite, and kaolinite for clay pomades.

Washability

If you plan to get consistent use out of your clay pomade, it is better if you choose a water-based product. Water-based clay pomades wash out much more quickly with water than wax-based ones. This prevents you from shampooing daily, which can dry out your hair.

Packaging

It goes without saying that those big bulky tubs of creams and oils are very annoying. Packaging nowadays should be compact and portable so you can carry and use your hair products on the go.