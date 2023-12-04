Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Micellar Waters of 2024

Author photo
Written by Ashley Neese

Enriched with micelles compounds, a single application of micellar water can provide your face with a spa-like skin treatment at home in just a few minutes. It washes away dirt, oil and makeup while keeping your skin soft and hydrated. Multi-purpose as it is effective, we’ve curated a list of the best micellar waters of 2024 to help you find the right one. Our favorite is the Embryollisse micellar lotion because its gentle formula works as both a cleanser and makeup remover. Browse through our top picks, as well as our buyer’s guide, to narrow down your search for the best addition to your skincare routine.

Micellar Water: A Buyer’s Guide

Skin is a very sensitive part of the body, and it needs special care. While micellar water can prove to be a skincare essential, one misstep can leave you with unwanted irritation. Before choosing a micellar water cleanser for your skin, here are some things to keep in mind:

Suitable for sensitive skin

When shopping for micellar water, the first thing to look for is whether the product is suitable for sensitive skin. No matter your skin type, you can't disregard sensitivity as a possible hazard to look out for. Buying skin-friendly micellar water will help you avoid any potential damage to your skin while also allowing for regular usage.

Know your skin first

Everyone has different skin. Some people have normal skin while others have to deal with oily or dry skin, then there are those who have a combination of both. For these reasons, the micellar water you choose needs to be able to take care of your type of skin in particular. To promote best application practices, you should check the skin type mentioned on the cleanser. Also, if you have a known history of allergies, make note of any potential irritants in the ingredients list.

Look for ingredients

The ingredients used in the product are of great importance. Some micellar water contains ingredients in high concentrations, which can harm your skin. If you’re someone who’s prone to inflammation and irritation, always buy micellar water that has ingredients catering to your specific needs in particular.

The Best Micellar Waters

1

Embryollisse Micellar Lotion Makeup Remover

Embryollisse Micellar Lotion Makeup Remover
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Gentle yet effective makeup removal
  • Doubles as a facial cleanser
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May require multiple applications for waterproof makeup

Indulge in the luxurious care of your skin with the Embryollisse micellar lotion makeup remover. As a beauty essential, it's crafted with precision in mind to gently and effectively cleanse your complexion. In turn, it offers a delicate and balanced formula that effortlessly removes makeup, impurities, or daily pollutants from your skin.

The micellar technology of this makeup remover attracts makeup and lifts it away without the need for harsh rubbing. As a result, it leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean, and revitalized. This versatile skincare companion is thoroughly enriched with ingredients that not only cleanse the skin but also nourish it, making it suitable for daily use. When you purchase this micellar lotion, you’ll enjoy a pampering experience that respects the natural balance of your skin, making it our top choice. 

2

Chanel L’Eau Micellaire Micellar Cleansing Water

Chanel L’Eau Micellaire Micellar Cleansing Water
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Gentle and effective cleansing
  • Has a pleasant scent
  • Versatile and convenient

Cons

  • More expensive than comparable options

Experience the epitome of skincare luxury with the Chanel L'Eau Micellaire micellar cleansing water. As a sophisticated addition to any daily cleansing routine, this exquisite micellar water embodies the essence of Chanel. It offers a gentle and effective solution when you need to lift away impurities or take off your makeup.

 

Infused with the brand's signature refinement, this cleansing water uses micellar technology to effortlessly cleanse. The result is skin that feels refreshed, revitalized, and prepped for your skincare routine. This product not only cleanses the skin but also offers a subtle and luxurious fragrance, transforming your skincare routine into an enjoyable sensory experience.

3

Bioderma Micellar Water

Bioderma – Sensibio H2O – Micellar Water – Cleansing and Make-Up Removing – Refreshing feeling – for Sensitive Skin 16.9 Fl Oz
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Perfect for all skin types
  • Hydrates the skin
  • Non-greasy formula

Cons

  • Not ideal for waterproof mascara

Bioderma Sensibio H20 is just right for all skin types, especially sensitive ones. This micellar water efficiently removes all the dirt and makeup from the face and eyes without affecting the skin’s natural PH. It contains fatty acid esters that are incredibly beneficial to skin lipids, which helps maintain the skin’s protective layer.

The unscented and effective minimal ingredients protect the skin from irritation and breakouts. Equipped with natural cucumber extract, this water keeps your skin hydrated, soft and soothed. The gentle formula and natural active ingredients also make it perfect for everyday use.

