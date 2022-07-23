Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

CBD oil might seem like a new product, but it has been passed down for generations as an effective tool to improve sleep, ease pain, and promote your well-being. Research has found that CBD oil for sleep is an excellent alternative to pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter sleep aids that are packed with chemicals and side effects.

If you’re ready to experience the benefits of full-spectrum CBD and other CBD products, here are the best products available on the market for your needs. We’ve done the hard work for you to sort through the CBD oils that claim to help with getting a full night of rest and are only sharing the best CBD oils that are backed by research, have undergone third-party testing, and are free from contaminants.

Best CBD Oil for Sleep: A Quick Buying Guide

Best CBD Oils for Sleep and Restless Nights

While it isn’t easy narrowing down all of the different options on the market, we did the heavy lifting for you to choose the best CBD oil for sleep options for you.

Sleep matters. Millions of adults around the country can benefit from more self-care and slumber. Slumber was founded to directly address these needs. Unlike other companies that focus on a broad range of CBD types, Slumber focuses solely on what they’re best at—sleep products. All of the offerings are backed by their 30-day money-back guarantee, and they even offer trial packs so you can sample the product without committing to a month’s supply.

People are less likely to take and consistently use products that taste bad, even if they are beneficial to their health. Slumber uses natural, delicious flavors in all of its products, including vanilla blueberry gummies, dreamsicle tinctures, and sweet mint supplements. By using the best extraction methods instead of the fastest, the CBN in each Slumber product has as many therapeutic benefits as possible.

Features

The Slumber Full Spectrum CBD & CBN Tincture are available in a 30-day supply, and you can receive a 20% discount for subscribing and having them automatically delivered each month. As they are formulated with full spectrum CBD and CBN, you will get all of the benefits of the terpenes and <0.3% THC that the product contains.

This oil is made from non-GMO and all natural ingredients. We chose this oil as our Editor’s Pick product for CBD sleep products because of how easy Slumber makes it to try out your best sleep. From three-day gummy or CBD oil trials to their 30-day money-back guarantee, Slumber really cares about you finding the best option.

Pros

Non-GMO ingredients

Third-party lab-tested

Made in the USA

Delicious Sweet Mint flavor

Non-habit forming

Cons

No other flavor options

What customers love

Slumber customers love all of their products, but the Full Spectrum CBD oil is a standout. Many oil enthusiasts specifically mention that Slumber products provide them with a great night of sleep without the grogginess that can occur the next morning from other cannabinoids or melatonin products. Some customers have even been able to reduce their dependence on other sleep aids as a result.

Shop Slumber 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD & CBN Tincture Now And Save 20% Off Your First Order With Code: usmagazine20

Our runner-up for the best CBD oil for sleep is from Green Roads. Green Roads was founded by a pharmacist with over 25 years of experience. They are one of the only CBD companies that are both pharmacist-founded and pharmacist-formulated. Due to the company’s background in the pharmaceutical industry, they are passionate about setting strict standards for quality and transparency, so you can feel confident about product quality.

Green Roads has a diverse range of products for both humans and their furry friends. They have targeted solutions for relaxation, sleep, muscle aches, arthritis pain, athletic performance, and pet care. Depending on your preference and the CBD strength you need, you can choose from topical ointments, CBD gummies, CBD sleep oil, nootropics, chocolate, and even CBD coffee!

Features

The Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil gets great results by combining CBD and CBN, two different cannabinoids, with a melatonin blend. The pairing of CBD and CBN tackles feelings of stress and anxiety while also promoting relaxation for a peaceful slumber. It comes in a convenient dropper, and the smallest bottle offers over two weeks of doses.

Every bottle of Sweet Sleep CBD Oil has a QR code on the box that you can scan to see the specific lab results for your batch. Many CBD oils for sleep use hemp seed oil as the carrier oil, but Green Roads also integrates MCT oil, which has proven health benefits for your body and brain. There is a touch of natural blueberry flavor to ease the strong taste of terpenes.

Pros

Pharmacist-founded and formulated

Broad-spectrum CBD

Independent lab testing

Loyalty program to earn discounts and free products

Manufactured in an FDA-compliant facility

Hemp grown in the United States

Cons

Most products contain CBD and CBN, so if you are looking for only CBD you will have a more limited range to choose from

What customers love

Green Roads has received over 30,000 five-star reviews over its years in business. Customers love how easy the Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is to use, and they notice increased relaxation when they lie down in bed.

