Style Your Hair Like a Professional With the Best Clay Pomades

A clay pomade simply takes features from both clay and pomade. Pomades offer a long-lasting hold, but have an unnatural shiny finish — think old James Bond. Clay hair products, however, contain natural clays and give a matte finish with a medium hold. Appropriately, clay pomade gives your hair a natural matte finish while giving it a solid hold. We’ve listed the top clay pomades of 2022 so you can find one for your hair needs. Let’s check them out!
Reviewing the Top Clay Pomades of 2022
Baxter of California Clay Pomade – Best Overall
Now let’s take a look at its actual performance. This clay pomade gives a strong hold with a matte finish, but this hold is not like a gel. Instead, it’s pliable so you can mold your hairstyle, even after the product dries. This means you can change and refresh your hairstyle during the day just with your hands. Application is also pretty easy due to its wax-based formula that you can apply swiftly. These combined features make this product perfect for all styles and occasions, earning it the best overall spot on our list.
- Long-lasting hold
- No tugging and pulling during application
- Compact and portable packaging
- Gives hair a natural, refined look
- Doesn’t wash out with just water
Suavecito Pomade Firme Clay – Most Budget-friendly
The finish is more of a natural and healthy-looking slight shine, and this pick also adds tons of texture, giving your hair a defined, professional look. Application is also a piece of cake; it has a creamy and waxy texture and rubs into your hands quickly, allowing swift and even application. And, like all Suavecito products, this clay pomade has the same trademark perfumed scent.
- Amazing value for the price
- Only requires a small amount for styling
- Consistent, long-lasting hold
- Pleasant scent
- Leaves an oily feel even after washing
Jack Black Clay Pomade – Safest Formula
This clay pomade’s texture is waxy and creamy, so it rubs seamlessly into your hair. Even more, it provides a natural solid hold with a beautiful and healthy-looking matte finish. Each strand of your hair gets a defined and textured look perfect for trendy and modern hairstyles. Best of all, it is scent-free and only has a slight natural, pleasant smell. Amazingly, it washes out easily with just water.
- Washes out with just water
- Textured matte finish
- Application is a piece of cake
- Safe and natural ingredients
- Most suitable for short-to-medium hair
Smooth Viking Clay Pomade – Most Versatile
What makes this clay pomade so balanced are its ingredients, namely, vitamin-packed beeswax, castor oil, soybean oil, and carrot seed oil. Such ingredients help add natural texture and volume to the hair, making it appear full. But, perhaps the best part is that it effortlessly washes out with just water or a little shampoo, making cleanup a cinch.
- Contains natural and safe ingredients
- A little amount goes a long way
- Perfect matte finish
- Easy, versatile application
- Doesn’t have a very long-lasting hold
Hair Craft Co. Clay Pomade – For Relaxed Hairstyles
This clay pomade comes in a travel-friendly 2.8-ounce jar that fits easily into any small bag. Even better, you only need a small amount to style your hair, so each tub will last you several months. Upon application, you will notice that the formula has a dense and creamy texture, which makes styling straightforward. This texture also helps add fullness to naturally thin hair.
- Natural beeswax and clay create fullness
- Dries and applies quickly
- Allows easy maneuverability and restyling
- Smell could be nicer
Buying Guide: Clay Pomade
But, unfortunately, many men still hesitate to use such products because they are either shy or don’t know how to buy or use them. After all, there’s a learning curve when buying the perfect hairstyling product and figuring out how to use it. But fret not, we have prepared this buying to help you out. Take a look!
How To Use Clay Pomade
Many people dismiss hair styling products because they didn’t get the result that their barber did. But, the likely problem is that they just don’t know how to apply the product correctly. Here are some tips to help you:
Rub it in
This is perhaps the most important tip. When you scoop the product out, place it in your palm and rub it between your hands. This heats the formula and activates the different ingredients. It also spreads the product evenly between your hands so you can apply it all over your head with greater maneuverability.
Start at the back
Contrary to popular belief, you shouldn’t start at the front of your hair. This is because when you first scoop out the product and rub it in your hands, there’s a lot of it. If you apply it directly to the front of your hair, the most critical section, it might weigh your hair down. Instead, start at the back of your head, spreading it evenly, and then carefully apply it to the front using your fingers. This will not only control the poofy hair at the back, but it will also allow your fringe hair to sit better.
Use a hairdryer
While you can use a clay pomade on air-dried hair, using a hairdryer before applying it will give your hair a professional look. A hairdryer opens the hair pores and follicles, allowing deeper product penetration. Additionally, blast your hair with cold air from the hairdryer after using the clay pomade — this will lock your hairstyle in place.
Factors To Consider Before Buying Clay Pomade
Many hairstyling products, like clay pomades, differ in various aspects, making them better or worse depending on the buyer. Here are a few factors to consider before buying one:
Hold
Perhaps the most important thing about a hairstyling product is the hold. If you have short-to-medium hair, a product that provides a strong hold is best, as it keeps your hair looking consistent throughout the day. People with longer hair, however, should opt for medium hold options because longer hair tends to look better with some natural bounce.
Finish
A matte finish is the best option unless you’re going for a specific look, like slicked-back hair. It’ll leave your hair looking natural and is perfect for everyday use.
Application
Application refers to the clay pomade’s texture and how it goes through your hair. The easiest application comes from ones with a creamier consistency, as they’ll glide through your hair easily and are also easier to rub in.
Ingredients
Nowadays, people have become more conscious of hair product ingredients. Ingredients like parabens and sulfates can be hazardous to your hair, so look for natural ingredients like beeswax, bentonite, and kaolinite for clay pomades.
Washability
If you plan to get consistent use out of your clay pomade, it is better if you choose a water-based product. Water-based clay pomades wash out much more quickly with water than wax-based ones. This prevents you from shampooing daily, which can dry out your hair.
Packaging
It goes without saying that those big bulky tubs of creams and oils are very annoying. Packaging nowadays should be compact and portable so you can carry and use your hair products on the go.
