If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Micellar Waters of 2024
Enriched with micelles compounds, a single application of micellar water can provide your face with a spa-like skin treatment at home in just a few minutes. It washes away dirt, oil and makeup while keeping your skin soft and hydrated. Multi-purpose as it is effective, we’ve curated a list of the best micellar waters of 2024 to help you find the right one. Our favorite is the Embryollisse micellar lotion because its gentle formula works as both a cleanser and makeup remover. Browse through our top picks, as well as our buyer’s guide, to narrow down your search for the best addition to your skincare routine.
Micellar Water: A Buyer’s Guide
Skin is a very sensitive part of the body, and it needs special care. While micellar water can prove to be a skincare essential, one misstep can leave you with unwanted irritation. Before choosing a micellar water cleanser for your skin, here are some things to keep in mind:
Suitable for sensitive skin
When shopping for micellar water, the first thing to look for is whether the product is suitable for sensitive skin. No matter your skin type, you can't disregard sensitivity as a possible hazard to look out for. Buying skin-friendly micellar water will help you avoid any potential damage to your skin while also allowing for regular usage.
Know your skin first
Everyone has different skin. Some people have normal skin while others have to deal with oily or dry skin, then there are those who have a combination of both. For these reasons, the micellar water you choose needs to be able to take care of your type of skin in particular. To promote best application practices, you should check the skin type mentioned on the cleanser. Also, if you have a known history of allergies, make note of any potential irritants in the ingredients list.
Look for ingredients
The ingredients used in the product are of great importance. Some micellar water contains ingredients in high concentrations, which can harm your skin. If you’re someone who’s prone to inflammation and irritation, always buy micellar water that has ingredients catering to your specific needs in particular.
The Best Micellar Waters
Embryollisse Micellar Lotion Makeup Remover
Pros
- Gentle yet effective makeup removal
- Doubles as a facial cleanser
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- May require multiple applications for waterproof makeup
Indulge in the luxurious care of your skin with the Embryollisse micellar lotion makeup remover. As a beauty essential, it's crafted with precision in mind to gently and effectively cleanse your complexion. In turn, it offers a delicate and balanced formula that effortlessly removes makeup, impurities, or daily pollutants from your skin.
The micellar technology of this makeup remover attracts makeup and lifts it away without the need for harsh rubbing. As a result, it leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean, and revitalized. This versatile skincare companion is thoroughly enriched with ingredients that not only cleanse the skin but also nourish it, making it suitable for daily use. When you purchase this micellar lotion, you’ll enjoy a pampering experience that respects the natural balance of your skin, making it our top choice.
Chanel L’Eau Micellaire Micellar Cleansing Water
Pros
- Gentle and effective cleansing
- Has a pleasant scent
- Versatile and convenient
Cons
- More expensive than comparable options
Experience the epitome of skincare luxury with the Chanel L'Eau Micellaire micellar cleansing water. As a sophisticated addition to any daily cleansing routine, this exquisite micellar water embodies the essence of Chanel. It offers a gentle and effective solution when you need to lift away impurities or take off your makeup.
Infused with the brand's signature refinement, this cleansing water uses micellar technology to effortlessly cleanse. The result is skin that feels refreshed, revitalized, and prepped for your skincare routine. This product not only cleanses the skin but also offers a subtle and luxurious fragrance, transforming your skincare routine into an enjoyable sensory experience.
Bioderma Micellar Water
Pros
- Perfect for all skin types
- Hydrates the skin
- Non-greasy formula
Cons
- Not ideal for waterproof mascara
Bioderma Sensibio H20 is just right for all skin types, especially sensitive ones. This micellar water efficiently removes all the dirt and makeup from the face and eyes without affecting the skin’s natural PH. It contains fatty acid esters that are incredibly beneficial to skin lipids, which helps maintain the skin’s protective layer.
The unscented and effective minimal ingredients protect the skin from irritation and breakouts. Equipped with natural cucumber extract, this water keeps your skin hydrated, soft and soothed. The gentle formula and natural active ingredients also make it perfect for everyday use.
