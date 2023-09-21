The Best Clay Pomades

Buying Guide: Clay Pomade The men’s hair care and styling products market has increased dramatically. Trends also show that more and more men are now gravitating towards these products as a part of their daily routines. And why not? Everyone loves to look good, and products like clay pomades make things a whole lot easier. But, unfortunately, many men still hesitate to use such products because they are either shy or don’t know how to buy or use them. After all, there’s a learning curve when buying the perfect hairstyling product and figuring out how to use it. But fret not, we have prepared this buying to help you out. Take a look!

How To Use Clay Pomade Many people dismiss hair styling products because they didn’t get the result that their barber did. But, the likely problem is that they just don’t know how to apply the product correctly. Here are some tips to help you: Apply Evenly This is perhaps the most important tip. When you scoop the product out, place it in your palm and rub it between your hands. This heats the formula and activates the different ingredients. It also spreads the product evenly between your hands so you can apply it all over your head with greater maneuverability. Start at the Back Contrary to popular belief, you shouldn’t start at the front of your hair. This is because when you first scoop out the product and rub it in your hands, there’s a lot of it. If you apply it directly to the front of your hair, the most critical section, it might weigh your hair down. Instead, start at the back of your head, spreading it evenly, and then carefully apply it to the front using your fingers. This will not only control the poofy hair at the back, but it will also allow your fringe hair to sit better. Use a Hairdryer While you can use a clay pomade on air-dried hair, using a hairdryer before applying it will give your hair a professional look. A hairdryer opens the hair pores and follicles, allowing deeper product penetration. Additionally, blast your hair with cold air from the hairdryer after using the clay pomade — this will lock your hairstyle in place.