The Best Argan Oils for Hair: Shine and Health

Choosing the Best Argan Oil for Your Hair: A Buying Guide We’ve already established that argan oil is perhaps one of the most widely desired oils around thanks to its organic ingredients that serve as excellent skin and hair care remedies. It's obtained from the kernels of the Argan tree, which doesn't grow outside of Morocco. Even there, it's an endangered plant, which makes it even more coveted. Inevitably, because of its wide popularity, counterfeit argan oil-based products have started to spring up in markets. Additionally, not all of them are of the same quality. Before you buy one of these expensive products, you’re going to want to ensure that the product you’re purchasing is 100% authentic and therefore, effective.

Benefits of Argan Oil for Hair Conditioning Because of its incredible moisturizing properties, Argan oil serves as the perfect natural conditioner and hair mask. This oil’s molecules are a lot smaller than most other oils, which makes it easier for it to get through to and be absorbed by hair cuticles. Here are several benefits argan oil can have on your hair and scalp:

Soothes the scalp If you’re suffering from a dry scalp and dandruff, argan oil will act as an anti-inflammatory agent that can also clear out the pores on your scalp of debris that leads to follicular damage. Take just a few drops of the oil and gently massage it into your scalp to stimulate blood circulation. Ideally, you should leave it on for a couple of hours before rinsing it out.

Prevents heat damage Argan oil contains fatty acids and Vitamin E that provide heat protection from hair straighteners, blow dryers, and other styling tools. Use just a couple of drops on dry or wet hair right before and after styling.

Boosts shine and reduces frizz Argan oil is easily absorbed into the hair because of how small its molecules are. Thanks to this property, it doesn’t leave behind a residue that makes your hair look and feel greasy. It can make your hair shinier without weighing it down or oily.

Provides sun protection Argan oil is like sunblock for your hair. It neutralizes free radicals that act aggressively on your hair when exposed to the sun. The antioxidants in this oil also extend the life of hair color if you have color-treated hair.

Promotes growth Thanks to the phenols in argan oil, the scalp receives a ton of stimulation, which in turn promotes new hair growth. Massage the oil into your scalp for a couple of minutes every day to open up your pores and help boost hair growth.

What to Consider Before Buying Argan Oil for Hair

Purity Read through the label and look for ingredients such as pure argan oil or pure argania spinosa oil. It's important to avoid products that contain things that are simply infused with Argan oil. In case you do decide to buy the latter, make sure to check for the percentage of argan oil. Another thing to keep in mind is that Moroccan Oil is not the same as Argan oil—the former has a larger amount of silicones, which do not offer the same benefits. Argan oil with zero preservatives, fragrances, and paraffins is generally preferred as well.

Price Don’t go for cheap argan oils and expect effective results. Typically, this product will cost a pretty penny due to the extraction process. Argan oil is notably difficult to extract, which means that you should not expect to find a truly authentic option for a low price.

Packaging Argan oil is extremely sensitive to light and will break down many of its properties, which is why it needs to be stored in tinted glass bottles. Avoid buying one that's packaged in clear plastic bottles.

Size It's best to purchase a bottle that is the exact size that you will need. Argan oil only has a shelf life of two years, so be careful when buying large quantities.