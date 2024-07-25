Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, the need to revitalize your lips and acquire a new look can feel like a beauty necessity for many. Whether you want to copy a celeb’s signature look or enhance your natural beauty, it doesn’t have to cost much to help you achieve it all. We found a lip-plumping enhancer that will elevate the look of your lips — and it’s only $25 at RajaniMD. Hurry and snag it while you can!

This RajaniMD Lip Enhancer is an affordable, efficient way to get fuller-looking lips without spending a fortune or having to deal with a healing process. The formulation of this plumper contains vaso dilator niacin, a vitamin B derivative, that helps increase blood flow and circulation. Also, the plumping effect happens in one to two minutes and lasts for hours!

Get the Lip Enhancer for $25 (was $44) at RajaniMD!

To use this enhancer, you can apply it over clean lips or on top of makeup. For longterm plumping effects, apply it three times per day for 29 consecutive days. You should continue using it three times per day to maintain results. Don’t be alarmed if you feel a tingling sensation when using this lip enhancer — it’s supposed to tingle!

Although there aren’t any reviews for this lip enhancer, rest assured you’re in good hands. The brand has many pictures from previous consumer research results posted that break down the benefits of the enhancer and how customers say it reacted (positively) with their lips. The research study showed a 13.59% increase of total midline lip after using the product — we love to see research-backed products!

So, if you’re looking for an easy, fun way to get plumper lips without having to pay for filler or other cosmetic procedures, this lip enhancer from RajaniMD could do the trick!

