Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Shower Loofahs of 2024

Written by Kristie Olivieri

A good, exfoliating scrub will remove dirt and grime. What it can’t do, however, is provide the ultimate exfoliating experience. A gentle sugar or charcoal rub doesn’t get the dirt and grease off that easily, and after a long, sweaty day of work, you totally deserve only the best self-care remedies—enter the shower loofah!

Washing your weekday blues down the drain (literally), this nifty invention is remarkably eco-friendly and harvested straight from vining stalks. A growing revolution across the gardening and body product junkies alike, it makes bathing much more efficient and even aids in getting to those hard-to-reach areas. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the best shower loofahs of 2024.