The Best Face Powders for a Crease-free Finish

In this post, we are reviewing some of the leading face powders of 2023. We’ve included a variety of options, so you can find something to fit your needs and budget. From setting powders to pressed powders, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s jump in!
Your makeup having the perfect finish can be one of the most fulfilling experiences, but achieving that perfect polished look can be difficult at times. Fortunately, there’s a product designed to help your makeup look its very best: face powder. Face powder is an important part of your makeup routine and can help you get the perfect airbrushed finish.
In this post, we are reviewing some of the leading face powders of 2023. We’ve included a variety of options, so you can find something to fit your needs and budget. From setting powders to pressed powders, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s jump in!
Comparing the Highest-rated Face Powders of 2023
Maybelline Fit Me Matte Face Powder – Best Overall
This pick can be used as a setting powder or to control shine for a flawless, natural-looking finish. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a smooth finish with long-lasting shine control. Even better, it provides easy coverage for a wide array of skin tones and pairs well with other products from Maybelline’s collection for a perfect canvas. With its shine control and smooth coverage, this face powder is easily our top pick overall.
- Leaves skin matte and poreless
- Great for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin
- Provides great coverage
- Lightweight feel on the skin
- Not suitable for dry or flaky skin
- May cause makeup to look cakey
Coty AIRSPUN Face Powder – Long-lasting Coverage
The light coverage provides a subtle definition to your features, making it perfect for setting any makeup or foundation. This face powder is also incredibly long-lasting and easy to use, gives a nice matte finish, and it matches virtually any skin tone. The impressive long-lasting formula and affordable price point both make it perfect for everyday use as well as for special occasions.
- Lightweight coverage with a nice finish
- Doesn’t dry out the skin
- Provides great coverage and long-lasting wear
- Sets too heavy in eye wrinkles
- Not suitable for those with sensitive skin
Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder – Most Lightweight Texture
This face powder reduces shine and helps keep skin looking clean and fresh throughout the day, and absorbs excess oils without leaving your skin dry and cakey. Plus, it doesn’t clog your pores either. And, because it is hypoallergenic, it’s suitable for all types of skin, including sensitive skin. It is also fragrance-free, which makes it a great choice for those who are sensitive to scents.
- Light but offers good coverage
- Creamy natural tint matches your skin tone
- Doesn’t irritate acne-prone skin
- Absorbs oil from the eyelids
- Not long-lasting enough for some people
- Coverage could be heavier
Physicians Formula Setting Powder – Great for All Skin Tones
This face powder also comes in a range of shades, so you can choose whichever best suits your particular skin tone. The palette is perfect for daily use, making it quick and easy to get the look you want without having to constantly reapply or mix shades. Whether you want light coverage for daytime or full coverage for a night out on the town, this palette has got you covered. Best of all, it’s free of the 150+ known harsh ingredients found in other personal care items, making it one of the healthiest beauty products on this list.
- Unnoticeable on the skin
- Goes on quickly and easily
- Lasts all day without shine
- Great coverage without feeling heavy
- Contains talc, which may irritate sensitive skin
- Color is lighter than expected
Covergirl Trublend Pressed Face Powder – Ideal for Aging Skin
The oil-controlling formula also ensures that shine is minimized, making it suitable for all skin types. For those looking to reduce discoloration and even out skin tone, this face powder is worth considering. It has a sheer coverage that leaves skin looking healthy and smooth, without feeling heavy or overly pigmented. Additionally, its versatility makes it perfect for daily use as well as special occasions when you want to create a more polished look.
- Blends perfectly into the skin
- Allows your skin to breathe
- Blends smoothly without a cakey finish
- Settles nicely and hides imperfections
- Exact shade match may not be possible
- Applicator puff quality is low-quality
Finding the Perfect Face Powder: A Buyer’s Guide
Sun Protection
Make sure the powder contains SPF 15 or higher for adequate sun protection. This will help protect your skin from UV radiation and prevent premature aging.
Coverage
Go for light to medium coverage with your face powder. Look for even, buildable coverage that won’t cake or settle into fine lines and wrinkles.
Formulation
Choose a powder with natural ingredients like mica, silica, and zinc oxide instead of talc or other potentially irritating ingredients. The natural formulation of the former ingredients is safe for your skin, while the latter — like talc — can induce allergic reactions on your skin. Take a close look at the list of ingredients and choose a product that’s formulated using safe ones.
Shade Range
When buying face powder, make sure its shade matches your skin tone as closely as possible. A product with different shades ranging from light to dark is ideal because it allows you to choose a color that perfectly matches your skin tone.
Oil Control
If you have oily skin, look for powders that are oil-free or contain natural oils like jojoba or Argan to help control shine throughout the day.
Long-lasting Formula
It’s essential to get a face powder that won’t rub off easily and can last through hours of wear. Look for long-lasting formulas, so you don’t have to constantly reapply the product.
Budget
You should also consider your budget when shopping for face powder, as some formulas are more expensive than others but offer better quality and performance. These products come in a range of prices, so you should be able to find a great formula without breaking the bank.
Natural Finish
The key to achieving a flawless finish is selecting a product that gives skin a natural finish without caking or settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Make sure the product you choose is lightweight and easy to blend into your skin for an overall natural look.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!