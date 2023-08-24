If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Review: Davines
You may have heard of Davines before, even if you don’t know their products. The brand continues to grow in popularity and is now well-known for its sustainability and social responsibility campaigns for the beauty industry. However, that doesn’t take away from the immense success that Davines achieved since it opened its doors in 1983.
The company’s extensive and brilliant product line, which includes a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, and other hair care products, has gradually accrued quite a bit of fame over the past few years. Its high ratings allow the hair care giant to remain on the Amazon best sellers list.
Since fame does not necessarily equal quality, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to review the brand’s top products to help you figure out if they’re a good fit for your beauty and hair care routine.
What is Davines?
Headquartered in Parma, Italy, Davines is one of the most popular brands for buying top-of-the-line hair care and beauty products and is still striving to introduce a new range of innovative products for its customers. Established in 1983, this Italian hair care brand started as a subsidiary of the Davines Group, a research laboratory designed to produce high-end hair care products for renowned cosmetic companies. In 1994, the subsidiary began producing and distributing its products as Davines. The brand expanded aggressively in the next two years to develop a full product line of shampoos and conditioners for every hair type and color. In 1996, the founders of Davines created a new sister brand called Comfort Zone, which produces, sells, and distributes high-end skin care products. In 2004 the brand decided to open a physical Davines store in New York after establishing its first store in Parma, Italy, and then one in Paris in 2006 that many praised and appreciated for generating electricity through renewable sources. Time went on, and the founders of Davines continued to create more branches in Mexico and London. Fast forward to now, and the brand has multiple shops and salons in numerous countries, all staying steadfast to the vision of its founders, i.e., to create beauty sustainably and allow individuals to be comfortable in their skin. The brand has also newly introduced its hair assistant programs, offering its customers individual advice on improving their hair care routine, according to their custom requirements. Today, the brand has separate websites for its international clientele, United Kingdom customers, and buyers in the United States. Davines has so much influence now that they're running campaigns for beauty brands to develop more sustainable and socially responsible products that can improve their customers' lives and not harm the environment.
Davines Reviews from Customers
For a brand in the beauty business for three decades now, Davines has undoubtedly done an excellent job adjusting to the times and expanding its operations to cater to its growing customer base. To understand customer sentiment, we checked out Davines' US, UK, and International websites, specifically the product review pages. We also scrutinized the reviews left on its Amazon store. On all platforms, we saw an absolute outpouring of love and support for what the brand offers, which is a rarity. But such is the service Davines offers. Their stellar customer service was also turning some heads, as we saw plenty of reviews talking about how they were pleasantly surprised by the professionalism, honesty, and patience shown by the support staff. Our next stop was the brand's sole Amazon store page, where customers also left many positive comments proclaiming their love for the products and services. Additionally, almost all of their products had received an average 4.5-star rating, making Davines one of the best sellers on Amazon in the hair care and beauty niche. One product that certainly caught our eye due to its many positive reviews was the brand's Ol All-In-One Hair Milk Spray. A reviewer mentioned that the product was the best hair product they'd ever purchased as the hair spray had an amazing fragrant smell and gave her hair the perfect bounce she'd been looking for. Keeping all of these positive reviews in mind, we believe that each Davines is an absolute must-buy, and the brand itself should be your one-stop shop for anything related to hair care.
- The brand produces an extensive range of hair care shampoos and conditioners for every type of hair and unique protective hair products for treating colored hair.
- The brand offers customers various payment methods, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and different credit/debit cards, including Mastercard, Visa, and American Express. This allows you to choose the payment method to make the purchase easier.
- The brand provides excellent customer service and after-sales service, answering almost any question that you may have about the products or hair care in general.
- Davines has hair assistance programs that advise its customers on how to deal with their hair problems.
- All of their websites have a clean and easy-to-understand UI making the website easy to navigate even for the less tech-savvy customers.
Customers eager to support Davines and get access to new products earlier than others can opt to create an account with Davines on its official website, according to your location. All you have to do is navigate to the profile page on the website by clicking on the profile icon at the top of the home page and clicking on the 'Create an Account' option. Then enter your first name, last name, and email address to create an account. Now you have successfully signed up to Davines. Signing up allows customers to view their search and purchase history and track orders. It also lets them save their shipping details on the website and accumulate loyalty points for discounts or free items.