La Roche-Posay Micellar Water
Pros
- Doubles as a cleanser and toner
- Appropriate for oily skin
- Makes skin feel hydrated
Cons
- It is not fragrance-free
Infused with La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, glycerin humectant and zinc, this micellar water is specially formulated for people with oily and greasy skin. It refreshes and keeps your skin hydrated, and the featured thermal spring water acts as an antioxidant-rich solution that removes makeup and dirt without irritation.
Additionally, zinc acts as a significant ingredient, which works to deter clogged pores and fight acne. The glycerin humectant is another notable ingredient that absorbs water from the surrounding environment and keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed. It also maintains the skin’s natural PH, making it perfect for people with oily or combination skin.
Garnier Micellar Water
Pros
- Great for waterproof makeup removal
- Suitable for all skin types
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Can be too drying for some
Suitable for all skin types, Garnier’s micellar water is highly praised by the great makeup artist Bobbi Brown. The large inexpensive bottle contains skin-friendly ingredients that efficiently remove makeup, impurities and dirt. Plus, it doubles as a safe and gentle eye makeup remover.
This micellar water also comes with an additional bottle and is specifically designed to remove waterproof makeup. Manufactured with natural ingredients and formulas, it gives the skin a healthy, smooth and glowing appearance.
Simple Micellar Water
Pros
- Hydrates the skin
- Ideal for all skin types
- Free of harsh chemicals
Cons
- May need more cleansing after use
This budget and skin-friendly micellar water by Simple is a great option for beginners who want to incorporate micellar water into their daily skincare routine. Leading with a unique blend of natural ingredients and triple purified water, it works to hydrate your skin and clear out all the dirt.
The featured Vitamin B3 and C oils help remove impurities without irritation, making it all the more possible to achieve flawless skin. This micellar water also gives a soothing effect, making it suitable for all skin types. Adding this to your makeup kit will revitalize your skin and help you achieve a natural-looking glow.
CeraVe Micellar Water
Pros
- Contains no parabens
- Effective makeup removal
- Dermatologist and ophthalmologist verified
Cons
- Niacinamide can cause irritation
Ophthalmologically tested, this non-comedogenic cleanser by CeraVe is ideal for sensitive skin areas. It gently removes dirt, makeup and impurities from your body and safe enough for use around your eyes.
The gentle formula contains niacinamide, which is an anti-inflammatory agent. It removes impurities and hydrates the skin, and its application is as simple as rinsing your face after use. Just let it sit and do its magic, and you’re good to go!
People Also Ask
-
Q: How is micellar water different from a toner?
A:Micellar water cleanser water removes makeup, dirt and impurities from the skin and is the first step of your skincare routine. It works by breaking down the products on the skin and can clear out lingering cosmetic products. In contrast, a toner is used after your cleanser. It usually tones the skin, and if any impurities are left, it gets rid of them.
-
Q: How does micellar water help cleanse the face?
A:By using tiny fat molecules, micellar water helps remove dirt, impurities, makeup, oil and grease from the skin. The fat molecules work on a cellular level to break down the contaminants and wash them away, making micellar water perfect for those who apply products or lotions that contain fatty proteins, like coconut oil. If you don’t see any improvement after the first few uses, consider switching to a different micellar water. Since brands can vary in ingredients, chances are your skin requires something more intense.
-
Q: What is the best way to apply micellar water?
A:We suggest using micellar water at night when you're done with your daily tasks. To make proper use of it, simply soak a cotton pad. After that, gently rub the skin with the cotton pad to remove any impurities. While some micellar waters require a moisturizer afterward, in most cases, the micellar water does a great job on its own.
-
Q: How quickly do I have to use my micellar water after opening?
A:Generally speaking, you’ll want to aim to use your water within a month after opening. Because some brands are organic or use mostly organic resources, you can expect these ingredients to break down even when stored in a cool, dark place.
-
Q: Can I use micellar water if I have sensitive skin?
A:Absolutely! Just be sure to start your skin regime off with a micellar water that’s of the gentle variety.
