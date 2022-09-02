The Best Pomades for Slick and Smooth Hairstyling

What To Look for When Buying Pomades

Type of hair

Pomades originated in the 19th century , and ever since then, they’ve been a must-have hairstyling product for those with thicker hair or who want a slicked-back look. While this hair product offers incredible results, choosing the right one for your hair can be tricky. So, we’ve created this brief buyer’s guide to help you learn how to select the perfect pomade for hairstyling.

The first thing you should consider is the type of hair you have. Different pomades suit different hair types, so choosing one that works well with yours is crucial. If you have oily hair, look for a pomade that can help control the oil and keep your hair looking clean and fresh. For dry hair, find a pomade that adds moisture and hydration.

Ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, look for natural ones that won’t damage your hair. Choose pomades that contain ingredients like beeswax, Shea butter, and jojoba oil. Beeswax is the holy grail of pomades due to its excellent holding properties; it moisturizes the hair, smoothes flyaways, and promotes hair growth. Similarly, Shea butter and jojoba oil also have moisturizing properties and can also soothe the scalp.

Avoid pomades with harsh chemicals, sulfates, and alcohol, as these ingredients can dry your hair and strip it of its natural oils.

Hold

The next thing to consider is the hold. Some pomades offer a stronger hold than others, so if you have particularly unruly hair, you’ll want to choose one that keeps it in place all day long. On the other hand, if you just want a light hold to help tame your hair, choose a lighter pomade.

Scent

Finally, you’ll want to consider the scent. Some pomades have a strong odor that can be overwhelming, while others are more subtle. Choose a pomade with a scent you like that isn’t too overpowering. You can get a good idea of a pomade’s scent — and its potency — by going through some customer reviews.

What Are the Different Types of Pomades?

Oil-based

These are the traditional pomades that have been around for generations and are typically made with petroleum jelly or mineral oil to provide a firm hold. Although oil-based pomades can be challenging to wash out, they’re great for creating classic, vintage hairstyles.

Water-based

This type of pomade is becoming increasingly popular as it’s much easier to wash out than oil-based pomades. It also provides a strong hold, can be used to create a variety of hairstyles, and is relatively easier to wash out.

Wax-based

Wax-based pomades are similar to oil-based pomades, but are made with beeswax or other types of wax. Although they can be challenging to get out of your hair, they provide a strong hold for most hair types and last throughout the day.

Clay-based

These pomades are made with clay, which provides medium hold. They can be used to create different hairstyles and are relatively easy to wash out, but might not offer an all-day hold for some.

What Type of Hair Is a Pomade Good For?

Pomades are designed to work for all hair types, but finding what works best for you may take a while. Depending on your hair length and type, some pomades may work better on your hair than others.

Here’s a general guide for pomades for different hair lengths and types:

Short to medium hair

For short to medium-length hair, most pomade formulas are suitable. Typically, pomades with a medium to strong hold are ideal for different hairstyles for this length, but you can decide the best one after a bit of trial and error.

Long hair

Light hold cream and matte pomades work best for longer hair. Styling long hair is a little different from short hair; instead of control, you need flow, and a lightweight hair product ensures movement and flow in long hair.

Fine hair

Any lightweight pomade with a matte formula will work great for fine or thin hair. This type of formula provides texture and fullness to the hairstyle without weighing your hair down. Typically, a cream or hybrid clay pomade is ideal for thin hair.

Thick hair

Thicker hair is usually harder to keep in place unless you use a strong hold pomade. Look for water or oil-based pomade for a firm hold and medium shine. But if you want a matte finish, go with a paste pomade with excellent hold.

Straight hair

All sorts of pomades work well for straight hair, and you only need a small amount to get your desired hairstyle. Get an oil or water-based product with a light to medium hold. Similarly, cream and matte pomades also work fine with straight hair.

Curly or wavy hair

If you want to show off your natural curls, find a clay and wax hybrid pomade. It will help you get a slightly messy hairstyle without taming your curls. On the other hand, if you want your hair to look a little less unruly, you can try an oil or water-based pomade with a stronger hold.

What Are the Different Hold Ranges for Pomades?

Light hold

A light hold pomade gives your hair texture and definition without weighing it down. Able to thicken your hair to provide a fuller appearance, this type of pomade is perfect for thin and fine hair. And, despite getting a more voluminous look, your hair won’t look soaked in product.

Overall, this kind of pomade is better suited for styling medium to long-length hair that requires volume, flow, and movement.

Medium hold

You get slightly more control with a medium hold pomade than with a lighter pomade. This type offers a moderate hold and is suitable for styling short to medium-length hair. Although it works with curly hair, you’ll need more product to keep your hair styled and in place throughout the day.

High hold

A high-hold pomade works best for short to medium-length hair that needs to be in place all day long. It offers enough hold and control to keep even the thickest of hair controlled and styled for a long time. Further, this pomade provides a strong hold for curly hair and ensures no touch-ups throughout the day.