The Best Cream Eyeshadows
Creating an elevated eye look in seconds sounds impossible, but cream eyeshadows do exactly that. With just one swipe of a shimmering warm gold shade across your lids you will add brightness to your eyes that will last all day.
There is no need to worry about multiple brushes or five different colors when working with cream shadows as they are best applied using your hands. While you can mix up shades, one color is enough to add dimension and shape to your eyelids. Cream shadows are also packed full of moisturizing and hydrating ingredients so adding them to your makeup routine is a no brainer.
After testing out the offerings, speaking with beauty insiders and deep diving through customer reviews, the list below covers the best picks for every eye color, occasion and budget. Keep reading to discover the best cream eyeshadows available on the market from luxury eyesticks to the drugstore’s best kept beauty secrets.
Finding the Best Cream Eyeshadows
The quality of cream eyeshadows has increased immensely over the last five years. Unlike powder shadows, cream colors are easier to formulate with skincare ingredients, meaning they not only serve a beauty purpose but also provide benefits to your skin.
Powder shadows need to be layered and blended which can be a time consuming process and also leave those with sensitive eyes looking slightly puffy. Cream eyeshadows melt into the skin and can be applied with the fingertips meaning less pulling and dragging on the eyelids.
Having a couple of cream options in your makeup collection, will enable you to achieve an eyeenhancing look in minutes. We breakdown all the different types of finishes and textures below to help you make an informed choice when deciding which cream eyeshadow is for you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Cream Eyeshadows
Eye Color
Nudes and browns work well with blue, brown, green and hazel eyes, as do golds and metallics. If you have a favorite color powder shadow look for something similar. For those who want to experiment with bolder colors, oranges can make blue eyes really pop, while warm reds look great with green eyes. Those with brown eyes should try purples for a more dramatic look.
Use
Cream eyeshadows can be used to deliver a clean sweep of color across the lid. They are a lot quicker and easier to use than powder shadows so are the perfect option for newcomers to makeup or for those with limited time to get ready. Golds and silvers can also double up as highlighters to emphasize the cheek and brow bones.
Cost
There are cream eyeshadow options available for every budget. A little bit of product goes a long way with highly pigmented shadows, so if you do decide to spend a little more on a quality cream eyeshadow it will most likely last you a long time. The list above also has the best finds from the drugstore and amazon, if you are looking for a more affordable option.
Finish
Shimmer is the most common finish for cream eyeshadows but there are some amazing matte options that are a great alternative for those who find the powder version difficult to work with. Cream shimmers also work better on mature skin as they don’t dry out or settle in fine lines and wrinkles.
Application
The main reason people switch to cream eyeshadow is because they are so much easier to apply than powder. You don’t even need a brush, a tiny amount gently placed by the fingertips on the eyelid will give you an eye defining look in seconds.
What are the Different Types of Cream Eyeshadows?
Shimmer
Silver, gold and copper tones all tend to suit a creamier texture better. They add radiance and luminosity to any eye makeup, whether worn on their own or applied to the inner corners of a smokey eye.
Matte
Liquid to matte formulas give eyes standout color in an instant. They do dry quite quickly so it’s better to do one eye at a time and be ready to blend immediately.
Stick
Cream eye shadow sticks provide a mess free application. The stick can be used to draw on to the eye and then blended down with the fingertips. Eyeshadow sticks are the best option to add a darker tone into the eye crease for definition.
Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow
Pros
- Illuminating
- Luxury texture
- Suitable for all skin tones
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in a shimmer finish
- Some may prefer a cream stick as opposed to pot
Get ready in seconds, with this luxurious shimmer finish cream eyeshadow from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Best applied using your finger tips, looking glamorous has never been so easy. A light dab of one of these metallic creams across your lid is all you need to be cocktail hour ready.
Specially designed to glide easily across the eye area, the shimmering properties brighten the eyes for a more youthful appearance. The water infused formula also means the product won’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles and is infused with vitamin E to keep your lids hydrated while you wear them.
Best Drugstore: Revlon ColorStay Creme Eyeshadow
Pros
- Affordable
- Wide selection of colors
- Mess-free
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not for those looking for a stick shadow
- Some people may not like to apply using fingers
Revlon has some hidden gems within its collection and these cream eyeshadow pots are one of the best drugstore shadows you will ever find. The silky smooth texture available in 18 shimmering shades are waterproof as well as long lasting.
