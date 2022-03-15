Top 5 Best Collagen Supplements to Take in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally-sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails.

Collagen is a critical component in the skin that, on a micro-level, is a rope-like structure that holds everything up. Healthy amounts of collagen contribute to healthy skin that is both firm and smooth at once.

These anti-aging benefits of collagen make it a new staple in the cabinet of those who are more into natural beauty products — a great way to supplement beauty from the inside out.

Collagen is also beneficial to wellness as a whole, with a good amount of protein and valuable amino acids to support healthy bones, a healthy heart and more. And unlike weight loss supplements, collagen supplements usually don’t cause adverse side effects.

But since collagen supplements have hit the mainstream, there are now so many products to choose from. In fact, this wellness trend seems to be hitting its fever pitch. Walk into your nearest health foods store and you’ll probably find at least three brands to choose from.

That’s why we went on a mission to find the best collagen products out there. But we didn’t want to mess with cheap imports or sketchy sourcing. So we set reasonable standards for quality, efficiency (does it actually work?) and value, and got down to business.

If you’re ready to get your feet wet with this new healthy trend, you’re in the right place. Check out who made the top five, how we chose the winners and what makes each collagen product best in class.

The Winners: Best Collagen Products Based on Quality, Efficiency and Value

BEST OVERALL COLLAGEN POWDER – Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens BEST TASTING – SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi Collagen Peptides BEST FACE SERUM – CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum BEST DAIRY-FREE COLLAGEN PEPTIDES – Earth Echo Collagen Peptides BEST COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT W/VITAMINS – Annie Mak Clean Multi Collagens

How We Chose the Best

We didn’t make our decisions lightly when choosing the best collagen products for our list. We took quality, efficiency and value for money into account.

Quality

What does quality mean with a collagen product? Like most natural supplements, quality begins at the source. Because collagen is sourced from animals, it’s essential to find sustainable, ethical brands. When looking for the best collagen supplements on the market, we made sure to vet brands for the following:

Clean ingredients

Sustainable sourcing and collagen synthesis

Third-party testing for contaminants

Efficiency

What good is buying something that doesn’t work? The efficiency of dietary supplements can be hard to measure, as each person responds differently. However, a good indication is positive, verified reviews from people of different backgrounds, i.e., different wellness issues, different experiences, etc., that become repeat customers.

Value

Supplements can get expensive, especially if you’re taking them every day. However, the higher-quality, higher-priced options can often be the way to go for something actually to work. Accordingly, we weighed value in our decision and factored in things like subscription discounts and free shipping that can lower the cost.

Why Are People Obsessed With Collagen Products? A Quick Intro

Collagen is a natural substance found in the skin that supports overall health.

On a microscopic level, collagen is a rope-like structure that keeps skin firm and strong. This is why many people report anti-aging benefits like wrinkle reduction with collagen supplements.

Collagen peptides are proteins, and there are 28 total types of collagen. Of these 28, you’ll find up to 5 in collagen supplements: Type I Collagen: Most prevalent in the body; most associated with anti-aging Type II Collagen: Main component of cartilage and essential for joints Type III Collagen: Found in bone marrow Type V Collagen: Found in eggshell and used for joint pain Type X Collagen: Found in cartilage

Collagen supplements are made from animal collagen of varying types. The most common sources are bovine, chicken, eggshells, and fish.

While there are no current studies to back up collagen as a natural remedy to lose weight, many online users claim this is an additional benefit.

The 5 Best Collagen Supplements for Anti-Aging and Wellness

1. Overall Best Collagen Powder: Organixx – Clean Sourced Collagens

Collagen source: Grass-fed bovine, chicken, wild-caught fish, eggshell

Pros:

Sugar-free

Tasteless (really)

32 calories per serving

Versatile in food and beverages

Non-GMO

Made with multiple types of collagen

Cons

Free shipping only with purchase of $99+ or subscription

Organixx wins the number one spot for its awesomely tasteless collagen powder. If you’ve tried collagen powders before, you know that some have a lingering, ‘chickeny’ aftertaste. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens are truly tasteless. They come in the form of a versatile powder to add to smoothies, water, baked goods and more. You name it.

