The Best Round Hair Brushes for Blow-Drying and Styling Your Hair

The key to choosing a kickass round hair brush is to closely examine its features and determine if they apply to your hair.

This section of the guide will focus on all the different features that make up a round hair brush so that you’re more informed the next time you head to the market to buy one.

Features To Look Out for When Choosing a Round Hair Brush

Check out the following features:

Barrel size

Choosing the right barrel size for a round hair brush is important for several reasons. Of course, the most important aspect to consider when picking the size is your hair’s length and overall thickness.

Short-haired individuals should ideally opt for a brush in the 0.5-inch to 0.75-inch size range to ensure no extra breakage. On the other hand, medium-haired individuals have the option of going for a brush in the 1-inch to 1.2-inch range. Lastly, individuals with flowing hair greater than or equal to shoulder length should ideally go for brushes in the 1.5 to 2-inch range.

Bristles (nylon vs. boar)

The most effective types of bristles available in the market right now are either boar or nylon, and each has its own unique benefits for different hair types. Boar bristles are gentler across your scalp, making them the ideal option for short, fine hair.

They’re also known to stimulate your hair and keep your scalp clean from any allergens. Nylon bristles are most effective against thicker hair as their proficiency in reducing frizz makes them ideal for a blowout.

Barrel material

When it comes to barrel material, there are two clear favorites in the market right now, wood and ceramic.

While both offer amazing blowouts, in this case, one is better than the other. Ceramic is the out-and-out superior option as it is lightweight and allows hair to pass through, thus ensuring that more of the warm hair from the dryer reaches your hair. Although wood allows plenty of air to pass through, it is heavier and may be subject to mold buildup when moisture is exposed.