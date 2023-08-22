Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cardon Review: Holistic Men’s Skin and Hair Care

Author photo
Edited by Ashley Neese

The Cardon brand genuinely appreciates every man’s effort towards skincare. Embracing the fusion of nature and technology, Cardon offers a unique range of innovative, cactus-based skincare products tailored to nurture every man’s fantastic skin and hair needs. Cardon’s collection proudly embodies an array of solutions fine-tuned to address your unique skincare needs, whether hydration, repair, protection, or daily upkeep. The products are versatile and adaptable, crafted to enhance confidence, invigorate your senses, and empower your journey to better self-care.

What is Cardon?

Cardon is a brand founded on the principle of intuitive self-care. It believes every man has the unique ability to nurture his skin and hair and that this endeavor goes beyond mere aesthetics — it's about holistic wellness, confidence, and a radiant embodiment of one's personality. Cardon specializes in smart, cactus-based skincare technology designed to target various skin and hair concerns, delivering accurate results that transform routine into a gratifying journey of self-discovery. Cardon's story began by asking men about protection. In a humble focus group run out of their school apartment, the founders Jacqueline and Narae probed their male classmates about skincare. The responses they received were insightful and surprisingly candid, opening up a world of understanding about men's needs and concerns. Inspired by what they heard, Jacqueline and Narae wasted no time — they hit the ground running, and Cardon was born. Over the years, Cardon has emerged as a trusted ally for men worldwide. With an unwavering commitment to quality and satisfaction, the brand proudly offers products that are not only effective but also convenient, intuitive, and enjoyable to use. Each creation is a testament to Cardon's deep understanding of men's skincare, embodying a blend of nature and technology that targets specific skin and hair concerns.

Our Review of Cardon

While conducting our Cardon review, we discovered that this revolutionary brand offers a comprehensive array of men's skincare products, all harnessed from the natural power of the cactus plant. Here are some of its top items that can elevate your skincare routine and ensure the health of your skin and hair, along with their key ingredients and benefits.

Cardon Promotions & Discounts

You can now enjoy a 30% discount and complimentary shipping when you subscribe to your first set.

  • Free shipping is also available on all subscriptions or one-time orders over $50.
  • Additionally, on orders exceeding $75, you'll receive three free hair and body samples.

Where to Buy Cardon

Cardon's products are available for purchase on its official website and on other reputable online retailers such as Amazon. With multiple purchase options, finding and buying Cardon's high-quality skincare products is convenient and straightforward.

Cardon Shipping and Return Policy

Shipping

You can conveniently purchase Cardon's products from its official website, offering easy shopping. For orders exceeding $50, shipping within the continental United States is free. It ensures you can get your favorite Cardon products right to your doorstep without additional cost.  Cardon offers shipping through USPS and DHL for international customers in Europe and Canada at a subsidized rate. However, additional charges based on customs duties and carrier processing fees may apply. Cardon's commitment to prompt delivery means you typically receive your order within three to five business days, keeping you updated with tracking information via email.  

Return Policy

At Cardon, customer satisfaction takes priority. Recognizing the personal nature of skin care, Cardon offers a flexible return policy. If unsatisfied, you can return your products within 30 days of arrival. Contact customer service, providing your name and order number, to receive a return label.  Please note the process of refunds starts upon receiving the unopened products back, with a restocking fee of $8 deducted. The refund process typically takes 5 to 10 business days for credit card refunds and is immediate for gift card refunds.

Contact Cardon

Cardon is always open to hearing from you, appreciating your feedback, and addressing any queries. Here's how you can get in touch with them: 

Email

For general queries, returns, or feedback, reach out to hello@cardonskin.com Cardon strives to get back to you within one to two business days. 