Shop Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil Now

Zatural was founded by a naturopathic doctor who wanted to find a solution for her many patients who struggled with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. The answer was CBD isolate. CBD isolate contains 0% THC, unlike other oils that contain under 0.3%. Zatural extracts its oils using a CO2 extraction procedure. This method creates an oil that is extremely pure and concentrated, and most batches require no processing.

Zatural focuses on CBD isolate oils, but they also offer gummies, edibles, soft gels, topical creams, and pet products to assist as many people as possible. Some products, like the CBD gummies, are broad-spectrum and full-spectrum so that you can benefit from the entourage effect.

Features

Zatural CBN 250 + CBD 2,500 Isolate Oil Tincture is a top seller and one of our favorite picks for CBD oil for sleep. Because it’s an isolate oil, you receive all of the benefits of CBD and CBN in their purest form without any additional additives. The product is third-party tested to ensure perfect quality.

CBD and CBN work together to relax your mind and help you sleep through the night without feeling drowsy in the morning. Because the product is so versatile and not only designed with snoozing in mind, Zatural Isolate Oil can decrease signs of inflammation and ease discomfort and sore muscles.

Pros

Free shipping in the US on orders over $5

Free products included with orders over $15

Subscription options to save 10-15% on recurring orders

Lab-tested

Made in the USA

Rewards program to save on future orders

Cons

While the oil is effective for sleep, it is not only designed with sleep in mind

What customers love

Many CBD products include broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD, and customers love Zatural CBN and CBD Isolate Oil for only containing CBD with no outside additives. They also praise their fast shipping times and great customer service.

Shop Zatural CBN 250 + CBD 2,500 Isolate Oil Tincture Now

The CBD industry is filled with hundreds of companies, and only some are dedicated to premium CBD products that are backed by third-party lab testing, medical professionals, and those who also suffer from anxiety and insomnia. Instead of looking outward for pharmaceutical products, Joy Organics turned to nature for organic solutions.

Joy Organics knows that customers want options for how they consume CBD, so they have a comprehensive range of high-quality CBD products. The bestsellers include their full-spectrum soft gels, broad-spectrum soft gels, organic strawberry lemonade CBD gummies, and CBD tinctures in flavors like tropical sunrise, summer lemon, fresh lime, and tranquil mint.

Features

The Tranquil Mint CBD Tincture is formulated to make it easy to relax after you get home from a long day. The carrier oil used is organic extra-virgin olive oil, which is filled with phytonutrients that improve skin and tissue health, as well as organic hemp extract. USDA organic certification is not easy to receive, but this product proudly bears the label.

Joy Organics offers its CBD tincture in four different strengths and concentrations from 15 mg/serving to 75 mg/serving, which makes it great for both beginners and those with more CBD experience who are looking for higher dosages. It contains 0.0% THC and is pure and clean, with no extra additions.

Pros

Delicious mint taste

Vegan

Lab-tested

20% discount for subscribing to regular deliveries

Free shipping over $50

Animal cruelty-free

90-day satisfaction guarantee

Multiple strengths available

Cons

The oil does not contain other compounds that might promote sleep

What customers love

Customers keep coming back to Joy Organics for their CBD sleep oil because they consistently offer great sales and discounts that make high-quality products even more affordable. Because the tincture does not contain melatonin, buyers also like using it during the day to feel calm.

Shop Tranquil Mint Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture now

CBDfx cares about your sleep habits and overall wellness, which is why they designed a suite of products with broad-spectrum CBD that calms you down, high-quality CBN that helps you relax, and melatonin. They offer transparent lab test results on every product page, so you know exactly what you’re putting in your body.

When it comes to variety, CBDfx is a leader in the CBD industry. They offer countless products with full-spectrum CBD and THC, CBD isolate, and more. Options also include special CBD products with dogs and cats in mind too! If you’re interested in CBD drinks, edibles, gummies, bath bombs, and topicals that get real results, CBDfx is a great option.

Features

The CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture is a unique blend of substances known to improve relaxation, reduce anxiety, and lead to a better night of sleep. They go beyond the traditional high-quality CBD oil to also include terpenes associated with good slumber and CBN, which is a cannabinoid known for promoting body relaxation.