Unlike most cream shadows, they are also available in a matte finish and if you like a multi toned eye look, blending a matte and shimmer together is a quick and easy way to achieve an elevated makeup look in minutes. They also work great as an eyeliner by using a fine brush along the lash line.
Best Splurge: Westman Atelier Eye Pods Cream Eyeshadows
Pros
- Satin finish
- Contains 3 colors
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not everyone needs 3 shadows
- Fewer reviews
Westman Atelier makes more than just beauty products, it combines skin nourishing ingredients with gentle formulas to ensure your skin is taken care of while you are wearing makeup. These 100% naturally pigmented eyeshadows are designed to be worn together or separately.
Each shadow is infused with coconut oil and rice starch to create a smooth and blendable application. The lightweight satin finish is perfect for those who hate the feeling of wearing makeup but want to add some radiance to their eye area.
Best for Blue Eyes: MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Cream Eyeshadow in Babe in Charms
Pros
- Highly pigmented
- Trusted brand
- Rave reviews
Cons
- Not for those looking for a cream stick eyeshadow
- No matte finish option
- While this might not suit all eyes colors but there is many other shades to choose from
MAC were one of the first brands to create a really strongly pigmented cream eyeshadow. The shade Babe in Charms is perfect for those with blue eyes who want a dewy high impact eyelook in one swipe. There is no streaking, creasing or flaking with these shadows, only long lasting color purity.
The second skin finish blends seamlessly into skin and can be applied using the finger tips or a brush. Dermatologist tested, these shadows can also be teamed with a black liquid liner for a more high impact effect.
Best Brown Eyes: Julep Eyeshadow Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Copper Shimmer 26
Pros
- Affordable
- Wide range of colors
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Sometimes sells out due to popularity
- Not everyone may like a stick applicator
- While this color may not work with all eye colors there is a wide selection of other shades
Those lucky enough to have been born with brown eyes suit almost all eyeshadow shades. But a copper tone teamed with darker eyes really makes them standout and radiate. These handy eyeshadow sticks from Julep offer instant color with a no-mess application.
They can be applied directly on to the lid and with over 30 shades to choose from in both matte and shimmer finishes you will most likely want to invest in more than just one, once you see how easy they are to use. The stick also has a built in smudger to blend the color into skin and remove any harsh lines.
Best for Green Eyes: Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Melt-allic – Golden Emerald
Pros
- Affordable
- Suitable for sensitive eyes
- High end finish
Cons
- May be too sparkly for some people
- Only 3 color options
- Not everyone may like the wand applicator
Create a multi-dimensional eyelook in one swipe with this liquid eyeshadow from non comedogenic makeup brand Physicians Formula. The chromatic combination of shades makes for a prism of color across the lids with just one product.
Unlike glitter eyeshadows which tend to drag across the eyelid and cause irritation, this cream color glides on and contains a calming blend of mineral water and vitamin E to keep your eyes nourished on the inside while they sparkle on the outside.
Best for Mature Eyes: RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream
Pros
- Doesn’t crease
- Rich texture
- Buildable formula
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Smaller shade range
- No matter finish option
Cream eyeshadows are a great option for mature skin as they don’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles and can be worked into the skin as opposed to just sitting on top of it. There is also no risk of fallout. These cream shadows from RMS beauty have a light reflective finish without being too sparkly.
They can be built up to your desired color strength and also contain organic green tea and natural peptide quinoa extracts to nourish skin and soothe any redness. Bonus points for the packaging also being fully recyclable.
Best for Everyday: Jones Road Sparkle Wash
Pros
- Easy to use
- Suitable for all skin types
- Brighten effect
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Fewer reviews
- Smaller shade range
Legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown returned in 2020 with her latest venture Jones Road. Developed to create effortless beauty looks for the modern woman, the standout product from the collection is the Sparkle Wash eyeshadow. This multidimensional shimmer liquid stays put on eyelids all day without every creasing.
The color can be applied using the wand straight onto the lid, then blended with the fingertips. If you desire a stronger effect, it can be easily built up without ever looking overdone due to its luminous texture. Available in 5 neutral shades each perfect for creating an easy everyday makeup look.
