The Best Salt Scrubs of 2024

Buying Guide: Salt Scrubs First time buying salt scrub online? Don’t just get the first thing you see. Physical exfoliators can be a little tricky, especially when you don’t have prior experience. From manuka honey to coffee grounds, not all salt scrubs offer the same benefits. Keep these things in mind when browsing for your next go-to:

Essential oils Almost every salt scrub manufacturer adds essential mineral oils to their product. However, you don’t want anything that’s just for show or scent. There should be a decent quantity of oils added to the scrub to prevent over-exfoliation and provide a soothing effect. Lychee berry, Vitamin C and almond extract are some of the best oils you can find due to their nourishing properties.

Natural formula The word 'natural' has been thrown around more times than one can count in the last decade alone. This is mainly because government regulations are becoming more stringent by the day. It can be difficult to identify toxic or poor chemicals in exfoliators. The easiest way out is to look for products labeled ‘organic’ or ‘natural’.

Price Himalayan salt is great, but it isn’t a miracle worker. Yet, a lot of manufacturers will tell you otherwise. Be wary of how much companies today are charging for salt-based skincare. Don’t pay too much because at the end of the day, it is just a body scrub.