Pros

Available in three different strengths to suit your needs

Vegan and gluten-free

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more

Made in the USA

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cruelty-free

Cons

Only for nighttime use

What customers love

Many enthusiasts of CBDfx products mention that they get a restful night of sleep even when they have to get up in the middle of the night to check on their children or use the restroom. For most, it helps with falling asleep and also staying asleep.

Shop CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture now

The founders of Just CBD were frustrated by how challenging it was to find simple, pure CBD products on the market. In response, they have gained a reputation for delicious products that only contain the benefits of CBD. Just CBD is a board member of the Florida Hemp Council, and they work with many other companies to advocate for the healing properties of hemp.

Just CBD has a CBD solution for every palate and need, including CBD gummies, CBD dog treats, bath bombs, vape cartridges, pain relief cream and gel, and childhood candy favorites for adults like sour candy ribbons.

Features

If you want to consume a CBD sleep oil that is pure CBD with no additives other than the necessary carrier oil, Just CBD Full Spectrum CBD Tincture is a great option. The full-spectrum oil is formulated using cannabinoids and vegetable glycerin, which is only necessary to get the product from the dropper to your mouth.

There are eight different strengths available to choose from, so there is something for everyone. It’s unflavored if you enjoy the taste of terpenes, and if you don’t, you can easily place your dropperful into a drink or have it with your favorite foods to eliminate any aftertaste.

Pros

Kosher-grade ingredients

Lab test results

Friendly customer service

GMP-certified

Free shipping on orders over $35

Cons

No additional sleep-promoting compounds like melatonin

What customers love

Many buyers of Just CBD products appreciate how many strengths and concentrations they are available in. Just CBD also earned high marks for fast shipping time and customer service that always makes things right when issues pop up.

Shop Just CBD Full Spectrum CBD Tincture now

Receptra Naturals is born and bred in Colorado. Everything from organic hemp farming to manufacturing takes place there, and the first time their CBD oils leave Colorado is when they head to your home. Every product they sell is third-party tested to ensure purity and efficacy. Receptra Naturals helps as many customers as possible through ailment-specific products for conditions like pain, stress, and insomnia.

The Receptra Naturals range includes bundles that allow you to try multiple products at once in addition to tinctures, capsules, topical creams, pet treats, and gummies. With delicious flavors like ginger peach and mountain strawberry, you can reap the therapeutic benefits of CBD without the harsh flavor.

Features

The Receptra Naturals Serious Rest + Chamomile Tincture was designed for those in need of a high-powered sleep solution that is still completely natural and filled with organic ingredients. The customized blend includes valerian root for relaxation, MCT oil for healthy acids and fats, chamomile, CBD, and natural flavorings like vanilla and peppermint. For big relaxation without the side effects, this tincture is a great solution.

Pros

Free US shipping

Rewards program for discounts and free products

Organic hemp

Laboratory testing

Cons

Sleep oils are only available in one strength

What customers love

Buyers love Receptra Naturals products since they help them not only drift off to sleep but also stay asleep all night long. Many customers experience stress relief and improvement in their sleep quality, all without feeling groggy in the morning.

Shop Receptra Naturals Serious Rest + Chamomile Tincture now

As the name might suggest, Cornbread Hemp is founded and manufactured in the United States from fresh, high-quality Kentucky-grown hemp. Cornbread Hemp began after the founders realized there are not any Kentucky-based CBD companies producing full-spectrum CBD products that met their standards.

Over time, Cornbread Hemp has expanded to offer numerous full-spectrum CBD products including oils, capsules, gummies, topical lotions, and pet treats. Every product is handcrafted using the same quality hemp. Additionally, they only use the flower, so you don’t get any contaminants or fillers from plant stems, leaves, or stalks.

Features

This bundle of two oils comes in three different strength options, 375 mg, 750 mg, and 1,500 mg. This makes it a great option for anyone from beginners to those who have used CBD products in the past and are ready for a higher dosage. There are two unique options inside the Cornbread Hemp AM-PM CBD Oil Bundle, a distilled oil that relaxes you without making it hard to stay focused and a whole flower CBD oil that is packed with terpenes and 0.3% THC.

