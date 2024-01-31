If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Massage Oils of 2024
There’s nothing like a good massage to ease sore muscles and help you relax. These oils can take your massage experience to the next level by helping to improve circulation and ease muscle tension. In this post, we’ve reviewed the best massage oils of 2024 based on scent, absorption, and ingredients, so you can find the right option for your needs. Our favorite is the Majestic Pure lavender oil due to its nourishing, ethically-sourced ingredients. Whether you’re looking for something to help with sore muscles or an aromatherapy blend to help you relax, we’ve got you covered with our reviews and buying guide.
Buying Guide: Massage Oils
When considering massage oils, you want to avoid greasy products that can irritate your skin. To completely transform your experience, the goal is to select one that isn’t too heavy, removes stress knots, and has other therapeutic advantages. To help you in your search, we’ve put together this helpful guide with all the information you need about massage oils.
What to Look For in a Massage Oil
Ingredients
When selecting a massage oil, it’s important to go for something made using natural and organic ingredients to ensure it will provide the benefits you’re looking for. It’s highly recommended to do research on the specific type of oil you plan to purchase and make sure that it meets your needs. Look for plant-based oils like hemp, jojoba, almond, coconut, and others as these natural oils provide many benefits to the skin during massage.
Non-greasy formula
The last thing you want after a relaxing massage is to feel greasy or oily. You should look for massage oils designed with a non-greasy formula so that you can enjoy the massage without worrying about leaving behind a greasy residue. Most non-greasy formulas consist of botanical oils, light waxes, and glycerin to ensure quick absorption into the skin without leaving an oily feeling.
Aromatherapy properties
When choosing a massage oil, it’s important to consider how it can provide aromatherapy benefits during the session. Most high-quality massage oils are generously infused with essential oils, which can have calming and relaxing properties that can help reduce stress and tension. Some of the popular essential oils used in massage oils include lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, chamomile, and tea tree.
Essential oil blends
Not all essential oils are the same and some blends can provide multiple benefits. When selecting a massage oil, look for one that contains combinations of high-quality essential oils carefully blended together for maximum benefit. You should go for certified organic essential oil blends made with therapeutic-grade ingredients specifically formulated for use in massage therapy.
Compatibility
It’s important to choose a massage oil that’s suitable for your skin type to ensure it won’t cause any unwanted reactions or discomfort. If you have dry skin, you may want to look for an oil with added emollients such as rosehip seed oil or sweet almond oil to help provide extra hydration during your massage.
Oils that contain coconut or jojoba oil may be better suited for those with oily skin. These are lightweight and non-comedogenic ingredients that won’t clog pores or leave behind a greasy feel after use.
Allergy considerations
If you have any allergies or take medications that may interfere with certain ingredients present in massage oils, you should do thorough research ahead of time. It’s important to check the list of ingredients on all products to avoid any unpleasant allergic reactions during your massage session.
The Best Massage Oils
Majestic Pure Massage Oil
Pros
- Free from toxins, additives, and harmful chemicals
- Ethically-sourced, cruelty-free ingredients
- Nourishing formula for all skin types
Cons
- Scent may be too strong for some
The Majestic Pure lavender massage oil is a pure, natural blend that can provide calming, soothing, and relaxation effects. This balanced oil is an easy-to-absorb solution for those looking for a therapeutic massage. It’s formulated with a combination of beneficial carrier oils that help nourish and refresh skin without leaving behind any sticky residue. The lavender scent will bring an intimate vibe and create a passionate setting when used as a couple’s massage.
Additionally, the convenient bottle design makes it easy to use and pumps out just the right amount of oil quickly. The ingredients are also premium quality and ethically sourced with no animal testing involved. With its 100% natural ingredients and affordable price tag, this massage oil stands at the top of our list.
Viva Naturals Massage Oil
Pros
- Easy-to-use pump bottle
- Certified organic by Oregon Tilth
- No artificial dyes or fragrances
Cons
- Texture is a bit thin
The Viva Naturals massage oil is the perfect solution for your relaxation and aromatherapy needs. With an amazing lavender scent, it provides an at-home spa experience you’ll love. It’s made with a custom blend of organic essential oils and is non-GMO, hexane-free, and paraben-free product that’s never tested on animals, so you can use it with complete peace of mind.
The massage oil absorbs into the skin in no time and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy, allowing for a silky-smooth application that leaves your skin soft and hydrated. Not only can you use it for relaxation purposes but it also makes for a great body moisturizer. It also contains organic sweet almond oil, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, that can help reduce aches and pains.