Best for Glitter: Focallure Intense Color Shifting Creamy Eye Shadow
Pros
- Affordable
- Unique metallic finish
- Wide range of colors
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Fewer reviews
- Might not work so well on mature skin
Turn your eyelids into metallic chameleons, with these color shifting sparkling cream shadows from Focallure. The unique formula and pigments are like nothing else available on the market and create a textured effect while still feeling smooth on the wearer.
This product looks as though you have carefully blended multiple shadows together by combining super reflective pigments that change depending on where the light hits you. They are also transfer proof so unlike glitter powders don’t fall or drop after a few hours. A must have for those who favor more dramatic eye makeup.
Best for Sensitive Eyes: Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Powder & Cream Eyeshadow
Pros
- Hypoallergenic
- Non-comedogenic
- Satin finish
Cons
- No matte finish option
- Best applies with a brush
- Fewer reviews
Those with sensitive eyes may steer clear from eye makeup altogether due to how irritating the application process can be. Cream eyeshadows are actually a great option for those who tend to start tearing up and are left red and puffy after trying to achieve a smokey eye.
These eyeshadow duos from Rose Inc are packed full of soothing ingredients to keep your eyes calm and your makeup in place. Wine extract soothes the lids while vitamin C and E offers antioxidant protection. The jewel toned shadows also contain squalane for added weightless hydration.
Best Budget: e.l.f Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow
Pros
- Rave reviews
- Affordable
- No mess application
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Smaller shade range
- Not everyone make like the more liquid texture
The go to beauty brand for those looking for high quality makeup at affordable prices, e.l.f cosmetics has created another mega hit with these metallic shadows. The mix of neutral and vibrant colors have already proven popular with over 4,000 happy shoppers on Amazon.
While the product goes on creamy it dries quickly for long lasting wear, without the risk of creasing. The opaque finish has a pearlescent shimmer that works well for both day and night and for those who prefer more color, the royal purple shade Supernova and emerald green tone Aurora also make great eyeliners.
Best on Amazon: Wet n Wild Color Icon Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Pros
- Great Value
- 15 color choices
- Easy to apply
Cons
- No matte finish option
- Not everyone may like a stick application
Trying to navigate through the thousands of beauty products on Amazon can be a bit of a maze, these mutli-functional cream sticks from cruelty-free brand Wet n Wild are an absolute find. They can be used on eyes, cheeks and lips and priced at just over $3 you’ll want one in every color.
The silky texture glides onto skin and the formula is packed full of skin enriching ingredients such as virgin passion fruit seed oil, argan Oil and vitamin E to keep your eyelids hydrated while wearing them. They are also fragrance-free so work well for those with sensitive skin.
Best Matte: Glossier Skywash Liquid-to-Powder Sheer Matte Eyeshadow
Pros
- Matte finish
- Free from parabens
- Smudge proof
Cons
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
- Limited color range
- Fewer reviews
Cream shadows are synonymous with shimmer and metallic finishes which not everyone is a fan of. If you love the idea of an easy to use cream shadow but prefer to stay away from the sparkles, these liquid to matte eyeshadows from Glossier are just what you need.
The long lasting formula goes on like a liquid but dries quickly for a powdered matte effect that takes only seconds to achieve. They also contain the bioavailable plant-based vitamin E Novatol which provides the lids with a dose of antioxidant properties.
Best for Oily Skin: ColourPop Super Shock Shadow
Pros
- Affordable
- Works with oily skin
- Doesn’t fade
Cons
- No matte finish option
- Fewer reviews
- Not as widely available
Those with oily skin don’t have to miss out using cream eyeshadows, they just need to be a little bit more selective when it comes to choosing the right product to work with their skin. These vibrantly pigmented colors from ColourPop are the ideal option as they glide on in a smooth cream but have a powder finish.
These shadows will stay put all day, even on those with oily skin. The unique bouncy formula blends in easily using either your fingertips or an eyeshadow brush to create a soft glam eye look without the risk of fallout.
Best for Night: Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eye Shadow
Pros
- Jewel toned shades
- Luxury packaging
- High end finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- May be too glittery for day wear
This is a glitter eyeshadow like you have never seen before. Hourglass uses specially developed extra refined micro glitter pigments to give these shadows all the shine without the heaviness of standard glitter particles. The eye catching shades are like opening a jewelry box full of diamonds, rubies, pearls and emeralds and using these shadows gives a luxurious finish to any makeup look.