Unlike other options on this list, this bundle will take care of you all day long through the two different oil blends. There are no additives in the whole flower CBD oil or the distilled oil, so you will get a therapeutic dosage of CBD without any other add-ins that you may or may not like.

Pros

USDA organic certified

30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan and gluten-free

Non-GMO

No additives

Cons

No melatonin or other relaxants in the nighttime blend

What customers love

For discerning customers that want all-day CBD results, this Cornbread Hemp bundle is a huge winner. Customers love how effective the combination of the two is, as well as how it gives them an easygoing feeling from sunrise to sunset.

Shop Cornbread Hemp AM-PM CBD Oil Bundle now

Bloom Hemp is an innovative company dedicated to moving away from the standard methods of creating hemp oil products to design things that are packed with terpenes and that give customers real results. After being unable to find high-quality CBD oil to meet their needs, the founders started doing it themselves.

They prioritize testing and careful ingredient provenance so that you can trust all of their CBD products and know exactly what you are putting into your body. Depending on your preferred method of taking CBD, they offer gummies, tinctures, topical creams, soft gels, and concentrates. Every product receives the same rigorous testing behind the scenes, and you can view lab results online.

Features

The Bloom Essential Calming Tincture is a sleep essential for anyone who has trouble getting enough shut-eye or relaxing before turning in for the night. Instead of just containing CBD, the tincture is based from USDA organic certified hemp oil, hops, California poppy, and five different terpenes.

Doctors formulated the special blend to include not only high-quality CBD but additional compounds that are proven to help you calm down. The full-spectrum cold-pressed hemp oil at the base of the product is distilled in a method that preserves all of nature’s goodness, including omega fatty acids, iron, vitamin C, magnesium, and more.

Pros

Free shipping on all US orders

Money-back guarantee

Doctor-formulated

Cold-pressed hemp seed oil

Most products have USDA organic certification

Subscription options to save on regular deliveries

Cons

Only available in one formulation and CBD concentration

What customers love

Customers keep coming back to the Bloom Essential Calming Tincture because it is a natural alternative to other sleeping solutions. They specifically mention the great customer service and staff who can guide you through the purchasing process if you aren’t sure what form is best for your needs.

Shop Bloom Essential Calming Tincture now

Sunday Scaries was founded to ease the stresses and anxieties we all face as part of our daily lives. The founders of the company sought to share what worked for them, high-quality CBD, with the world. To help as many people as possible, they focus on a limited range of products that are packed with the best CBD available.

Their CBD sleep oil, Big Spoon, is a top seller, along with their vegan CBD gummies, CBD candy, and CBD bath bombs. All products are third-party tested at independent laboratories to ensure their potency and safety.

Features

Big Spoon is different from other CBD oils for sleep because it is a proprietary blend of broad-spectrum CBD and other ingredients that are proven to increase relaxation and reduce insomnia. Beyond CBD, Big Spoon also includes CBN. CBN is a hemp-derived compound that soothes racing thoughts and anxiety.

In the sleep oil, Sunday Scaries also included the same lemon balm, chamomile, and valerian root that many consume in teas to increase relaxation and improve the quality of their sleep. The oil is flavored with a delectable creamy vanilla flavor that covers up the harsh taste of high-powered CBD. This makes it easy to consume sublingually or in a warm drink before bed.

Pros

Same-day shipping

100% money-back guarantee

Lab-tested

24/7 customer service

Vanilla flavor

Discounts for purchasing multiple bottles or subscribing

Cons

Only one option for strength

What customers love

This Sunday Scaries product is well-loved by reviewers thanks to the delicious vanilla cream taste that masks the potency of the terpenes it contains. Because it’s flavored, many customers enjoy mixing it into their cup of tea or cocoa for added versatility. Additionally, customers appreciate that Big Spoon includes other herbs and vitamins that improve relaxation.

Shop Sunday Scaries Big Spoon CBD Sleep Oil now

How we chose our winners

Sleep is critical to your health and well-being, so we took our time when finding the perfect CBD oil for sleep. We take your trust seriously, and we weighed many different factors when creating this ranking. CBD products are not formally regulated by the government, so variations in testing, manufacturing, and packaging can dramatically impact the quality of the finished oil. Our rigorous standards protect you and your family while helping you get great sleep, and include:

Quality of the oil

Effectiveness of the CBD oil for sleep

Authentic customer reviews

Thorough testing

In-house verification of claims

We’re confident that you’ll have excellent experiences with the best CBD oil we recommend, as well as the other CBD products on this list.