1

Cardon SPF 30 Sunscreen and Moisturizer

Cardon SPF 30 Sunscreen and Moisturizer
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Daily Face Moisturizer Cream combines daily facial moisturizer and UVA and UVB protection, giving men the perfect solution for improved skin care. It comes with cactus extract and chia seed oil, making it an ideal product to hydrate your skin all day while protecting it from sun damage. The advanced Korean skincare ingredients offer many benefits, including soothing and firming effects on all skin types. Since it's packed with vitamins A, D, K, E,  and electrolytes, you can expect ultra-lightweight and non-comedogenic essentials that improve and protect the skin. It also has a fast-absorbing formula that guarantees zero residue or white cast when applied. With its unique blend of advanced Korean skincare ingredients, you can be sure you're getting nourished skin and a modern approach to grooming without breaking the bank.
2

Cardon Face Mask

Cardon Face Mask
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Face Mask is the perfect choice for any man looking to give their facial hair a much-needed boost. This 4-pack of innovative Korean sheet masks comes with a bamboo charcoal mask for the top of your face and a beard oil treatment for your beard. The bamboo charcoal mask helps to hydrate, detox, and nourish the face with its powerful anti-aging serum, while the beard oil's blend of argan and jojoba oil leaves your beard looking and feeling soft and healthy. This mask size is more significant than other Korean face masks, and it also has stretchy nose cuts to adapt it to any face shape. Additionally, it's paraben-free, sulfate-free, and silicone free, so you won't have to worry about harsh ingredients or harmful chemicals. This face mask is perfect for sensitive skin, providing an immediate hydration boost for the face. It is non-comedogenic, so it will not clog pores but still provide relief from dryness and irritation. Combining the bamboo charcoal mask for your face and the beard oil treatment makes this a great addition to any man's skincare routine or an excellent gift idea for men's skincare sets. So, if you're looking for a product that will make your facial features stand out more than ever, this is an ideal pick.
3

Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue

Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue is a revolutionary eye serum designed to combat puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles around the eyes. This multi-functional under-eye roller comes with powerful peptides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and cactus extract, offering a modern approach to grooming that puts your best face forward every day. This mess-free eye roller includes three stainless steel balls for easy and consistent application. Simply roll the product around the eye area every day and night. After a few weeks of use, you will surely notice positive results. Plus, storing it in the refrigerator provides a cooling sensation that further soothes irritation and discomfort. It comes with premium ingredients designed to strengthen skin over time. Haloxyl is a 2% active peptide complex that helps to improve the visibility of dark circles and scars caused by acne or injury. Hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate and maintain skin elasticity, while soothing cactus extract helps to reduce inflammation and produces a firming effect on all skin types. So, this product is an attractive choice whether you're new to skincare or looking to revitalize your current routine.
4

Cardon Hair Growth Shampoo for Men

Cardon Hair Growth Shampoo for Men
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Hair Growth Shampoo is an excellent solution for those looking to take their hair care routine to the next level. This shampoo helps prevent hair loss and promotes new hair growth. It contains a variety of proteins, vitamins, and minerals such as vitamin B5, niacinamide, and salicylic acid to cleanse and nourish the scalp and strengthen the skin's barrier to reduce hair loss. The shampoo helps to repair dry, damaged locks and prevent further thinning. The natural ingredients ensure your hair won't become weighed down or your scalp irritated. This shampoo is silicone-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, so you can use it with confidence, knowing it is safe to use. You can use it alongside the thickening and strengthening conditioner for even better results. This duo will help your hair look thicker and fuller while increasing strength. With this shampoo, you can look forward to a daily routine that leaves your locks healthy and full of life!
5

