The Best At-Home Chemical Peels of 2024
n the past, chemical peels were mostly performed by dermatologists or estheticians in clinical settings—but now, there’s a variety of at-home chemical peels that are both effective and easy to use. We’ve reviewed some of the best at-home chemical peels of 2024 to help you narrow down your search. The Perfect Image chemical peel earned our top spot for its nourishing and restorative formula, but we’ve provided a range of options to suit various beauty needs and budgets. We’ll also discuss what features to look for when shopping for an at-home chemical peel, so you can achieve the glowing skin of your dreams.
At-Home Chemical Peels: A Buyer’s Guide
While professional chemical peels might not be affordable for everyone, at-home versions can produce similar results. The secret is finding the right one for your skin type and knowing how and how often you should use it.
To help you find the ideal at-home chemical peel, we’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide that will walk you through the most important product features to consider before making your final purchase.
What to Look For in an At-Home Chemical Peel
Type of acid
Different types of acids will produce different results, so knowing which acid is best for your particular skin type and desired outcome is important. Common acids used in at-home chemical peels are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) like gluconolactone or lactobionic acid.
AHAs produce a mild peel that exfoliates the top layers of skin, promoting new cell turnover and rejuvenation. BHAs can penetrate pores to treat acne and blackheads but can also smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. PHAs are naturally derived from sugarcane and help to hydrate, restore elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.
Strength
The strength of an at-home chemical peel can range from mild to very intense, depending on the type of acid used and its concentration. Stronger peels can cause irritation if used incorrectly or too often, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is why you’ll want to make sure you consult a medical professional and read all the directions carefully before using these products.
pH level
The pH level of an at-home chemical peel can affect how well it works and how your skin responds to it. If a product has too low of a pH level, it could cause irritation or burns on your skin. To avoid any adverse reaction, try a chemical peel with a 3 to 4.5 ph level. This will ensure that the acid penetrates deeply enough to produce results while avoiding potential damage to the skin.
Application time
While some chemical peels must stay on for 10 to 30 minutes, gentler options are okay to leave on overnight. Generally, it’s best to start with a shorter application time and work your way up if needed.
Frequency of application
You can apply some at-home chemical peels once a week, while others recommend an application once every other week. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on skincare routines, it might be a good idea to get one that doesn’t need frequent applications to see results.
The Best At-Home Chemical Peels
Perfect Image At-Home Chemical Peel
Pros
- Effective at fading acne scars
- Tea tree oil base act as an anti-bacterial
- Can help reduce cystic acne
Cons
- Smell is strong
The Perfect Image at-home chemical peel is an advanced skincare product designed to reduce spots and even out skin tone, clarify breakouts, rejuvenate skin, flush out excess oil, and soothe inflammation. This professional-strength peel utilizes a salicylic acid solution that can help reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone caused by environmental stressors. It also helps eliminate blackheads and clean out pores through deep exfoliation.
In addition, the peel is generously enriched with nutrients from tea tree oil and green tea extracts to naturally nourish the skin. Formulated with cucumber and chamomile extracts, it can effectively soothe skin inflammation while flushing out dirt buildup and excess oils that cause breakouts. Regular use of this powerful gel peel can promote improved hydration, tighten pores, and help prevent the formation of age spots. A great pore cleanser that's suitable for all skin types, it has the added benefit of being gentle enough for daily use. This professional-level peel earned our No. 1 spot for its ability to target various skin issues.
QRxLabs At-Home Chemical Peel
Pros
- Can reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Helps with acne scars and discoloration
- Contains soothing chamomile and green tea
Cons
- May not be strong enough for some
If you're looking for a way to achieve a glowing, youthful complexion without spending hours at the spa, you should give the QRxLabs at-home chemical peel a try. Packed with a potent combination of 30% glycolic acid, green tea and chamomile extract, it penetrates deep into your skin to help stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.
Since this powerful chemical peel contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it can also help treat active acne and acne scars while reducing redness and inflammation. The result is a smooth, flawless complexion with a youthful glow. Unlike other chemical peels, this one has a thick gel-like consistency that makes it easy to apply without leaving behind no sticky residue. It’s also a good option for all skin types and peel beginners due to its lower percentage of glycolic acid. A little product goes a long way, so you’ll only need to use it once a week or once every other week for optimal results.
Yeouth At-Home Chemical Peel
Pros
- Helps with fine lines and age spots
- Contains retinol for anti-aging benefits
- Dermatologist-tested
Cons
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
The Yeouth at-home chemical peel offers a revolutionary way to restore your skin’s health and youthful appearance. It contains 30% glycolic acid, which works to penetrate deep into the skin. This will help remove impurities and minimize the appearance of pores, wrinkles and fine lines.
