The Best Dermaplane Razors of 2023
Exfoliation is key to minimizing sunspots, age spots, and acne scars. You can use your hands, washcloths, or loofahs to exfoliate skin. If you still struggle with deep spots and scars, you can take a step further with a dermaplane razor. Dermaplaning is a non-invasive treatment to exfoliate or remove dead skin cells and vellus hair (AKA peach fuzz). The treatment can apply to the face or body.
A dermaplane razor, also known as a micro-derm, is a highly specialized tool used to exfoliate skin and remove the buildup of dead skin cells. We’ve reviewed some of the best dermaplane razors of 2023 to help you find the right one for your unique beauty needs.
Dermaplane Razor Guide
Dermaplaning is a non-invasive hair removal treatment you can use at home. It uses a surgical blade to remove the outermost layer of dead skin cells and acts like a skin resurfacing treatment. It’s often confused with microdermabrasion and chemical peels, but safer and more effective. A good dermaplane razor can help you pamper your skin in the most effective manner possible.
What to Look For While Buying a Dermaplane Razor
Since you're going to use a dermaplane razor on your face, you should never compromise on its quality. To make the best decision when shopping for the right tool, here are some essential points to keep in mind when making your selection.
Stainless steel blade
The first and foremost consideration when buying a dermaplane razor is the presence of stainless steel blades. This blade is more long-lasting than regular blades and doesn’t rust after coming in contact with the water. Stainless steel is hygienic and doesn’t give way to germs invading your precious skin. It's also skin-friendly and doesn’t cause skin inflammation.
Ergonomic design
Another aspect that you shouldn't take lightly is the ergonomic design of the razor. It must be smooth enough to hold comfortably without burdening your hands. The blade’s handle should provide you with a good enough grip to conveniently exfoliate your skin without feeling pressurized. Having these qualities can reduce the chances of slipping, which can aid in preventing unwanted cuts and nicks.
Replaceable blades
You don't want to invest in the same tool again and again when you can easily use one without any issues. Buying a razor with replaceable blades is way more convenient than buying multiple ones. You can use a reusable handle to perform multiple dermaplane sessions without spending extra money, making it a budget-friendly way to freshen your skin and enhance your beauty.
What Are the Types of Dermaplane Razors?
Manual
Manual razors are the most straightforward and require the least amount of maintenance. But there is a lot of downtime with this type of razor, as it can take a lot of time and effort to scrape off all the dead skin cells. It's not like a razor blade—it's exceptionally sharp to give you that smooth baby-like skin. This razor is used to remove unwanted hairs and dead skin cells from the skin.
Electric
Electric dermaplane razors are fast and reliable and function just like a regular razor. However, they tend to be more expensive as well. The razor has two disks that rotate to remove the dead skin cells and the hair. The good thing about electric dermaplaning is that the treatment is pain-free.
Some electric dermaplaning razors use the same gentle surgical blades as dermaplaning professionals. At the same time, some are made with medical-grade stainless steel blades that are safer than surgical steel because they don’t rust.
What Are the Perks of Using a Dermaplane Razor?
Treat damaged skin
A dermaplane razor is one of the best ways to improve skin health and eliminate skin problems such as acne and sun damage. We used to think that our dead skin cells would fall off on their own. However, it turns out that dead skin cells can pile up and clog your pores.
This can lead to dead skin buildup, blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, and painful skin infections. These problems can be solved with a dermaplane razor.
Less painful than waxing
Using a dermaplane razor is far less painful than going for a whole face waxing session. While using it, you don’t have to apply any sticky material to your face and wait for it to dry. Simply apply some moisturizer and then use the blade to remove your facial impurities. It doesn’t cause any pain so long as you use it properly.
How to Use a Dermaplane Razor
Precautions
- Make sure the dermaplane razor is sharp. If it’s not, the blade may not cut the hair well.
- Always use a clean blade. Buy health and beauty products, including dermaplane razors, in bulk so you always have access to a new blade.
- Apply a lubricant to your skin before use. This step is optional, but it will make your shaving experience more comfortable.
Step-by-step guide
- First, cleanse the skin with an excellent cleanser to remove oil and dirt.
