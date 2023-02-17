Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

The Best Face Powders for a Crease-free Finish

highest-rated face powder
Your makeup having the perfect finish can be one of the most fulfilling experiences, but achieving that perfect polished look can be difficult. Fortunately, there’s a product designed to help your makeup look its very best: face powder. Face powder is an important part of any makeup routine and can help you get the perfect airbrushed finish.

In this post, we are reviewing some of the leading face powders of 2023. We’ve included a variety of options, so you can find something to fit your needs and budget. From setting powders to pressed powders, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s jump in!

Comparing the Highest-rated Face Powders of 2023

Your makeup having the perfect finish can be one of the most fulfilling experiences, but achieving that perfect polished look can be difficult at times. Fortunately, there’s a product designed to help your makeup look its very best: face powder. Face powder is an important part of your makeup routine and can help you get the perfect airbrushed finish.

In this post, we are reviewing some of the leading face powders of 2023. We’ve included a variety of options, so you can find something to fit your needs and budget. From setting powders to pressed powders, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s jump in!

Comparing the Highest-rated Face Powders of 2023

Maybelline Fit Me Matte Face Powder – Best Overall

The Maybelline Fit Me Face Powder is a must-have for any makeup aficionado. With its wide variety of shades and its natural, poreless-looking finish, this face powder is an ideal choice for those with normal to oily skin. It gives you up to eight hours of shine control, so you’ll have a beautiful “I woke up like this” look all day long.

This pick can be used as a setting powder or to control shine for a flawless, natural-looking finish. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a smooth finish with long-lasting shine control. Even better, it provides easy coverage for a wide array of skin tones and pairs well with other products from Maybelline’s collection for a perfect canvas. With its shine control and smooth coverage, this face powder is easily our top pick overall. 

Pros
  • Leaves skin matte and poreless
  • Great for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin
  • Provides great coverage
  • Lightweight feel on the skin
Cons
  • Not suitable for dry or flaky skin
  • May cause makeup to look cakey

Coty AIRSPUN Face Powder – Long-lasting Coverage

With its light coverage and natural tone color, Coty AIRSPUN Face Powder is a staple in any makeup routine. It provides a flawless finish that locks in your look, giving you the confidence to stand out from the crowd. The powder is ultra-fine, giving your skin a cloud-like softness that feels weightless on the skin and doesn’t seem to age or clog your pores. 

The light coverage provides a subtle definition to your features, making it perfect for setting any makeup or foundation. This face powder is also incredibly long-lasting and easy to use, gives a nice matte finish, and it matches virtually any skin tone. The impressive long-lasting formula and affordable price point both make it perfect for everyday use as well as for special occasions.

Pros
  • Lightweight coverage with a nice finish
  • Doesn’t dry out the skin
  • Provides great coverage and long-lasting wear
Cons
  • Sets too heavy in eye wrinkles
  • Not suitable for those with sensitive skin

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder – Most Lightweight Texture

The Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder is a great product for anyone looking to add a matte finish to their makeup. It has a delicate, translucent color that blends very well with your skin tone and makes it look natural. Additionally, this product is very lightweight and does not cake or feel heavy on the skin. This pressed powder also works well for setting liquid foundations, making your makeup stay in place all day long.

This face powder reduces shine and helps keep skin looking clean and fresh throughout the day, and absorbs excess oils without leaving your skin dry and cakey. Plus, it doesn’t clog your pores either. And, because it is hypoallergenic, it’s suitable for all types of skin, including sensitive skin. It is also fragrance-free, which makes it a great choice for those who are sensitive to scents. 

Pros
  • Light but offers good coverage
  • Creamy natural tint matches your skin tone
  • Doesn’t irritate acne-prone skin
  • Absorbs oil from the eyelids
Cons
  • Not long-lasting enough for some people
  • Coverage could be heavier

Physicians Formula Setting Powder – Great for All Skin Tones

The Physicians Formula Setting Powder is an excellent choice for those looking for natural coverage. This eye-catching palette is specially formulated to complement all skin tones, providing soft, natural color without a harsh monotone cast. The complementary color combination enhances your skin tone while allowing you to correct any imperfections. It’s also hypoallergenic and both clinically and dermatologist-tested, so you can be sure that it’s safe to use on sensitive skin and eyes. 

This face powder also comes in a range of shades, so you can choose whichever best suits your particular skin tone. The palette is perfect for daily use, making it quick and easy to get the look you want without having to constantly reapply or mix shades. Whether you want light coverage for daytime or full coverage for a night out on the town, this palette has got you covered. Best of all, it’s free of the 150+ known harsh ingredients found in other personal care items, making it one of the healthiest beauty products on this list.

Pros
  • Unnoticeable on the skin
  • Goes on quickly and easily
  • Lasts all day without shine
  • Great coverage without feeling heavy
Cons
  • Contains talc, which may irritate sensitive skin
  • Color is lighter than expected

Covergirl Trublend Pressed Face Powder – Ideal for Aging Skin

The Covergirl Trublend Pressed Face Powder is perfect for those looking for a natural-looking finish with a skin-brightening effect. It controls excess oil without compromising the complexion’s natural appearance and blurs large pores while giving your skin a soft, radiant finish. The lightweight texture blends seamlessly, allowing users to apply small amounts of product at a time until the desired look is achieved. One of the great things about this powder is that it can be layered, so adding an extra bit of coverage won’t leave the skin looking cakey or overdone. 

