The Best At-Home Chemical Peels of 2024

At-Home Chemical Peels: A Buyer’s Guide While professional chemical peels might not be affordable for everyone, at-home versions can produce similar results. The secret is finding the right one for your skin type and knowing how and how often you should use it. To help you find the ideal at-home chemical peel, we’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide that will walk you through the most important product features to consider before making your final purchase.

What to Look For in an At-Home Chemical Peel

Type of acid Different types of acids will produce different results, so knowing which acid is best for your particular skin type and desired outcome is important. Common acids used in at-home chemical peels are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) like gluconolactone or lactobionic acid. AHAs produce a mild peel that exfoliates the top layers of skin, promoting new cell turnover and rejuvenation. BHAs can penetrate pores to treat acne and blackheads but can also smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. PHAs are naturally derived from sugarcane and help to hydrate, restore elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.

Strength The strength of an at-home chemical peel can range from mild to very intense, depending on the type of acid used and its concentration. Stronger peels can cause irritation if used incorrectly or too often, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is why you’ll want to make sure you consult a medical professional and read all the directions carefully before using these products.

pH level The pH level of an at-home chemical peel can affect how well it works and how your skin responds to it. If a product has too low of a pH level, it could cause irritation or burns on your skin. To avoid any adverse reaction, try a chemical peel with a 3 to 4.5 ph level. This will ensure that the acid penetrates deeply enough to produce results while avoiding potential damage to the skin.

Application time While some chemical peels must stay on for 10 to 30 minutes, gentler options are okay to leave on overnight. Generally, it’s best to start with a shorter application time and work your way up if needed.