It's infused with green tea extract to help soothe the skin and boost radiance, while the added retinol aids in stimulating collagen production and reducing the appearance of age spots. This chemical peel is also paraben-free and does not contain any harmful chemicals. And the best part? The dermatologist-tested formula features a pump dispenser that makes it super easy to dispense and apply.
Planet Eden At-Home Chemical Peel
Pros
- Includes an applicator brush
- Ideal for deep exfoliation
- Simple ingredients
Cons
- Liquid can be difficult to work with
Take the first step towards flawless skin with the Planet Eden at-home chemical peel. With a strong formula of 50% glycolic acid, it's designed to powerfully improve the overall skin texture while minimizing the appearance of sun damage, dark spots, acne scars, red stretch marks and more. It has an unbuffered, low-pH formula to produce fast results.
The peel also has just two simple ingredients: glycolic acid and distilled water. The no-nonsense formula is great for exfoliating dry patches and improving uneven texture and tone without causing irritation or discomfort. On top of that, this product comes with a fan brush that makes it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of your face, allowing you to cover every inch of your skin without having to use your fingers.
InstaNatural At-Home Chemical Peel
Pros
- Made with three exfoliating acids
- Contains Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
- Has pump dispenser
Cons
- May take time to notice changes
Say goodbye to dull skin with the InstaNatural at-home chemical peel. It contains a blend of exfoliating acids, including 30% glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid, that work together to reduce the appearance of pores, wrinkles, dark spots and blackheads. It's also infused with Vitamin C, which helps brighten the skin and improve overall texture. The addition of hyaluronic acid works to lock in moisture for a more radiant complexion.
This at-home chemical peel contains soothing botanicals to help calm and soothe the skin for a more comfortable peel experience. Suitable for all skin types, this product is also formulated without sulfates, phthalates, gluten or synthetic fragrance. This at-home peel is best when used once a week, but less frequent use is okay if you have sensitive skin or don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to your skincare routine. Plus, it comes with a convenient pump dispenser, making application much more convenient.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do at-home chemical peels work?
A:At-home chemical peels work similarly to professional treatments but are typically less intense and involve using mild acids with smaller concentrations. By removing the uppermost layers of dead skin cells, at-home chemical peels reveal fresh, youthful-looking skin. Some options also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C or retinol. These additional ingredients can help keep skin hydrated, boost cellular turnover and protect against environmental damage.
-
Q: How often should I use an at-home chemical peel?
A:The frequency of at-home chemical peel use depends on the strength and type of the peel. Generally, you can use milder peels once or twice a week, while you should only apply stronger peels every two weeks or so to avoid skin irritation.
-
Q: Are there any side effects associated with using at-home chemical peels?
A:At-home chemical peels can cause temporary redness, dryness and burning sensations on the skin’s surface that may last anywhere from a few hours to several days (depending on skin type and severity of treatment). Before using, read through the instructions and follow all safety guidelines to minimize any associated risks or side effects. It’s also a good idea to talk to a dermatologist before trying a chemical peel at home.
-
Q: Which type of at-home chemical peel is ideal for my skin type?
A:The type of at-home chemical peel you choose should depend on your individual goals and your current skin condition. Generally speaking, those who suffer from acne may want to choose a formula that contains salicylic acid to help unclog pores. Those with dry or sensitive skin can opt for something gentle like lactic acid, while anyone looking for anti-aging benefits might want to try a glycolic acid peel.
-
Q: How long does an at-home chemical peel take to work?
A:The amount of time it takes for an at-home chemical peel to work will vary depending on the formula and how frequently it's applied according to instructions. Typically, results can start showing within one to three weeks after regular use and will improve gradually over time with continued use.
-
Q: How do I prepare my skin for an at-home chemical peel?
A:Before applying an at-home chemical peel, it's important to cleanse the skin thoroughly. You’ll also want to avoid using other active skincare ingredients, such as retinoids and Vitamin C. Don’t forget to apply SPF after, since chemical peels make skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays.
-
Q: How can I maximize the results of an at-home chemical peel?
A:To maximize the results of an at-home chemical peel, it’s important to follow the product instructions carefully and avoid over-exfoliating the skin. It’s also crucial to maintain a consistent skincare routine.
-
Q: Are there any home remedies I can use to soothe my skin after an at-home chemical peel?
A:To soothe the skin after an at-home chemical peel, you can try applying a gentle, hydrating moisturizer or aloe vera gel. Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliants and be sure to protect your skin from environmental irritants and the sun.