Better yet, Organixx provides multiple types of collagen from sustainably-sourced beef, chicken, fish and eggshell. They’re more complete from a nutritional standpoint and great for anti-aging.

User tip: Mix into coffee in the morning to get your daily collagen in with no funky taste or texture. Just stir and go!

Learn more

2. Best Tasting: SkinnyFit – Super Youth Multi Collagen Peptides

Collagen source: Grass-fed bovine, chicken, wild-caught fish

Pros:

Great taste

Made with five types of collagen

Money-back guarantee

Affordable

Verified users have reported weight loss

Cons:

The tropical flavor makes it less versatile than tasteless powder

Finally, a collagen powder that tastes good! SkinnyFit is a fabulous, mission-driven brand that uses clean ingredients and is known for its efficient supplements overall. Their collagen powder has a wonderful orangey pineapple flavor that’s all natural. It tastes great in smoothies or combined with old-fashioned H2O.

According to verified users and reviews, you can look forward to glowing skin, an overall wellness boost and perhaps even weight-loss benefits.

User tip: This supplement goes really well in smoothies with tropical fruits. Add a scoop along with some ice, frozen banana and water or orange juice for a nutritious treat.

Learn more

3. Best Collagen Face Serum: CLEARSTEM – CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

Collagen source: Stem cells

Pros:

Topical application

Great for facial wrinkles

Anti-acne

Organic ingredients

Contains hyaluronic acid

Cons:

On the expensive side

Your nightly skin routine just got an upgrade. CLEARSTEM’s most popular serum made with collagen is a skincare aficionado’s dream. In the mix are certified-organic ingredients like natural botanicals and compounds like hyaluronic acid that are great for skin health and that youthful glow. Acne sufferers should also take note, as many users report success using CLEARSTEM’s peptide serum as part of their daily skincare routine.

User tip: Apply at night after cleansing your face and using toner. Apply your nightly moisturizer after the collagen serum dries a bit and get more beauty sleep for even more anti-aging benefits.

Learn more

4. Best Dairy-Free Collagen Peptides: Earth Echo – Collagen Peptides

Collagen source: 100% grass-fed bovine

Pros:

Dairy-free

No artificial flavors

Made from 100% grass-fed bovine

Lucrative subscription savings

17 grams protein per scoop

Mission-driven brand

Cons:

Free shipping only with $150+ purchase or subscription

Earth Echo is known for its environmental commitment and third-party testing. Its collagen peptides are made from 100% bovine that’s sustainably sourced. Plus, the powder is tasteless and won’t affect the texture of your drinks. With multiple types of collagen in the mix and 17 grams of protein per scoop, you can’t go wrong with this daily supplement.

User tip: Sign up for a subscription with Earth Echo to get their collagen peptides; you can cancel whenever. This will bring the cost down more than 35% and get you free shipping.

Learn more

5. Best Collagen Supplement With Vitamins: Annie Mak – Clean Multi Collagens

Collagen source: Beef, chicken, fish, eggshell

Pros:

Made from five types of collagen

Non-GMO

Sustainably sourced

Added vitamins and minerals

High in amino acids

Cons:

Only 20 servings per bag

Annie Mak has done it again with its innovative combination of nature’s most potent healers. This supplement powder contains a synergistic blend of a whopping five types of collagen. To support overall nutrition and wellness, you’ll also find zinc, vitamin C and more. We love that Annie Mak is reasonably priced compared to the competition, and its collagen powder is one of the most nutritionally complete out there.

User tip: Annie Mak has a delicious keto brownies recipe that includes its collagen powder. Look for it on the package and treat your family to a healthy dessert.

Learn more

Will Collagen Supplements Work for You?

People respond to supplements differently, and healthy lifestyle factors like diet, exercise and sleep play a big part in how you look and feel. That said, we’re pretty confident that the top five collagen supplements we’ve selected represent the best that the wellness industry has to offer at the moment.

Keep making minor changes to your healthy lifestyle and incorporating collagen into your wellness regimen to start feeling the benefits! (Looking younger won’t hurt, either!)