How CBD oil helps you get a good night’s sleep

You’ve probably heard that CBD can help you sleep deeper, longer and undisturbed — but how exactly does that happen?

How CBD works

CBD has grown in popularity over the past few years, but it has been used for far longer to treat a variety of conditions, improve sleep, and increase relaxation. It works by interacting with numerous receptors in your body. For example, CBD interacts with the 5-HT1A receptor inside of your body. This receptor regulates serotonin levels. Serotonin is directly connected to your mood, and researchers think that interactions like these are what lead to increased relaxation and calm.

For broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, the entourage effect is what makes these oils for sleep so powerful. Hemp plants contain many unique compounds with medicinal properties, and full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD contain the full power of terpenes and cannabinoids. These compounds work together to make you feel more relaxed and sleep better.

This process is known as the entourage effect because all pieces work together to get the best impact. CBD isolate does not contain these additional compounds, so you may miss out on some of the benefits.

The benefits of CBD

Many Americans turn to CBD as an alternative to harsher, chemical solutions to pain and sleep problems. Thanks to a wealth of studies and research, numerous benefits have been discovered, including:

Easing chronic pain

Better sleep

Lower anxiety levels

Decreased cravings for dangerous substances like tobacco

Fewer migraine symptoms

Reduced inflammation

And more!

A natural alternative

Many people find themselves relying on prescription sleeping pills and sleep aids that do lead to a full night of sleep but at the cost of feeling groggy and out of it the next day. CBD sleep oils are a safe and natural alternative. You can use CBD oil in conjunction with other natural sleep therapies to have a calm, restful night of relaxation.

What to look for in a CBD oil

Even high-quality CBD oils are created with different processing methods, testing standards, and regulations in mind. What should you look for when shopping for the best CBD oil for sleep?

Ingredients

If you’re looking specifically for CBD oil for sleep, ingredients matter. Some companies are purists and offer CBD isolate that is free from any additives. Others focus on promoting a better rest through a combination of ingredients, and they include natural additives like melatonin, chamomile, and lemon balm. The right combination of ingredients for you depends on exactly what you want out of your CBD.

Quality

The best CBD companies have a strong focus on locally-grown hemp that is processed in the United States. Plants grown nationally instead of internationally have more quality checks and must pass more rigorous testing before they are harvested and turned into CBD oil. As a result, the final oil is pure, clean, and safe.

Additionally, look for CBD products that undergo third-party lab testing. The lab testing process thoroughly examines the contents of the oil or gummy submitted for purity, THC levels, and any contaminants. Timely lab results should always be easy to access on a reputable company’s website.

Extraction method

CBD can be harvested from hemp plants in a variety of fashions, including using a solvent, olive oil extraction, steam distillation, and CO2 extraction. CO2 extraction is widely regarded as the purest method, as it does not involve solvents and is more environmentally friendly. The equipment used is innovative and the finished product contains no potentially-toxic contaminants.

Type of CBD

There are three common types of CBD used in sleep oils: CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD. CBD isolate is the purest of the bunch, as it is only CBD oil without any other compounds like terpenes, melatonin, or herbs. Broad-spectrum CBD has cannabidiol as the base and includes other beneficial plant compounds to create the entourage effect without consuming THC.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is often considered the strongest and most effective for sleep, as you get everything that hemp plants contain. Full-spectrum products are packed with phytochemicals, healthy fats, terpenes, cannabinoids, CBD, and a very low amount of THC.

What to expect when taking CBD oil for sleep

Studies have shown that ingesting CBD before bed can improve the quality and duration of sleep, as well as lower anxiety to help with relaxation. When taking CBD oil before you go to bed, you can use it sublingually, orally, or mixed with a drink. The area under the tongue is filled with capillaries that will rapidly absorb the CBD and distribute it throughout your body. Placing one dropper of CBD under the tongue and allowing it to sit before swallowing gets fast results.