Cardon Men’s Pore Cleaning Face Wash

Cardon Men’s Pore Cleaning Face Wash
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Men's Cleaning Face Wash is a must-have for anyone wanting to keep their skin clean and healthy. It has a unique blend of natural ingredients to help keep your face clean and free from unwanted oils and dirt. The heavy-duty foaming face wash is gentle on sensitive skin, leaving it moisturized while removing excess oils and sebum without drying it out. This deep pore-cleaning clay will leave skin feeling soft while helping to reduce blackheads, acne, and breakouts. The clay used in this face wash is four times more potent than a charcoal face wash for purifying skin. Bentonite, Kaolin, and Moroccan Lava Clay are the main components that help to prevent acne and clear the pores. In contrast, the cactus extract helps to soothe irritation from shaving or sun exposure. The formula is also sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. With its potent blend of natural ingredients and impeccable results, this face wash is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a product that helps combat oily skin or acne-prone skin without over-drying or irritating it further. Long-term use can achieve subtle cleansed skin that feels soft and hydrated throughout the day.
6

Cardon Men’s Skincare Gift Set

Cardon Men’s Skincare Gift Set
CHECK ON AMAZON
The Cardon Men's Skincare Gift Set is an innovative skincare line for men. This set contains all the essentials needed to start a complete anti-aging routine. The products come with cactus-based ingredients, known to help soothe and firm skin of all types. The set includes a clay cleanser to begin your daily routine and an eye cream to reduce dark circles and wrinkles. It also comprises a face moisturizer with natural sunscreen SPF 30 and a nightly hydro-boost face gel. This combination of products will give you the ultimate protection and hydration for your skin. Cacti extract, which comes with many benefits, such as vitamins A, D, K, E, and electrolytes, sets this set apart from other skincare brands. Combining these vitamins and minerals helps repair skin damage while providing lasting hydration. And the natural sunscreen will protect your skin from harmful UV rays. So, if you're looking for quality skincare that doesn't break the bank, this skincare set is worth considering.

People Also Ask

  • Q: Are all Cardon's skincare products effective on oily skin?

    A:Yes, Cardon's skincare products come with a comprehensive understanding of different skin types and their unique needs. These products help balance the skin's natural oils without causing excessive dryness or exacerbating oiliness. Ingredients like cactus extract in their formulations help hydrate and soothe the skin while maintaining a non-greasy finish. But since everyone's skin is different, it's always ideal to do a patch test first to see how your skin reacts to the product.

  • Q: How should I use Cardon's skincare products?

    A:Cardon's skincare products are perfect to incorporate into your daily routine for a truly refreshing skincare experience. It's usually wise to start with the clay cleanser to clean the skin and remove impurities. Next, apply the hydrating gel moisturizer to nourish and hydrate the skin. For an extra boost of hydration, use the hydro boost gel mask twice a week. And, for daily protection from harmful sun rays, the daily moisturizer is ideal. It's important to note that everyone's skin is different, so the frequency and combination of use may vary based on your skin's needs.

  • Q: Do Cardon's hair shampoos help stop my hair from falling?

    A:While Cardon's shampoo gently cleanses your hair and scalp, promoting overall scalp health, it's essential to understand various factors that can cause hair fall, including stress, hormones, nutrition, or genetics. Shampoo can help by maintaining a healthy scalp environment, but it's not a targeted treatment for hair loss. So, if you're experiencing significant hair fall, it's recommended to consult with a dermatologist or a trichologist.

  • Q: Are all Cardon's products made with natural ingredients?

    A:Cardon's products come with a mix of natural and scientifically-backed ingredients to ensure both efficacy and safety. For instance, they use cactus extract in many products due to its excellent hydrating and soothing properties. While not every ingredient in their lineup is naturally derived, Cardon ensures that all their ingredients meet rigorous safety standards and are beneficial for skin health.

  • Q: Can I use Cardon's cleaning face wash if I have an acne problem?

    A:Yes, Cardon's cleanser can be beneficial for those dealing with acne. This face wash contains clay, which is famous for absorbing excess oil and impurities and can help prevent acne. Additionally, the cleanser's formulation is gentle, ensuring it won't irritate or over-dry the skin, which can sometimes exacerbate acne problems. As with any skincare product, if your acne persists or worsens, it's recommended to consult with a dermatologist.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Ashley Neese

Ashley Neese graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She enjoys writing about a little bit of everything. In my free time she loves to read and play with her pets.

Related reads