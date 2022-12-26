Up Your Hair Game With the Best Dry Scalp Treatment

The good news, there are many dry scalp treatments that can help prevent all these problems — and they don’t involve expensive trips to the dermatologist or having to scrub your head raw with medicated shampoo. To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite dry scalp treatments of 2023. From hair masks to leave-in conditioners, these treatments will help you get rid of that dry, itchy feeling and give your hair a healthy luster again.
Comparing the Most Effective Dry Scalp Treatments of 2023
AROMATICA Dry Scalp Treatment – Best Overall
Unlike other dry scalp treatments that contain harsh chemicals, this one is free of silicone, sulfate, and parabens, so you can use it without worrying about damaging your hair. Thanks to its leave-in formula, it can also be used as a post-shower conditioner for frizz-free, soft, and manageable hair.
Even better, it comes with a convenient nozzle that makes application easy and mess-free. To use it, simply spray a generous amount onto the affected area and let it work its magic. This product is recommended for all hair types, including color-treated, curly, and straight hair. Because of its effective formula, mess-free application, and pleasant scent, we’ve crowned this dry scalp treatment as the best overall product on our list.
- Food-grade formula
- Free from harmful preservatives
- Refreshing, calming scent
- Sustainable packaging
- Small bottle
Royal Oils Dry Scalp Treatment – Best for Dandruff
Even better, if you hate washing your hair every day, this dry scalp treatment can also be used as a leave-in conditioner, providing soothing relief for your scalp without weighing down your tresses or making them feel greasy. Most importantly, this product is free from harmful chemicals like silicone, so you can be sure it won’t damage your locks when used regularly. And unlike other dandruff shampoos that can leave your scalp feeling dry and tight after rinsing out the product, this one leaves your hair feeling soft and supple — so much so that you’ll probably forget about having dandruff in the first place!
- Rich, nourishing formula
- Provides 24-hour protection
- Suitable for curly and coily hair
- Can be used as a leave-in conditioner
- May require frequent application
- Overpowering scent
OGX Dry Scalp Treatment – Most Nourishing
Don’t mistake this pick as an ordinary hair tonic — this powerful product also works as a deep-conditioning agent to nourish the scalp from within, so you can rock silky, smooth, and healthy hair. This product is also sulfate and paraben-free, so you can be sure that it won’t harm your precious locks. Best of all, this dry scalp treatment has a fragrance with notes of sweet peppermint, iced vanilla, and fresh tea tree that will make your hair smell amazing.
- Promotes health growth
- Non-greasy formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Suitable for all hair types
- Difficult to apply
Pharm to Table Dry Scalp Treatment – Easiest Application
This one-of-a-kind hair product can also be used as a daily moisturizer to detangle those messy bedhead locks or as a leave-in conditioner to tame flyaways and restore your hair’s natural sheen. Unlike other hair care creams and serums that often turn your hair stiff and sticky, this product rocks a lightweight, non-greasy formula, so you can style your locks without worrying about buildup and residue.
For added convenience, this dry scalp treatment also comes in a pump bottle with a convenient nozzle, making it easy to spray just the right amount of product onto your hair. The best part? It’s also infused with a subtle yet refreshing scent that leaves your locks smelling fresh and clean all day long.
- Purifies the hair and scalp
- Lightweight, cruelty-free formula
- Easy to use
- Suitable for all hair textures
- Scent might be overpowering for some
Yes To Dry Scalp Treatment – Ideal for Color-treated Hair
Designed specifically for color-treated hair, this product helps to restore your hair’s vibrancy and shine while preventing fading and brittleness. And, unlike many other dry scalp treatments, this product is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so you can use it without worrying about the harmful side effects. It also features a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down your hair or leave behind any residue after use — making it the perfect solution for those with fine or thinning locks that typically lose volume quickly. Best of all, this pick comes with a comb applicator that allows you to easily distribute the product throughout your hair without making a mess!