Cosmetasa Massage Oil
Pros
- Infused with hydrating ingredients
- Massage ball for kneading effects
- Includes a convenient applicator
Cons
- Dries out quickly
The Cosmetasa massage oil is an ideal product for those seeking a spa-quality massage experience in the comfort of their own home. It combines a unique blend of quality oils designed to provide a lightweight and soothing formula. The addition of lavender essential oil infuses this product with a calming and romantic aroma, making it perfect for special occasions or simply pampering yourself after a long day.
It comes with a roller ball that has a 360-degree spin design, allowing it to glide along the skin and smooth any knots or tension—all you have to do is add a few drops of the massage oil onto the roller ball and you can start enjoying a deeply nourishing and hydrating massage without any pain. It contains all-natural and beneficial ingredients such as sweet almond oil, tocopherol, and lavender essential oil. It's also free from harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and artificial fragrances.
Weleda Massage Oil
Pros
- No harmful chemicals and preservatives
- Dermatologist tested
- Quickly absorbs into the skin
Cons
- Scent fades quickly
If you feel tired after stressful, taxing workdays and want to treat yourself, you should give the Weleda massage oil a try. The blend of arnica, birch, sunflower, and olive oils makes for a unique combination of soothing and invigorating effects. This plant-rich oil helps your skin feel firm and more elastic while helping your muscles to relax.
Plus, it's enhanced with flowers, fruit, root extracts, and minerals that are carefully selected to work with your skin and muscles. Each ingredient provides maximum nourishment and comfort to the skin, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It also works well with other beauty products such as exfoliants, serums, and moisturizers. Not only does this oil provide immediate relief from sore muscles, but also helps improve the overall health of your skin. You can also use it for aromatherapy, as its scent is both calming and uplifting.
Pursonic Massage Oil
Pros
- Helps with hair repair and growth
- Great carrier for essential oils
- Offers anti-aging benefits
Cons
- Fragrance-free
The Pursonic massage oil is a top-of-the-line product that's ideal for a variety of purposes. It offers superior quality with maximum purity, meaning you don’t have to worry about clogged pores or skin irritation. This lightweight formula is ideal for all skin types and refreshes and hydrates your skin from head to toe, giving a smooth and baby-soft feeling.
This massage oil also works wonders on dry and lifeless hair, providing the essential moisture needed to restore its softness and shine. Additionally, you can use it as a moisturizer, in toothpaste recipes, as lip balm, a natural deodorant, face wash, eye make-up remover, shaving cream, and even a sunburn remedy. From its superior quality and maximum purity to its multiple uses including hydrating dry skin and hair, this oil offers numerous benefits that are sure to impress.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I follow any specific techniques or processes when using massage oils?
A:Yes! Massage therapists often use specific techniques when applying or using massage oils to ensure maximum benefit from the product. This can include applying the oil with long strokes or in circular motions along the body’s energy lines (called meridians). The therapist may also use their hands to spread the product over larger areas of muscle or create friction with their palms for deeper tissue manipulation.
-
Q: Can massage oils be harmful to my skin?
A:When using massage oils, it’s important to remember that some people may experience an allergic reaction if they're sensitive to certain ingredients in the product (like nut-based formulas). Reactions may include redness, itching, swelling, or rash in the area of application. Additionally, some massage therapists may advise pregnant clients not to use certain types of essential oils due to their high concentration of active compounds. Such products can pose a risk to the baby’s development if absorbed through the skin during the massage.
-
Q: Do massage therapists use a different type of massage oil?
A:Yes! During massage sessions at spas, massage therapists often use specialized carriers and blended oils designed specifically for therapeutic purposes. These products offer superior lubrication and glide smoothly over the skin, making them great options for client comfort during treatment sessions. For example, some brands offer a line of liniments made with cooling menthol that can provide extra relief for tense muscles when needed.
-
Q: What are the differences between oil and lotion-based massage oils?
A:Oil-based massage oils are generally lighter and thinner than lotion-based products, which makes them easier to spread across larger areas with minimal pressure. Lotions, on the other hand, tend to be thicker in consistency and require more effort from the practitioner’s hands when applying them to their client’s bodies. Also, oil-based products typically provide superior lubrication due to having fewer emulsifiers than lotions do.
-
Q: How should I store massage oils properly to maintain their quality?
A:To maintain all the goodness of your massage oil products, it’s important to store them properly to prevent oxidation from sunlight or heat damage. Ideally, you want your bottles stored somewhere away from direct sunlight at room temperature (68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit) with lids tightly closed reducing their exposure to air contamination as much as possible.
