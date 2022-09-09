Cancel OK

The Best Nail Dryers to Cure Your Gel Nail Polish

highly rated nail dryers
Sometimes a touch of self-care is needed to boost your confidence. Trendy outfits, a luxurious hair-do, spot-on makeup, or cute nail art can do the job, or, as Ariana Grande might say, “No, I want all of ’em.” You’ll want your look to last as long as possible, but, like Cinderella at midnight, most of it will soon vanish.

You can keep your nail gel in pristine shape for weeks when they’re properly dried, and this only takes a few minutes with high-quality LED or UV nail dryers. They’re essential equipment for professional nail salons, but because they’re so easy to operate they’re great for home use as well. We found the top nail dryers of 2022 and curated a list for your convenience, and we included a buyer’s guide at the end to help you make the right choice when it comes to caring for your nails.

Comparing the Finest Nail Dryers of 2022

Harmony Nail Dryer – Best Overall

nail dryer reviews
Get salon-like treatment in the comfort of your own home with the Harmony Professional Nail Dryer. This nail dryer can evenly cure your fingers and toes in just 30 seconds, letting you get back to living life without having to worry about messing up your mani-pedi. It has three timer settings with visual countdowns of 5, 20, and 30 seconds for different polish thicknesses, and this nail dryer’s LED light technology can work wonders on your nails and have them fabulous in no time.

This nail dryer is acetone-resistant and has a magnetized tray that makes it easy to clean after use. Your hands can fit comfortably inside, and its finger-stopper helps make sure that you don’t push too far in and ruin your look. Thanks to its high-quality, user-friendly design, this nail dryer is the top choice on our list.

Pros
  • Cures nails in 30 seconds
  • Several LED countdown settings
  • Finger-stopper helps prevent smudges
  • Easy to clean
Cons
  • Charger is bulky

SUNUV UV LED Nail Dryer – Runner-up

nail dryer reviews
The SUNUV Nail Dryer is an all-purpose device that can dry all kinds of different gel polishes. Its built-in dual light sources (LED and UV) make it a comprehensive solution for any kind of nail art, and its lightweight, portable design features just a single button on top, making this nail dryer very easy to use.

This nail dryer automatically chooses the right band of light and curing time to cure your nail gel quickly and without hassle, and you also have the option to adjust its timer in 30-second increments. This nail dryer can cure nail gels, top coats, gel polishes, hard gels, acrylics, and gem glues, and its long-lasting design can offer you up to 50,000 hours of use.

Pros
  • Portable, lightweight design
  • Helps protect skin and eyes
  • Automatically turns on when hand placed inside
  • Convenient and long-lasting — helps save you money
Cons
  • Not suitable for traditional nail polish

LiteLand UV Gel Nail Dryer – Adjustable Power

nail dryer reviews
The LiteLand UV Nail Dryer has four power settings to perfectly cure your nail gel in next to no time at all. Its adjustable LED lights can reduce curing times by 80% on the dryer’s maximum settings, and it will automatically determine the required time using its infrared ray sensor. This helps the nail dryer cure all your coatings evenly, and it comes with a few different settings that you can choose from.

This nail dryer’s automatic shut-off function makes curing at home even more convenient, and its compact yet spacious design will even let you cure both hands at once. Check out this salon-quality nail dryer for a device that can help you get the look that you and your nails deserve.

Pros
  • Can cure both hands at once
  • Long-lasting — 50,000-hour lifespan
  • Saves you time and effort
  • Portable, lightweight design
Cons
  • Not for curing traditional nail polish

MelodySusie Portable Kids Nail Dryer – Great for Kids

nail dryer reviews
This nail dryer for kids comes to us in a cute pink color from MelodySusie. There’s no heat, UV, or LED, making it great for kids’ delicate skin, and it’s a good way to help your little ones learn how to take care of their nails.

This nail dryer’s simple design makes it great for children five years and older, and they can place their hands or feet on the dryer’s inside plate and turn it on by gently pressing down. A fan above it will turn on to dry the polish, and even better is that this nail dryer doesn’t take too long to work its magic.

Pros
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Great introduction to nail care and art
  • Easy to use
  • Compact — ideal for small hands
Cons
  • Plate must be pressed to use fan

LKE UV LED Nail Dryer – Budget Pick

nail dryer reviews
The LKE Nail Dryer is a lightweight, user-friendly, and multifunctional drying solution that you can pick up today without breaking the bank. Its industry-standard curved design helps make sure that its light doesn’t affect any other body parts, and its 40-Watt lamp can efficiently cure both UV and LED nail gels.

This nail dryer features a small LCD screen and three push buttons that you can use to adjust its timer settings. The built-in smart sensor automatically turns this nail dryer’s light on when you place your hand under it, and it can dry your nails in no time at all.