They can be used on their own or on top of eyeshadow to add extra dimension. The formula is so lightweight that it glides smoothly across the eyelid without dragging. The Vivid Olive shade is the star of the series, with the other golden tones also working amazingly as a highlighter.
Best Clean Beauty: Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint
Pros
- Sensitive skin friendly
- Smudge resistant
- Free from irritation ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a shimmer finish
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like a wand applicator
Clean beauty pioneers Ilia have created this vibrant collection of liquid to matte eyeshadows in 7 earthy tones, perfect for those who love a matte finish but hate the powder application. Free from sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc - these shadows are also sensitive skin friendly.
Simple to use and even easier to blend, these water-based shadows work best when applied directly onto the eye and smudged gently using the fingertips. The Taupe shade is an essential in any makeup collection and can be worn all day without ever creasing.
Best Multi-Purpose: Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix – Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment
Pros
- Can be used 3 different ways
- Wide selection of colors
- Variety of finishes
Cons
- Not everyone may like the tube packaging
- Might not work for makeup beginners
If you have been searching for your dream cream eyeshadow but can’t find the exact finish and shade you want, take a look at this extensive selection of cream shadows by Danessa Myricks. Whether it is a matte, metallic or high shine you want, this collection does them all.
The color palette is even wider with everything from bright vibrant colors, natural hues to golden and silver neutrals. They can also be used on lips and cheeks and are not only long lasting but also waterproof. This makes them a great holiday makeup as they stand up well in heat.
Best Luxury: Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Eyeshadow Stick
Pros
- Luxurious creamy texture
- Suitable for all skin types
- Eye soothing ingredients
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like the stick applicator
Models at Victoria Beckham’s latest runway show wore these eyeshadows as block colors across the lid for a modern take on traditional eye makeup. Get yourself runway ready by investing in one of these sleek eyeshadow sticks, that glides on eyelids to add instant dimension and luminosity.
They also contain innovative skin enriching ingredients such as seaweed oil and the collagen boosting vitas vita to ensure the improvement of elasticity, tonicity and firmness around the eye area.
Best for Work: Maybelline Color Tattoo
Pros
- Bestseller
- Affordable
- Lasts all day
Cons
- Fewer color options
- Some people may prefer at wand applicator
Most people are short on time in the mornings so developing a quick and easy everyday makeup routine will save you stress and keep you running on schedule. These pots from Maybelline last all day and don’t need to be reapplied. One clean swipe in the morning across the lid will leave your eyes looking brighter and more defined for the whole day.
The waterproof formula is available in both matte and shimmer finishes and shoppers rave about how they stay crease free. All it takes to apply these super-saturated pigments is to use your fingertips to place a small amount on the inner corner and work outwards.
Best Natural: Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Pros
- Brightens eye area
- Fragrance free
- Infused with hyaluronic acid
Cons
- Only available in 2 shades
- Not for those looking for vibrant color
- Not everyone may like the natural look
No one does natural looking makeup quite like Jessica Alba. Even on the red carpet her makeup never looks heavy, only glowing. Her secret weapon is this Bright Eyes cream from Honest Beauty. The subtle tint works with the skin to diffuse dark cycles and tired eyes with pearl micro pigments adding luminosity.
This eye cream is just as much about skin care as it is makeup as hyaluronic acid and squalane deliver hydration to make your eyes look well rested. Suitable for all skin types, it is also free from parabens, PEGs, phthalates, fragrances, mineral oil and comes in eco-friendly packaging.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How to apply cream eyeshadows?
A:As mentioned in the article, using your fingertips makes for the easiest application. The warmth from your skin makes the cream shadow melt seamlessly into your eyelids. If you are not a fan of using your hands, a smudger sponge is another option.
-
Q: Are cream eyeshadows better than powder?
A:They both serve different purposes and can also be used together. So one isn’t necessarily better than the other. Cream eyeshadows are definitely easier and quicker to use whereas powders need a lot more blending and tools to achieve a clean looking finish.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a cream eyeshadow?
A:No makeup bag is complete without at least one cream shadow. Some cream eyeshadows can be used for cheeks and lips so it may be worth investing in a higher end product that can be used in various ways. If you are looking for an affordable option the list above has the best options on the market at great prices.