- Then, apply a good moisturizer to moisten the skin before and after dermaplaning.
- When performing dermaplaning, be extra careful when moving the blade across the skin.
- After removing the dead skin, you can apply a moisturizer to your face.
The Best Dermaplane Razors
Jasclair Dermaplane Razor
Pros
- Helps in shaping eyebrows
- Get rid of unwanted hair quickly
- Helps in the absorption of serum
Cons
- The blades are a bit sharp
Say hello to a new world of clean, flawless skin. You can now use the Jasclair dermaplane razor to remove facial hair from the comfort of your home. The blade is protected by an anti-slip grip so you can pull it off after use without fear of cuts or scrapes. This precision shaver has an exfoliating effect and removes dead skin cells. Waxing, sugaring, and even tweezing can damage pores and follicles, leaving them desperate for restoration, but that’s not the case with this product. We’ve chosen this product as the best overall because it comes with nine blades that deliver a groomed look every time you use them.
Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplane Razor
Pros
- Comes in a set of three
- Has an ergonomic design
- Doesn’t cause cuts
Cons
- Size is a bit small
The Schick dermaplane razor is a high-quality, multi-functional facial hair and skincare tool for your beauty needs. This multi-tasking tool has a unique design that allows touch-ups to be quick, easy, and safe, giving you the perfect brows in no time. It’s ideal for removing pesky unwanted hairs from your chin, upper lip, eyebrows, sideburns, and smoothing out your skin. The razor is made from high-quality stainless steel and professional surgical blades, and the packaging includes a bonus eyebrow shaping attachment for precision shaping. The unique design enables you to reach every area of your face with ease. You can even use it to remove splinters, if needed.
Illuva Dermaplane Razor
Pros
- Suitable for all genders
- Comes in a pack of six
- Lightweight composition
Cons
- Not the best packaging
With the Illuva dermaplane razor, say goodbye to painful, expensive, and time-consuming eyebrow grooming. The high-quality stainless steel blades with the grooved structure excel in removing unwanted and stray facial hair from eyebrows, upper lips, and cheeks. It’s an excellent choice for experts to help meet their high standards and for beginners who want to become more skillful. The blades are safe and gentle, and won’t cause pain or redness. Each blade is individually wrapped to ensure hygiene and safety. Small enough to fit in your purse and simple to use, it gives you complete control of your beauty routine.
Vertex Dermaplane Razor
Pros
- Super easy to use
- Doesn’t have a sharp edge
- Safe and hygienically
Cons
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
The Vertex dermaplane razor is a revolutionary tool for professional-looking, flawless makeup application. It's a versatile facial razor that easily shapes and shaves your brows, creates clean lines on your upper lip and chin, and easily removes stray hair from your face and neck. This facial razor is made from stainless steel durable enough to last a lifetime. The hypoallergenic blade ensures that your skin does not break out in razor bumps or rashes. It has a slightly curved head that allows easy maneuvering around facial features for a close, smooth shave.
Ennva Dermaplane Razor
Pros
- Blade doesn’t rust over time
- Has a long shelf life
- Can be used multiple times
Cons
- The handles are a bit small
The Ennva face razors are the perfect addition to your beauty routine. Pamper yourself with salon-quality tools. They come with premium Japanese blades that are safe to use and durable enough to last for years. The blade edges are not dangerous and do not cut your skin. Because of their smooth design and body, these razors are super simple to use as well as clean. You can use them every few days to shape your eyebrows with confidence. This eyebrow razor set comes with a portable carrying case to take it with you anywhere.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I maintain a dermaplane razor?
A:You should clean the razor after each use. Rinse it and rub some soap on the razor blade and handle. Be careful not to cut your fingers. Shake off excess water, and leave the razor open to completely dry.
-
Q: How long does a dermaplane razor last?
A:A dermaplaning razor can last for three sessions so long as you clean it properly, dry it, and store it in a dry, dark place.
-
Q: Are dermaplane razors dangerous to use?
A:No, dermaplane razors are not dangerous to use. The razor blade is not sharp enough to cut the skin on purpose and has a round edge. Dermaplaning helps to soften and smooth out the skin. However, it may not be the best treatment for people with sensitive skin.
