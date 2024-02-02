If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Salt Scrubs of 2024
In recent years, Himalayan scrubs have gained rapid momentum for their amazing benefits. This is because salt has plenty of antibacterial properties that can keep the skin healthy and radiant. If you’re eager to jump on the bandwagon, choose from our list of the best salt scrubs of 2024. The top option on our list, the O Naturals dead sea salt scrub, can not only rid your skin of dead skin cells but can also nourish it effectively with premium essential oils. Read our buying guide for tips on how to select the right salt scrub for your unique skincare needs.
Buying Guide: Salt Scrubs
First time buying salt scrub online? Don’t just get the first thing you see. Physical exfoliators can be a little tricky, especially when you don’t have prior experience. From manuka honey to coffee grounds, not all salt scrubs offer the same benefits. Keep these things in mind when browsing for your next go-to:
Essential oils
Almost every salt scrub manufacturer adds essential mineral oils to their product. However, you don’t want anything that’s just for show or scent. There should be a decent quantity of oils added to the scrub to prevent over-exfoliation and provide a soothing effect. Lychee berry, Vitamin C and almond extract are some of the best oils you can find due to their nourishing properties.
Natural formula
The word 'natural' has been thrown around more times than one can count in the last decade alone. This is mainly because government regulations are becoming more stringent by the day. It can be difficult to identify toxic or poor chemicals in exfoliators. The easiest way out is to look for products labeled ‘organic’ or ‘natural’.
Price
Himalayan salt is great, but it isn’t a miracle worker. Yet, a lot of manufacturers will tell you otherwise. Be wary of how much companies today are charging for salt-based skincare. Don’t pay too much because at the end of the day, it is just a body scrub.
Salt Scrubs v. Sugar Scrubs: What’s the Difference?
Caught between sweet and savory? Go with the latter. Regardless of the spotlight sugar scrubs get, salt-based varieties are much better. While unrefined sugar does have some nice nutrients—such as magnesium, calcium and potassium—you’ll find them all and more in salt exfoliators. These are also anti-bacterial, which is great for improving blood circulation and anti-inflammatory.
However, there are certain downsides. For one, using a salt scrub on sunburnt or freshly waxed legs stings quite a bit. Also, salt can be a tad more abrasive than its sweeter counterpart.
The Best Salt Scrubs
O Naturals Salt Scrub
Pros
- Helps reduce appearance of fine lines
- Rich in powerful antioxidants
- Thoroughly cleans and exfoliates
Cons
- Some aren't fond of the smell
Formulated with premium dead sea salt, O Natural’s exfoliant scrub banishes dead skin cells, sebum and dirt. By removing impurities from deep within, your dermal layers aren’t just cleaned but thoroughly massaged for greater blood circulation.
And to say that O Natural’s salt scrub is simply that would be an understatement. Packed with nourishing essential oils that work to combat cellulite, while the featured mint oil provides a refreshing effect, lemon oil cleanses the skin and wards off icky cosmetic buildup and bacteria. Its ability to cleanse, exfoliate and improve the skin's appearance earned this salt scrub the top spot on our list.
PureSCRUBS Salt Scrub
Pros
- Eco-friendly accessories included
- Strictly organic ingredients
- Pleasant tropical scent
Cons
- Can be too abrasive for some
This multifunctional salt scrub goes the extra mile to give you the spa treatment at home. Aside from basic exfoliation with the fine grains of dead sea salt, PureSCRUBS’ product cleanses the skin prior to nourishing it with plant-derived essential oils. Moisture is locked in with the addition of organic skin softeners in the soap that prevent over drying for a healthier, radiant glow.
With regular use, you may even note a reduction in cellulite, hyperpigmentation, scars and stretch marks. Additionally, using this salt scrub regularly may also banish pesky ingrown hair. Once out of the packaging and mixed with water, a deep coconut aroma fills the room to relax your senses. Another awesome plus? The ingredients are all 100% natural.
M3 Naturals Salt Scrub
Pros
- pH balancing formula
- Gentle exfoliation
- Anti-aging properties
Cons
- Not suitable for those with allergies
Coming from the Himalayas, M3 Naturals’ all rounding salt scrub is suited for the face, lip, hands, feet and all other parts of the body. Its formula features nourishing lychee oil as well as various other antioxidants that remove unhealthy toxins found on the skin. What puts this product on a whole new level is the collagen and stem cell infusion.
Not only are these two ingredients known for boosting skin health, but introducing them within a daily regimen might accelerate cell production, promote collagen production and fight early signs of aging. The unique combination of ingredients extracts dirt and debris from pores, minimizing their appearance so you can look in the mirror and feel great every single time.
Brooklyn Botany Salt Scrub
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Can minimize pores
- Makes skin feel hydrated
Cons
- Packaging isn't the best
Kiss dead skin goodbye with Brooklyn Botany’s salt scrub. This exfoliator does what most others do except it has a lot more to offer. For one, it promotes healthy skin replenishment and increases the absorption capabilities of topical creams and serums.
Once it removes all the toxins from the top dermal layer, it has a better chance of penetrating deep into the lipid barriers and working its magic. Since the formula uses natural pink salt, you can count on various other benefits, including reduced inflammation, enhanced moisture retention and a boost of hydration. While the scrub might not turn the clock back, it contracts pores, boosts elasticity and contributes to silkier, smoother skin.
Majestic Pure Salt Scrub
Pros
- Effective against strawberry legs
- Can help with keratosis
- Potent essential oil blend
Cons
- The texture is crumbly
Achieve supple skin with this nutrient-rich salt scrub by Majestic Pure. Infused with a bounty of powerful essential oils such as almond and lychee, the scrub makes for a luscious bathing experience. With every use, a gentle aroma activates your senses, waking you up while relaxing your nerves.
And to add to its nourishment, the featured Vitamin C works to detoxify the body without interfering with your natural pH balance. Iron, potassium, copper and magnesium are added to Himalayan pink salt crystals so they exfoliate, nourish and moisturize all in one go. Buyers who continue to use the scrub long term may even notice a reduction in dark spots, wrinkles and enlarged pores.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long do salt scrubs last?
A:Water-free salt scrubs tend to last up to six months or longer. To promote best care practices, check the expiration date on the label or ask the manufacturer for clarification.
-
Q: Do salt scrubs contain harmful chemicals?
A:Yes! Just like any other exfoliator, salt scrubs can have toxic ingredients too. This is exactly why you should stick to eco-friendly or plant-derived products with a toxic-free label.
-
Q: How often can I use a salt scrub?
A:Dermatologists recommend using a salt scrub no more than two times per week to prevent over-exfoliation. Anything more than this can lead to redness and skin sensitivity.
-
Q: Are DIY salt scrubs worth it?
A:DIY salt scrubs can be a great option if you follow the right recipe and use clean, natural ingredients.
-
Q: Are salt scrubs good for ashy elbows>
A:Ashy skin is a result of clumped dead skin cells, and the best way to get rid of them is through manual exfoliation. Since salt scrubs detoxify toxins and replenish skin, the answer is yes! Salt scrubs are a great option for ashy elbows and knees. And to add to their super help properties, essential oils can moisturize dry skin and prevent that pesky, ashy look from making its grand comeback.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.