Strong CBD oils that have flavorful terpenes have a more potent taste that some people find unpleasant. You can hide CBD in drinks without diluting the quality or lessening the impacts. Whether it’s your bedtime tea or a smoothie, any CBD oil will work just as well as you sip it.

How much CBD oil to take for sleep

Many of the CBD products in this article come with detailed dosage instructions on the packaging, and that is a great place to start. Amounts as low as 10-25 mg of CBD assist with sleep, but you can take amounts up to 1,500 mg a day without experiencing any negative side effects. If you have higher body weight, your dosage will likely be higher than someone with a lower weight.

Especially if you have never ingested, smoked, or applied cannabinoid products in the past, it’s best to start with a low dosage and increase as you figure out what works the best. If you use a very high dosage of CBD to start, you could experience mild side effects like fatigue or drowsiness.

When to take CBD before bed

CBD oils do not take effect instantly, even if you take a dropperful sublingually. Take CBD oil an hour before you plan on sleeping so that it takes full effect and relaxes you as you prepare for bed. Taking a higher dose may increase the effects in as little as 30 minutes.

Other products that help with sleep

The world of CBD products that assist with getting a good night of sleep goes far beyond just oil for sleep. There are countless other options available if you’d prefer to get a good night’s sleep using other methods, including gummies, bath bombs, creams, ointments, pet treats, and vape cartridges. We encourage you to explore all of the companies that made our competitive Best CBD Oil for Sleep list, as many also offer alternatives to oils.

FAQ: The best CBD oil for sleep

What’s the difference between CBD oil and hemp seed oil?

Both hemp seed oil and CBD oil are derived from the same plant species, Cannabis sativa. While they share a common species, there are notable differences between the two. CBD oil is refined from the stems, leaves, and flowers of the plant using a variety of methods like olive oil extraction or CO2 extraction. In contrast, hemp oil or hemp seed oil comes from the seeds that eventually grow into cannabis plants.

Both of these oils contain low-to-no psychoactive compounds, so they will not make you feel “high” in the same way cannabis would. Additionally, they are each traditionally taken in an oil format and may be used internally or externally. Other than coming from different parts of the plant, the biggest difference for sleep is that hemp seed oil does not contain the high-powered terpenes and cannabinoids that CBD oil does to help you experience the entourage effect.

When do I take CBD oil for sleep?

Everyone metabolizes CBD differently, so there is no one-size-fits-all rule for how long it will take you to feel the impact of CBD oil on your sleep. If you are just starting out, it’s best to use a small dosage and keep track of the effects. Because oils are ingested, they typically have a faster effect than CBD products applied externally. Taking CBD at a consistent time before bed also assists in finding the right dosage for your needs.

How much CBD oil should I take?

If the product you are trying from our list of CBD products contains a specific recommended dosage, start with that amount before increasing or decreasing it. If there is not a precise recommendation, like one dropper, take between 10-20 mg before you go to bed. Taking CBD at the same time each night allows you to notice the impacts better and adjust your dosage accordingly.

Does CBD oil work for sleep apnea?

CBD has numerous health benefits, and tests have been done to examine how effective it is for those with sleep apnea. Because oil for sleep is completely safe, it can be used as part of your daily routine or before bed. You should not use CBD in place of other treatments suggested by your doctor, like a CPAP machine or lifestyle changes. Always ask your healthcare provider before making changes.

Does CBD oil cause a positive drug test?

Drug tests are formulated to identify THC and THC metabolites in your urine or blood. Because CBD is not a prohibited substance naturally, there is no CBD-specific test. However, some CBD products may contain very low amounts of THC below the legal limit. If you are concerned about the presence of THC on your drug test, speak with your doctor.

What are the best CBD oils for me?

Managing insomnia and battling sleepless nights are common problems, but CBD sleep oils are an effective tool to relax and enjoy a full night of slumber. There are many high-quality CBD products available today that target sleep, and we covered our favorites in this informative article. Customers just like you have chosen these CBD oils time and time again, and they could help you get great sleep as well.

While theSlumber 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD & CBN Tincture took home top marks and our editor’s pick designation for sleep, every product listed above has powerful benefits that improve your quality of life and come from all-natural hemp plants.

Because everyone is different, experimenting with different forms of CBD products for sleep and full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate will help you choose the best option for you. We wish you many great nights of sleep.

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!