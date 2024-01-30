If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Fast-Drying Nail Polishes of 2024
One of the worst parts of doing your nails at home instead of a salon is waiting for your nails to dry. Without a nail dryer, the formula typically takes one to two hours to cure. In that time, it is easy to bump or smudge nails. For a better experience, you may want to try a polish that advertises fast drying. We’ve listed some of the best fast-drying nail polishes of 2024 to give your hands and feet the perfect look without smudging.
Buying Guide: The Best Fast Drying Nail Polish
Drying time
When choosing a fast-drying nail polish, you should look for one that is labeled as ‘quick dry’ or ‘super-fast drying.’ What you can expect is for the polish to dry to the touch within 60 seconds. However, remember that the formula still may need time to cure so still be careful for 10-15 minutes. You can also find some nail polishes that claim they can dry completely in under two minutes. While the drying time may vary, look for polishes that state their dry time clearly on the bottle so you can make an informed decision.
Finish and shine
Many fast-drying nail polishes leave either a glossy or matte finish. Glossy finishes are shinier and more vibrant, whereas matte finishes are more subtle and softer looking. The level of shine achieved with fast-drying nail polish depends largely on the polish formula. Look for brands with a high-shine finish for a consistent, glossy manicure. You can also add a top coat to add a shiny, durable finish.
Opacity
Opacity describes how well the polish covers the nail completely which affects the number of coats needed for full coverage. Fast-drying nail polish tends to have higher opacity to achieve a quick, one-coat application. If your nails require multiple coats to be adequately covered, then look for a brand with higher opacity levels.
Ingredients
Like all cosmetics, be careful of the ingredients used in nail polish. Ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate are typically added to make polish hardened and durable, but they can lead to allergic reactions and neurotoxicity among other effects. The good news is that most brands, especially familiar drugstore brands, do not use these ingredients.
Comparing the Best Fast-Drying Nail Polishes
Wet N Wild Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Pros
- Built-in base coat for even application
- Cruelty- and paraben-free formula
- Dries in under 40 seconds
Cons
- Some may not like the consistency
Wet N Wild's fast drying nail polish brings a world of fashion to your fingertips in a single coat. Not only does this color provide a vivid, rich finish that lasts up to five days, but it also dries in as little as 40 seconds to prevent smudges and smears. This polish is ideal for those who are short on time and need to get out the door fast yet still look polished, making it the best overall pick on our list.
Available in a variety of colors ranging from solid to sparkle finishes, this fast-drying nail polish provides your nails with just the right amount of pizzazz to stand out in the crowd. The single-coat application leaves nails with a brilliant, shiny finish and long-lasting color without fading or chipping. With this product, you can enjoy nails that look as if you’ve got a manicure from a professional salon. In addition to being fantastic when it comes to convenience and longevity, this nail color is also cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals.
Sally Hansen Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Pros
- Offers a smooth finish in a single coat
- Contoured brush for easy application
- Rich pigment for eye-catching looks
Cons
- Colors may differ from pictures
Do you want an on-trend manicure delivered quickly, with beautiful results and no smudging? Add the Sally Hansen fast drying nail polish to your collection. This innovative nail polish is perfect for those who need quick and long-lasting manicures. It features a revolutionary formula that allows you to apply a single coat in one stroke. Plus, it finishes drying in only 60 seconds, making it easy to get a salon-quality finish with minimal effort.
The formula is also fortified with a base and top coat, which provides extended wear and stunning shine. It comes in different captivating colors that are sure to make any manicure stand out from the crowd. It’s also highly pigmented and opaque, so it can easily hide any cuts on your nails. It has a smooth consistency that ensures even application each time. In addition to its great color payoff, this fast-drying nail polish stays put for days before it needs touch-ups.
Essie Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Pros
- Angled brush for versatile use
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Dries in less than a minute
Cons
- A bit expensive
The Essie fast drying nail polish is a one-step color and shine formula to give your nails a much-needed makeover. The vegan formula is made without any animal-derived ingredients, and no animal testing is involved in the manufacturing process. The polish includes an angled brush for easy application and requires no base or top coat, making it perfect for on-the-go applications.