- Formulated with natural ingredients
- Dermatologist-tested formula
- Cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-certified
- Includes a comb applicator for easy application
- Cannot be used as a leave-in conditioner
As I Am Dry Scalp Treatment – Best for Psoriasis
Coming to you in a 4-ounce bottle, this product has an ultra-lightweight formula that works in harmony with your hair’s pH to provide deep hydration and an instant boost of softness and shine. Unlike other products that only work on straight and fine hair, this dry scalp treatment is suitable for all hair types and textures. Also, it can be used alone or as part of a two-step routine. To use it, simply section out your hair, apply the scalp treatment and gently massage it for even absorption. And, as the cherry on top, this scalp treatment has a light and pleasant tea tree scent that’ll make your hair smell amazing!
- Fights off severe dandruff
- Soothes itchy scalp
- Fast-absorbing formula
- Vanity-worthy packaging
- Not ideal for thin hair
Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Treatment – Most Hydrating
Most importantly, the formula is safe for color-treated hair, so you don’t have to worry about the product affecting the color of your locks. Unlike other products that require frequent application, this hair mask is designed to be used just once a week. To use it, simply massage the formula into your scalp and hair, focusing on the problem areas. Then, leave the product on for five minutes before rinsing with warm water. Available in two different sizes, this dry scalp treatment is great for those who want to try it out before committing to a full-sized product.
- Contains scalp-soothing ingredients
- Paraben and gluten-free
- Color-safe formula
- Available in two sizes
- Difficult to wash off
Buying Guide: Dry Scalp Treatments
Reasons for Dry Scalp
Chemical exposure
Hair products like hair dyes and shampoos often contain harsh chemicals like chlorine, bleach, and sulfates that strip away your scalp’s natural oil and make it more susceptible to dryness. Often, this type of damage is seen as dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis.
If you’re dealing with dandruff or an itchy scalp that causes redness and irritation, try using a moisturizing shampoo that contains ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil.
Over-washing or under-washing
There are some people who wash their hair too often and some people who don’t wash their hair enough. If you wash your hair too often, it will strip off all the natural oils from your scalp, resulting in dryness. On the other hand, if you don’t wash your hair enough, then there will be oil and dirt on your scalp, which can clog up the pores and cause dandruff.
To avoid these issues, it is recommended that you use lukewarm water when washing your hair and limit the number of washes to every two to three days.
Scalp infections
One of the most common reasons for dry scalp is psoriasis. The condition causes skin cells on your scalp to grow in thick, scaly layers that shed off easily. If you have psoriasis, the scales may contain flakes of skin or even blood.
While you can use OTC products to relieve the symptoms of a dry scalp caused by psoriasis, it’s best to get treatment from your doctor. You may be advised to take prescription medications or use ointments that contain corticosteroids.
What To Look For in a Dry Scalp Treatment
Ingredients
Just like other skin care products, the ingredients in a dry scalp treatment play a huge role in your skin’s overall health. You want to look for products that contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera gel, and shea butter, as these will nourish your scalp without drying it out further. Some even contain active ingredients like salicylic acid and lactic acid, which help exfoliate dead skin cells on the scalp to reduce flaking.
Besides these ingredients, you should pay close attention to the product’s formulation. While some dry scalp treatments are simply a mixture of essential and carrier oils, others contain ingredients like alcohol, parabens, and sulfates. Although these chemicals will give you the instant relief you’re looking for, they’ll also dry out your scalp and cause further problems down the line.
Consistency
When choosing a dry scalp treatment, it’s important to consider its consistency. While most people are familiar with the difference between liquids and creams, there are many other types of products that will suit different hair types.
For example, if your hair is very thick and curly or coarse, you may want to choose an oil-based product over something water-soluble like shampoo. Similarly, if you have fine, thin hair that’s prone to frizziness, a gel or mousse will help keep flyaways under control.
Ease of use
If you don’t want to spend a lot of time in the shower each morning, you should probably choose a hair care product that’s easy to use. These days, many come with a convenient nozzle or a comb applicator, making the application process a cinch. If you’re looking for something even more simple, look for products that don’t require rinsing out or leave behind any residue.