Where to Buy Davines Hair Care Products
As mentioned above, you can buy products on Davines' official websites at www.uk.davines.com or www.us.davines.com, and www.world.davines.com. Visit any of these sites directly to make your purchase as a guest or make an account via the method given above. You can also find Davines’ products on their Amazon store page. Search for "Davines hair care" in the search bar at the top of the Amazon home page or follow this link. Davines also has stores in London, New York, Parma, and Mexico City. Moreover, their products are also available at most local beauty salons and parlors.
Davines Shipping and Return Policy
ShippingDavines ships all over the world. However, the complete list of all the countries they ship to is too long to include here, so it'd be best to check their website for more info. Davines offers free standard or ground shipping for orders above $40. Customers within the US can opt for priority shipping for an additional fee. Davines takes one business day to process your order and send it out for shipping after confirming your payment. Once the package ships, it takes about 4-5 business days through standard or ground shipping for the parcel to arrive at your doorstep within the US. If you've opted for expedited or priority shipping, your product should take 2-3 days to arrive. Your parcel could take 6-16 days to arrive at destinations outside the US. It could take longer for different regions of the world. The company will also provide you with a tracking number for your shipment, which may take 48 to 72 hours to update.
Return PolicyPart of Davines' motto is to provide stellar customer service and make life easier for its customers, which is partly why the company allows customers to return any item they buy within 30 days of its arrival for any reason. The only conditions are that the product should be in undamaged, unused, and packaged how it arrived with all the tags placed correctly. Be sure to include the receipt or proof of purchase alongside the package. Customers who want to initiate a return can contact their customer support team at contact@davines.us or click the link on their return and refunds page. If the package arrives damaged or defective in quality, the team at Davines offers a complete refund of the amount you paid even after your 30-day trial expires. However, if you return a product because you didn't like it, you must pay the freight fees for the return journey.
Davines Promotions and Discounts
Long-time fans and customers of Davines who want access to all the news, offers, promotions, and discounts related to their products can opt to sign up for the Davines newsletter by scrolling down to the footer of the home page and entering their email in the field given. This will allow the customer support team at Davines to email you whenever there's any news regarding new products, promotions, and deals from the company. In addition to special discounts and promotions for their subscribers, Davines also offers seasonal discounts during popular holiday seasons like Christmas and Halloween.
Contact Davines
Customers looking to contact the company for product, offer, or refund inquiries can email them directly at contact@davines.us. Alternatively, customers can also visit and message them on their Facebook page, and a customer service representative should get back to them promptly.
Our Review of Davines
Davines OI All in One Hair Milk Spray
Davines OI Nourishing Shampoo for All Hair Types
Davines OI Conditioner
Davines OI Liquid Luster Nourishing Treatment
Davines OI Weightless Hair Oil
People Also Ask
-
Q: Where are Davines Products made?
A:Davines products are carefully formulated at the brand's headquarters, located in Parma, Italy. As a result, customers can trust that the products received are authentic and of the highest quality.
-
Q: Are Davines products vegan?
A:Most Davines products contain no animal-derived ingredients, with the exception of a few items that contain royal jelly, beeswax, or keratin. These include: VOLU/Hair & MELU Hair Shield Mist, Nourishing Royal Jelly Superactive, This is a Strong Dry Wax, This is a Strong Molding Clay, and Pasta & Love styling clay.
-
Q: How do I know which Davines products are right for me?
A:For precise guidance, you can visit a Davines salon near you for personalized advice and hair care tips. The brand also offers advice and how-to videos on its blog, Instagram, and YouTube channel.
-
Q: Do Davines products guard hair against UV rays?
A:While not all of Davines' hair care products offer UV protection, the brand's SU line is specifically formulated for this purpose. These products nourish hair while protecting it against sun damage, making them ideal for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.
-
Q: Do Davines products contain harmful ingredients?
A:All Davines products are carefully crafted, containing only the finest necessary ingredients for optimal hair care and are free of sulfates, parabens, and nanomaterials. Be sure to read the ingredients list on each individual product for more detailed information.