4

La Roche-Posay Micellar Water

La Roche-Posay Micellar Water
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Doubles as a cleanser and toner
  • Appropriate for oily skin
  • Makes skin feel hydrated

Cons

  • It is not fragrance-free

Infused with La Roche-Posay thermal spring water, glycerin humectant and zinc, this micellar water is specially formulated for people with oily and greasy skin. It refreshes and keeps your skin hydrated, and the featured thermal spring water acts as an antioxidant-rich solution that removes makeup and dirt without irritation.

Additionally, zinc acts as a significant ingredient, which works to deter clogged pores and fight acne. The glycerin humectant is another notable ingredient that absorbs water from the surrounding environment and keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed. It also maintains the skin’s natural PH, making it perfect for people with oily or combination skin.

5

Garnier Micellar Water

Garnier Micellar Water
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Great for waterproof makeup removal
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Fragrance-free

Cons

  • Can be too drying for some

Suitable for all skin types, Garnier’s micellar water is highly praised by the great makeup artist Bobbi Brown. The large inexpensive bottle contains skin-friendly ingredients that efficiently remove makeup, impurities and dirt. Plus, it doubles as a safe and gentle eye makeup remover.

This micellar water also comes with an additional bottle and is specifically designed to remove waterproof makeup.  Manufactured with natural ingredients and formulas, it gives the skin a healthy, smooth and glowing appearance.

6

Simple Micellar Water

Micellar Water Us Weekly
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Hydrates the skin
  • Ideal for all skin types
  • Free of harsh chemicals

Cons

  • May need more cleansing after use

This budget and skin-friendly micellar water by Simple is a great option for beginners who want to incorporate micellar water into their daily skincare routine. Leading with a unique blend of natural ingredients and triple purified water, it works to hydrate your skin and clear out all the dirt.

The featured Vitamin B3 and C oils help remove impurities without irritation, making it all the more possible to achieve flawless skin. This micellar water also gives a soothing effect, making it suitable for all skin types. Adding this to your makeup kit will revitalize your skin and help you achieve a natural-looking glow. 

7

CeraVe Micellar Water

CeraVe Micellar Water
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Contains no parabens
  • Effective makeup removal
  • Dermatologist and ophthalmologist verified

Cons

  • Niacinamide can cause irritation

Ophthalmologically tested, this non-comedogenic cleanser by CeraVe is ideal for sensitive skin areas. It gently removes dirt, makeup and impurities from your body and safe enough for use around your eyes.

The gentle formula contains niacinamide, which is an anti-inflammatory agent. It removes impurities and hydrates the skin, and its application is as simple as rinsing your face after use. Just let it sit and do its magic, and you’re good to go!

People Also Ask

  • Q: How is micellar water different from a toner?

    A:Micellar water cleanser water removes makeup, dirt and impurities from the skin and is the first step of your skincare routine. It works by breaking down the products on the skin and can clear out lingering cosmetic products. In contrast, a toner is used after your cleanser. It usually tones the skin, and if any impurities are left, it gets rid of them.

  • Q: How does micellar water help cleanse the face?

    A:By using tiny fat molecules, micellar water helps remove dirt, impurities, makeup, oil and grease from the skin. The fat molecules work on a cellular level to break down the contaminants and wash them away, making micellar water perfect for those who apply products or lotions that contain fatty proteins, like coconut oil. If you don’t see any improvement after the first few uses, consider switching to a different micellar water. Since brands can vary in ingredients, chances are your skin requires something more intense.

  • Q: What is the best way to apply micellar water?

    A:We suggest using micellar water at night when you're done with your daily tasks. To make proper use of it, simply soak a cotton pad. After that, gently rub the skin with the cotton pad to remove any impurities. While some micellar waters require a moisturizer afterward, in most cases, the micellar water does a great job on its own.

  • Q: How quickly do I have to use my micellar water after opening?

    A:Generally speaking, you’ll want to aim to use your water within a month after opening. Because some brands are organic or use mostly organic resources, you can expect these ingredients to break down even when stored in a cool, dark place.

  • Q: Can I use micellar water if I have sensitive skin?

    A:Absolutely! Just be sure to start your skin regime off with a micellar water that’s of the gentle variety.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Ashley Neese

Ashley Neese graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She enjoys writing about a little bit of everything. In my free time she loves to read and play with her pets.

Related reads

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!