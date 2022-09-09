The Best Nail Dryers to Cure Your Gel Nail Polish

You can keep your nail gel in pristine shape for weeks when they’re properly dried, and this only takes a few minutes with high-quality LED or UV nail dryers. They’re essential equipment for professional nail salons, but because they’re so easy to operate they’re great for home use as well. We found the top nail dryers of 2022 and curated a list for your convenience, and we included a buyer’s guide at the end to help you make the right choice when it comes to caring for your nails.
Comparing the Finest Nail Dryers of 2022
Harmony Nail Dryer – Best Overall
This nail dryer is acetone-resistant and has a magnetized tray that makes it easy to clean after use. Your hands can fit comfortably inside, and its finger-stopper helps make sure that you don’t push too far in and ruin your look. Thanks to its high-quality, user-friendly design, this nail dryer is the top choice on our list.
- Cures nails in 30 seconds
- Several LED countdown settings
- Finger-stopper helps prevent smudges
- Easy to clean
- Charger is bulky
SUNUV UV LED Nail Dryer – Runner-up
This nail dryer automatically chooses the right band of light and curing time to cure your nail gel quickly and without hassle, and you also have the option to adjust its timer in 30-second increments. This nail dryer can cure nail gels, top coats, gel polishes, hard gels, acrylics, and gem glues, and its long-lasting design can offer you up to 50,000 hours of use.
- Portable, lightweight design
- Helps protect skin and eyes
- Automatically turns on when hand placed inside
- Convenient and long-lasting — helps save you money
- Not suitable for traditional nail polish
LiteLand UV Gel Nail Dryer – Adjustable Power
This nail dryer’s automatic shut-off function makes curing at home even more convenient, and its compact yet spacious design will even let you cure both hands at once. Check out this salon-quality nail dryer for a device that can help you get the look that you and your nails deserve.
- Can cure both hands at once
- Long-lasting — 50,000-hour lifespan
- Saves you time and effort
- Portable, lightweight design
- Not for curing traditional nail polish
MelodySusie Portable Kids Nail Dryer – Great for Kids
This nail dryer’s simple design makes it great for children five years and older, and they can place their hands or feet on the dryer’s inside plate and turn it on by gently pressing down. A fan above it will turn on to dry the polish, and even better is that this nail dryer doesn’t take too long to work its magic.
- Lightweight and portable
- Great introduction to nail care and art
- Easy to use
- Compact — ideal for small hands
- Plate must be pressed to use fan
LKE UV LED Nail Dryer – Budget Pick
This nail dryer features a small LCD screen and three push buttons that you can use to adjust its timer settings. The built-in smart sensor automatically turns this nail dryer’s light on when you place your hand under it, and it can dry your nails in no time at all.
- Compact, lightweight build
- Curved design to protect eyes and face
- Offers fast drying times
- Automatically shuts off when timer finishes
- Cannot dry traditional nail polish
Gugusure Nail Dryer – Multifunctional
The rest of this nail dryer’s operation is touch-free, as it uses a motion sensor that detects when a hand has been placed inside and switches on its lights. It turns off automatically when the timer ends or when you take out your hand, and you can even place both hands inside this nail dryer for even quicker results.
- Various user-friendly design choices
- Offers fast drying times
- Can dry both hands at once
- Features touch-free operation
- Thicker coats may shrink and peel
Finding Your Next Nail Dryer: A Buyer’s Guide
Professional nail salons are incomplete without this essential accessory, as they save precious time and provide a premium finish to nail art. Some nail dryers are more powerful, efficient, and multipurpose than others, and if you’re finding it difficult to differentiate between the seemingly endless options out there, read on to learn more about how to find a high-quality nail dryer in 2022.
Why Do You Need a Nail Dryer?
Save time
Many people struggle to balance their work life, family life, and self-care routine, and some have little to no time to go to the salon because of busy schedules and costly appointments. Nail dryers can save time by curing nail gels in just a few minutes, and they’re essential in professional nail salons and a must-have for beginners. If you love experimenting with new designs but hate the long waiting times or having to commute to the salon, then you should consider getting a nail dryer for home use.
Fine finish
When nail gel receives UV, LED, and thermal treatment, all of its layers get what they need to properly harden and produce a finer finish than simply waiting for them to dry can. Nail dryers’ fast operation also ensures that your nail art doesn’t get smudged.
Types of Nail Dryers
The latest nail dryers can be categorized into three types, depending on the kind of lamp installed — UV nail dryers, LED nail dryers, and smart nail dryers that feature both UV and LED lights.
UV lamps cure UV gel polishes, whereas LED nail gels can only be cured with LED lamps. A smart nail dryer, though, has UV and LED lamps to cure both kinds of nail gels. Smart dryer bulbs can emit a wide range of UV bands, enabling you to fix any nail gel with ease.
Factors to Consider While Buying a Nail Dryer
Curing speed
LED lamps are faster than UV lamps, and this is because LED lamps use a narrow light spectrum while UV lamps use a broad one, resulting in longer wait times for drying — LED lamps take around two minutes to cure multiple coats of gel polish on max settings. Always look for one-touch preset drying times installed on top of the nail dryer, as these can help you quickly operate it.
Power
How long it takes to cure your nail gel depends on the wattage of your nail dryer. You can find nail dryers that range from 24 to 200 Watts, and the latter should have adjustable power to match the number of layers it’s drying. If your nail dryer is underpowered, its curing times will be longer.
Smart function
Nail dryers with motion sensors are more convenient, as they automatically detect when you place your hand inside. Once you have the time and power set, the whole process becomes touch-free.
Arched shape
While light exposure to UV rays is not harmful, it’s a good idea to avoid it as much as possible. An arched nail dryer ensures that its light doesn’t affect any other area, and even if it’s an LED lamp, this arched shape concentrates the light on your hand and keeps your eyes out of harm’s way.
