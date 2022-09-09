The Best Nail Dryers to Cure Your Gel Nail Polish

If you’re a fan of nail art, then you know how much of a hassle it can be to dry them. The worst-case scenario is your nails get smudged after carefully trying to protect them, and now you have to wash them off and do them all over again. Nail dryers can come to the rescue, though, as they can cure nail gel in seconds.

Professional nail salons are incomplete without this essential accessory, as they save precious time and provide a premium finish to nail art. Some nail dryers are more powerful, efficient, and multipurpose than others, and if you’re finding it difficult to differentiate between the seemingly endless options out there, read on to learn more about how to find a high-quality nail dryer in 2022.

Why Do You Need a Nail Dryer?

Save time

Many people struggle to balance their work life, family life, and self-care routine, and some have little to no time to go to the salon because of busy schedules and costly appointments. Nail dryers can save time by curing nail gels in just a few minutes, and they’re essential in professional nail salons and a must-have for beginners. If you love experimenting with new designs but hate the long waiting times or having to commute to the salon, then you should consider getting a nail dryer for home use.

Fine finish

When nail gel receives UV, LED, and thermal treatment, all of its layers get what they need to properly harden and produce a finer finish than simply waiting for them to dry can. Nail dryers’ fast operation also ensures that your nail art doesn’t get smudged.

Types of Nail Dryers

The latest nail dryers can be categorized into three types, depending on the kind of lamp installed — UV nail dryers, LED nail dryers, and smart nail dryers that feature both UV and LED lights.

UV lamps cure UV gel polishes, whereas LED nail gels can only be cured with LED lamps. A smart nail dryer, though, has UV and LED lamps to cure both kinds of nail gels. Smart dryer bulbs can emit a wide range of UV bands, enabling you to fix any nail gel with ease.

Factors to Consider While Buying a Nail Dryer

Curing speed

LED lamps are faster than UV lamps, and this is because LED lamps use a narrow light spectrum while UV lamps use a broad one, resulting in longer wait times for drying — LED lamps take around two minutes to cure multiple coats of gel polish on max settings. Always look for one-touch preset drying times installed on top of the nail dryer, as these can help you quickly operate it.

Power

How long it takes to cure your nail gel depends on the wattage of your nail dryer. You can find nail dryers that range from 24 to 200 Watts, and the latter should have adjustable power to match the number of layers it’s drying. If your nail dryer is underpowered, its curing times will be longer.

Smart function

Nail dryers with motion sensors are more convenient, as they automatically detect when you place your hand inside. Once you have the time and power set, the whole process becomes touch-free.

Arched shape

While light exposure to UV rays is not harmful, it’s a good idea to avoid it as much as possible. An arched nail dryer ensures that its light doesn’t affect any other area, and even if it’s an LED lamp, this arched shape concentrates the light on your hand and keeps your eyes out of harm’s way.