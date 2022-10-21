The Best Round Hair Brushes for Blow-Drying and Styling Your Hair

DIY styling can be a pretty difficult task, but with the right set of tools, any job can be easy. In this case, choosing a round hair brush that satisfies your unique needs is the tool in question. This is why we’ve come up with a list of the most popular round hair brushes of 2022 in the market right now that are guaranteed to make DIY styling an absolute breeze.
Compare the Top Round Hair Brushes of 2022
Conair Professional Medium Round Hair Brush – Best Overall
The bristles are increasingly flexible, making them perfect for styling short, thin hair without causing too much discomfort.
- Features an ergonomic rubber grip handle
- Sturdy nylon bristles suitable for soft waves
- Beautiful blueberry and teal color
- Affordable price tag
- Plastic material may give off static electricity
Aimike Nano Thermal Ceramic Round Hair Brush – Best for Long, Dense Hair
The four additional hair clips are an absolute bonus that you can use to keep other sections of your hair in place while you target a certain area. Its amazing, vented ceramic barrel also allows up to 50% more airflow from the dryer, ensuring you get the perfect blowout whenever you have this dryer in hand.
- Nano thermal ceramic ionic technology reduces frizz
- 100% boar bristles help spread natural sebum
- 2.9-inch roller size for excellent styling
- Ergonomic palm-shaped handle
- The barrel may get a little hot
Cricket Static Free Round Hair Brush – Best Static-free Option
Couple that with its far-apart, sturdy nylon bristles and you’ve got your hands on an amazing scalp-friendly round hair brush that works well for all types of hair.
The Urtheone Brush for Curly Hair is a wooden paddle model with handmade nylon bristle tips, which should give your scalp a nice massage. And this brush can penetrate thicker hair without causing breakage or frizz. Plus, this pick is designed to help distribute oil and moisture from your roots to your ends, which should help prevent dryness while adding shine. And this product comes with a wide-tooth, detangling comb. This brush can be ideal for different hair types because of its boar bristles. And it’s also child-friendly. But you should only use this brush on dry hair since wet hair is more prone to breakage.
- Static-free nature eliminates fly-away hair
- Available in three separate sizes
- Sculpted ball tips prevent hair tangling
- Made and designed in the USA
- Bristles may be a little stiff initially
Care Me Boars Round Hair Brush – Softest Bristles
Its vented barrel also ensures enough airflow for your hair to get that perfect blowout that blows up those curls and makes you look as extravagant as possible.
- Bristles distribute natural sebum across the scalp
- Exceptionally quick customer service
- Ceramic barrel evenly distributes heat
- Bristles help rid you of split ends
- Bristles spacing causes brushing to be wide
Osensia Professional Round Hair Brush – Most Lightweight
The built-in section pin at the bottom of the brush also works extremely well in drawing across your scalp to section off a part of your hair.
- Elegant silver and blue color
- Ion-infused, antistatic design boosts hair growth
- Spaced-out bristles ensure a perfect blowout
- Lightweight makes it easy to maneuver
- Bristles are not round tipped
Buying Guide: Round Hair Brush
This section of the guide will focus on all the different features that make up a round hair brush so that you’re more informed the next time you head to the market to buy one.
Features To Look Out for When Choosing a Round Hair Brush
Check out the following features:
Barrel size
Choosing the right barrel size for a round hair brush is important for several reasons. Of course, the most important aspect to consider when picking the size is your hair’s length and overall thickness.
Short-haired individuals should ideally opt for a brush in the 0.5-inch to 0.75-inch size range to ensure no extra breakage. On the other hand, medium-haired individuals have the option of going for a brush in the 1-inch to 1.2-inch range. Lastly, individuals with flowing hair greater than or equal to shoulder length should ideally go for brushes in the 1.5 to 2-inch range.
Bristles (nylon vs. boar)
The most effective types of bristles available in the market right now are either boar or nylon, and each has its own unique benefits for different hair types. Boar bristles are gentler across your scalp, making them the ideal option for short, fine hair.
They’re also known to stimulate your hair and keep your scalp clean from any allergens. Nylon bristles are most effective against thicker hair as their proficiency in reducing frizz makes them ideal for a blowout.
Barrel material
When it comes to barrel material, there are two clear favorites in the market right now, wood and ceramic.
While both offer amazing blowouts, in this case, one is better than the other. Ceramic is the out-and-out superior option as it is lightweight and allows hair to pass through, thus ensuring that more of the warm hair from the dryer reaches your hair. Although wood allows plenty of air to pass through, it is heavier and may be subject to mold buildup when moisture is exposed.
