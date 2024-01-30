The Best Fast-Drying Nail Polishes of 2024

Buying Guide: The Best Fast Drying Nail Polish

Drying time

When choosing a fast-drying nail polish, you should look for one that is labeled as ‘quick dry’ or ‘super-fast drying.’ What you can expect is for the polish to dry to the touch within 60 seconds. However, remember that the formula still may need time to cure so still be careful for 10-15 minutes. You can also find some nail polishes that claim they can dry completely in under two minutes. While the drying time may vary, look for polishes that state their dry time clearly on the bottle so you can make an informed decision.

Finish and shine

Many fast-drying nail polishes leave either a glossy or matte finish. Glossy finishes are shinier and more vibrant, whereas matte finishes are more subtle and softer looking. The level of shine achieved with fast-drying nail polish depends largely on the polish formula. Look for brands with a high-shine finish for a consistent, glossy manicure. You can also add a top coat to add a shiny, durable finish.

Opacity

Opacity describes how well the polish covers the nail completely which affects the number of coats needed for full coverage. Fast-drying nail polish tends to have higher opacity to achieve a quick, one-coat application. If your nails require multiple coats to be adequately covered, then look for a brand with higher opacity levels.

Ingredients

Like all cosmetics, be careful of the ingredients used in nail polish. Ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate are typically added to make polish hardened and durable, but they can lead to allergic reactions and neurotoxicity among other effects. The good news is that most brands, especially familiar drugstore brands, do not use these ingredients.