It comes in a variety of iconic colors to help you dress up your nails just the way you want. The wide range of shades can satisfy even the pickiest consumer, giving them plenty of options to match any outfit or occasion. Plus, the quick drying time makes it great for those who need to get out the door quickly, as the polish will be dry in only a minute. With two coats of this nail polish, you will have exceptional coverage and beautiful color.
Townley Girl Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Pros
- Non-irritating, water-based formula
- Has a subtle bubble gum scent
- Comes with a nail separator
Cons
- Bottle caps are a bit flimsy
The Townley Girl fast drying nail polish set is perfect for kids who love to explore fashion and beauty. It enables young girls to enjoy a spa day at home with complete manicures and pedicures without having to wait a long time for the polish to dry. Perfect for small hands and feet, this set includes 12 polishes and nail separators that make it the ideal birthday or holiday gift for any child.
Each bottle in this set is decorated with an image of a beloved Disney Princess, so your little angel is bound to fall in love with this kit. Thanks to its non-toxic, non-irritating water-based formula that is bubble gum scented, applying the polish is easy and fun as well as safe for the nails and skin. The non-toxic formula makes it safe to use for children ages three years and older. Removing the polish is just as simple—all you need to do is simply peel off the dried polish from your nails.
Abitzon Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Pros
- Eco-friendly, non-toxic formula
- Water-based and peelable
- Comes in a range of colors
Cons
- Not completely smudge-proof
The Abitzon fast drying nail polish is a great choice for those looking to add some color to their life. This 10-bottle set features non-toxic and non-irritating nail polish that’s free of formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP chemicals. The unique formula allows the polish to dry quickly in around 60 seconds under normal conditions. You also don’t need an LED lamp to cure it, so you don’t have to wait long before applying a top coat.
Additionally, it’s easy to remove with just a little water, keeping your nails safe from the harmful effects of acetone and harsh polish removers. This set provides an array of rich nail polish colors that can be used for any occasion. To ensure your manicure stays intact for longer, the product instructions suggest washing hands thoroughly before application and then adding two layers of nail polish followed by a top coat. With this set, you can have all the fun of painting your nails without worrying about harsh chemicals.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is fast-drying nail polish good for beginners?
A:Yes, fast drying nail polishes are good for beginners as they are easy to apply and usually require one coat —they’re ready to go as soon as they’re dry. It’s important for beginners to practice good manicure hygiene and make sure their nails are clean and free from any oils or lotions before application in order for the manicure to last longer.
-
Q: Are there any special techniques to apply fast-drying nail polish?
A:Start with a thin base coat to protect your nails from damage and staining. Then, apply thin, even coats with very soft pressure to brush on color. Allow each coat plenty of time (at least 3 minutes) to dry before applying the next layer. Finish off with a glossy topcoat for an extra long-lasting shine.
-
Q: Do I need a base coat and top coat when using fast-drying nail polish?
A:Yes, it's recommended to use a base coat and topcoat every time your paint nails to make sure the manicure lasts as long as possible. The base coat helps protect against staining and provides a smooth surface for the color layer. The topcoat helps seal everything in place and provides a glossy shine.
-
Q: Is it safe to use fast-drying nail polish?
A:Although nail polish is not regulated by the FDA, toxin-free formulas are safe. It’s important to follow directions on the bottle and avoid contact with eyes or skin unless otherwise stated by the manufacturer. Some people may experience adverse allergic reactions, so it’s always best to test out the product on a small area before use or consult with a doctor if experiencing any discomfort or swelling after use.
-
Q: What are the benefits of using fast-drying nail polish over regular nail polish?
A:Fast-drying nail polishes, as the name implies, dry much faster—usually dry to the touch within a minute. Additionally, they provide a glossy finish that tends to last longer than regular polishes without chipping easily due to their quick-dry formula.