Pros
  • Compact, lightweight build
  • Curved design to protect eyes and face
  • Offers fast drying times
  • Automatically shuts off when timer finishes
Cons
  • Cannot dry traditional nail polish

Gugusure Nail Dryer – Multifunctional

nail dryer reviews
The Gugusure Nail Dryer offers a ton of bang for your buck, including preset speed settings, fast curing times, a smart sensor, and a large LED screen. Its 168-Watt design can help you dry your nail gel in as little as 30 seconds, and it offers four options when it comes to curing time — ranging from 30 to 120 seconds, exquisite nails are just a touch away on this nail dryer’s LED control panel.

The rest of this nail dryer’s operation is touch-free, as it uses a motion sensor that detects when a hand has been placed inside and switches on its lights. It turns off automatically when the timer ends or when you take out your hand, and you can even place both hands inside this nail dryer for even quicker results.

Pros
  • Various user-friendly design choices
  • Offers fast drying times
  • Can dry both hands at once
  • Features touch-free operation
Cons
  • Thicker coats may shrink and peel

Finding Your Next Nail Dryer: A Buyer’s Guide

If you’re a fan of nail art, then you know how much of a hassle it can be to dry them. The worst-case scenario is your nails get smudged after carefully trying to protect them, and now you have to wash them off and do them all over again. Nail dryers can come to the rescue, though, as they can cure nail gel in seconds. 

Professional nail salons are incomplete without this essential accessory, as they save precious time and provide a premium finish to nail art. Some nail dryers are more powerful, efficient, and multipurpose than others, and if you’re finding it difficult to differentiate between the seemingly endless options out there, read on to learn more about how to find a high-quality nail dryer in 2022.

Why Do You Need a Nail Dryer?

Save time

Many people struggle to balance their work life, family life, and self-care routine, and some have little to no time to go to the salon because of busy schedules and costly appointments. Nail dryers can save time by curing nail gels in just a few minutes, and they’re essential in professional nail salons and a must-have for beginners. If you love experimenting with new designs but hate the long waiting times or having to commute to the salon, then you should consider getting a nail dryer for home use.

Fine finish

When nail gel receives UV, LED, and thermal treatment, all of its layers get what they need to properly harden and produce a finer finish than simply waiting for them to dry can. Nail dryers’ fast operation also ensures that your nail art doesn’t get smudged.

Types of Nail Dryers

The latest nail dryers can be categorized into three types, depending on the kind of lamp installed — UV nail dryers, LED nail dryers, and smart nail dryers that feature both UV and LED lights. 

UV lamps cure UV gel polishes, whereas LED nail gels can only be cured with LED lamps. A smart nail dryer, though, has UV and LED lamps to cure both kinds of nail gels. Smart dryer bulbs can emit a wide range of UV bands, enabling you to fix any nail gel with ease.

Factors to Consider While Buying a Nail Dryer

Curing speed

LED lamps are faster than UV lamps, and this is because LED lamps use a narrow light spectrum while UV lamps use a broad one, resulting in longer wait times for drying — LED lamps take around two minutes to cure multiple coats of gel polish on max settings. Always look for one-touch preset drying times installed on top of the nail dryer, as these can help you quickly operate it.

Power

How long it takes to cure your nail gel depends on the wattage of your nail dryer. You can find nail dryers that range from 24 to 200 Watts, and the latter should have adjustable power to match the number of layers it’s drying. If your nail dryer is underpowered, its curing times will be longer. 

Smart function

Nail dryers with motion sensors are more convenient, as they automatically detect when you place your hand inside. Once you have the time and power set, the whole process becomes touch-free.

Arched shape

While light exposure to UV rays is not harmful, it’s a good idea to avoid it as much as possible. An arched nail dryer ensures that its light doesn’t affect any other area, and even if it’s an LED lamp, this arched shape concentrates the light on your hand and keeps your eyes out of harm’s way.

People Also Asked

Q: What should be the size of the nail dryer?

A: The size of a nail dryer depends on how much it will be used. If you’re planning to use it at home, then being able to place one hand in it should be sufficient. For professional settings, both hands should fit in the nail dryer at once for faster curing times. Keep in mind that some dryers are so small that you’ll have to dry your thumb separately, which isn’t ideal.

Q: How can I determine the durability of a nail dryer?

A: Nail dryers with LED bulbs run for at least 50,000 hours. These give you a lot of drying time, so you rarely need to replace them. UV lamps, on the other hand, have a shorter lifespan, one that’s around 10,000 hours.

Q: Why does the gel shrink in the nail dryer?

A: Exposing your nail gel to direct or indirect sunlight can make it shrink away from your cuticles. Always apply one to two coats of base gel, and finish your gel application within a minute. Once the application is complete, don’t wait up — immediately use a nail dryer to avoid shrinkage.

