Up Your Hair Game With the Best Dry Scalp Treatment

Dry scalp is a tricky condition. It can start out so subtle that it’s hard to notice, but over time it can become so severe that it interferes with your everyday life. Whether it’s caused by a dry winter or an ongoing problem with the texture and health of your hair, it’s essential to address the issue so you don’t end up with a severely dry, itchy scalp that’s prone to infection. In this guide, we’ll go over the causes of scalp dryness, what to look for in products designed to solve this kind of problem, and how to use them properly to achieve optimal results.

Reasons for Dry Scalp

Chemical exposure

Hair products like hair dyes and shampoos often contain harsh chemicals like chlorine, bleach, and sulfates that strip away your scalp’s natural oil and make it more susceptible to dryness. Often, this type of damage is seen as dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis.

If you’re dealing with dandruff or an itchy scalp that causes redness and irritation, try using a moisturizing shampoo that contains ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil.

Over-washing or under-washing

There are some people who wash their hair too often and some people who don’t wash their hair enough. If you wash your hair too often, it will strip off all the natural oils from your scalp, resulting in dryness. On the other hand, if you don’t wash your hair enough, then there will be oil and dirt on your scalp, which can clog up the pores and cause dandruff.

To avoid these issues, it is recommended that you use lukewarm water when washing your hair and limit the number of washes to every two to three days.

Scalp infections

One of the most common reasons for dry scalp is psoriasis. The condition causes skin cells on your scalp to grow in thick, scaly layers that shed off easily. If you have psoriasis, the scales may contain flakes of skin or even blood.

While you can use OTC products to relieve the symptoms of a dry scalp caused by psoriasis, it’s best to get treatment from your doctor. You may be advised to take prescription medications or use ointments that contain corticosteroids.

What To Look For in a Dry Scalp Treatment

Ingredients

Just like other skin care products, the ingredients in a dry scalp treatment play a huge role in your skin’s overall health. You want to look for products that contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera gel, and shea butter, as these will nourish your scalp without drying it out further. Some even contain active ingredients like salicylic acid and lactic acid, which help exfoliate dead skin cells on the scalp to reduce flaking.

Besides these ingredients, you should pay close attention to the product’s formulation. While some dry scalp treatments are simply a mixture of essential and carrier oils, others contain ingredients like alcohol, parabens, and sulfates. Although these chemicals will give you the instant relief you’re looking for, they’ll also dry out your scalp and cause further problems down the line.

Consistency

When choosing a dry scalp treatment, it’s important to consider its consistency. While most people are familiar with the difference between liquids and creams, there are many other types of products that will suit different hair types.

For example, if your hair is very thick and curly or coarse, you may want to choose an oil-based product over something water-soluble like shampoo. Similarly, if you have fine, thin hair that’s prone to frizziness, a gel or mousse will help keep flyaways under control.

Ease of use

If you don’t want to spend a lot of time in the shower each morning, you should probably choose a hair care product that’s easy to use. These days, many come with a convenient nozzle or a comb applicator, making the application process a cinch. If you’re looking for something even more simple, look for products that don’t require rinsing out or leave behind any residue.