The oil-controlling formula also ensures that shine is minimized, making it suitable for all skin types. For those looking to reduce discoloration and even out skin tone, this face powder is worth considering. It has a sheer coverage that leaves skin looking healthy and smooth, without feeling heavy or overly pigmented. Additionally, its versatility makes it perfect for daily use as well as special occasions when you want to create a more polished look.

Pros
  • Blends perfectly into the skin
  • Allows your skin to breathe
  • Blends smoothly without a cakey finish
  • Settles nicely and hides imperfections
Cons
  • Exact shade match may not be possible
  • Applicator puff quality is low-quality

Finding the Perfect Face Powder: A Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right face powder for your complexion can be a daunting task. There are so many formulas and shades to choose from, so it can be hard to find a product that will offer a flawless finish and meet your needs. To make sure you purchase the ideal face powder for your skin, we’ve put together this in-depth buying guide with some important details you should consider.

Sun Protection

Make sure the powder contains SPF 15 or higher for adequate sun protection. This will help protect your skin from UV radiation and prevent premature aging.

Coverage

Go for light to medium coverage with your face powder. Look for even, buildable coverage that won’t cake or settle into fine lines and wrinkles.

Formulation

Choose a powder with natural ingredients like mica, silica, and zinc oxide instead of talc or other potentially irritating ingredients. The natural formulation of the former ingredients is safe for your skin, while the latter — like talc — can induce allergic reactions on your skin. Take a close look at the list of ingredients and choose a product that’s formulated using safe ones. 

Shade Range 

When buying face powder, make sure its shade matches your skin tone as closely as possible. A product with different shades ranging from light to dark is ideal because it allows you to choose a color that perfectly matches your skin tone.

Oil Control

If you have oily skin, look for powders that are oil-free or contain natural oils like jojoba or Argan to help control shine throughout the day. 

Long-lasting Formula

It’s essential to get a face powder that won’t rub off easily and can last through hours of wear. Look for long-lasting formulas, so you don’t have to constantly reapply the product. 

Budget

You should also consider your budget when shopping for face powder, as some formulas are more expensive than others but offer better quality and performance. These products come in a range of prices, so you should be able to find a great formula without breaking the bank. 

Natural Finish

The key to achieving a flawless finish is selecting a product that gives skin a natural finish without caking or settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Make sure the product you choose is lightweight and easy to blend into your skin for an overall natural look.

People Also Asked

Q: What is the best way to apply face powder?

A: The best way to apply face powder for a flawless finish is to use a fluffy makeup brush to lightly dust the powder over your face. Make sure to start in the center of the face and work outward. Also, make sure to blend well around the hairline, jawline, and nose.

Q: How long does one application of face powder last?

A: The length of time one application of face powder lasts varies depending on the type used, but typically you can expect it to last up to eight hours with minimal touch-ups needed.

Q: What type of face powder works best for my skin?

A: The ideal face power for your skin will depend on your specific skin needs. For example, if you have oily skin, a pressed or loose powder that contains oil-absorbing ingredients like kaolin clay or silica will help keep excess oil at bay. If you have dry skin, however, choose a powder that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or Aloe vera extract.

Q: Will face powders clog my pores?

A: In most cases, using face powder will not block your pores. If you apply too much or if you use a product that’s too heavy for your skin type, however, it can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. It’s also important to make sure you are using clean brushes when applying your powder for the same reason.

Q: Is face powder better than foundation?

A: While some may prefer the light coverage of a powder, others may prefer the superior coverage offered by a foundation. Ultimately it comes down to personal choice and what works best for you and your skin type.

Q: What ingredients do face powders contain?

A: The ingredients in face powders vary depending on the specific brand and formula you select. Some common ingredients found in face powders include synthetic oils, waxes, silicones, talc, bismuth oxychloride, titanium dioxide, iron oxides, and mica.

Q: Can face powders reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles?

A: Face powders can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by providing a soft focus effect that can blur imperfections in the skin’s texture. This effect is temporary and any long-term wrinkle reduction must be achieved through proper skincare routines and other treatments, such as lasers or micro-needling.

Q: Do face powders contain SPF protection?

A: Many face powders contain SPF protection, but the level of SPF will vary depending on the brand and formula selected. It’s important to check the label before purchasing to make sure you’re getting a product with adequate SPF protection.

Q: Do face powders suit all skin types?

A: Generally speaking, they are suitable for all skin types as long as you select a formula designed for your particular skin type (i.e oily vs dry). Always read labels carefully and proceed with caution if specific ingredients could cause irritation or breakouts based on your individual needs/preferences.

Q: Can face powders help improve my skin condition?

A: Face powders don’t provide any long-term benefits for the skin, but rather are used for immediate improvement in appearance. This is done by providing coverage that minimizes imperfections and gives a more even tone and overall complexion. To achieve long-term benefits for your skin, it’s important to have a regular skincare routine that focuses on exfoliation, hydration, antioxidants, and so on.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!