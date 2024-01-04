1

If you're looking for an easy and less risky way to achieve tanned skin, the Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion is the perfect option for a self-tanner. This tanning body lotion combines the moisturizing benefits of an in-shower lotion with the sun-kissed glow of a self-tanner. Application is easy - simply glide a small amount onto wet skin and pat dry for immediate absorption, no waiting before toweling off. It's designed specifically to work with your natural skin tone, providing a subtle and gradual tan that's streak-free and that looks completely natural. This lotion is dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free and it works well for fair to medium skin tones.

From the Manufacturer

Convenient, in-shower use

Quickly absorbs into wet skin

Creates natural, streak-free tan

Develops tan color within one week

Light and fresh scent

Customer Review

Customers are raving about the affordability and effectiveness of this self-tanning body lotion. One customer left a 5-star review commenting on the hydrating properties and the value for money of this self-tanner, saying, "I use this very special type of self-tanner a few times a month, you apply it directly after your shower while you are still wet, it goes on so easily and the effects look great, especially the next day, with no yellow skin, not even on your palms. It is hydrating and you get a tan all in one, love this product and will continue to buy it. I have tried so many self-tanners I have lost count after I stopped the tanning bed thing and the pro-spray-on tans that became so dang costly, this product does a fantastic job for such a low price compared to pro spray tans and tanning beds which years ago I was addicted to, yuck, what was I thinking! If you're looking for a nice super easy application tan that lasts me at least 5 days and that's showering daily this one is for you. I also apply to my face so you don't need a special tanner for your face, easy application, great color that lasts and no yellow, this product checks all the boxes for me!"