Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion Review
If you live in a warmer climate or simply want to keep a little color over the colder months, tanning lotion is the best way to get an even tan without the risk of getting burned or your skin peeling. Self-tanning lotion is often used in an indoor setting, eliminating the need for you to stay in the sun for a tan. Using your own self-tanning lotion can also save you a lot of money from having to go to tanning spas. The Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion is an innovative product that promises to provide a natural glow straight from the shower, making your skin-tanning routine easier and more efficient. In this review, we’ll delve into the incredible features and benefits of this tanning lotion as well as share a buying guide detailing the key factors to consider when looking to buy your own.
Achieve a natural-looking, streak-free tan in just one week with Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion, a colorless formula that blends seamlessly with water on your skin, absorbs quickly, and won’t transfer to your towel or clothes. It’s a cost-effective alternative to professional spray tans that saves you time and guarantees amazing results.
Tanning Lotion: A Buyer's Guide
There are many factors to consider before you purchase a self-tanner to ensure you get the most value for your money. This buying guide will detail the most important components of a self-tanner so you can make a more informed decision.
Type of Tanning Lotion
There are three main types of tanning lotion: indoor, outdoor, and sunless. Indoor tanning lotions are specifically designed for use in tanning beds and enhance the effect of ultraviolet rays, while outdoor lotions are used for natural sun tanning. Sunless tanning lotions, on the other hand, can give you a bronzed look without any sun exposure at all. Determining the type of tanning lotion that suits your needs is vital in your tanning journey.
Skin Type
It's crucial to consider your skin type when choosing a tanning lotion. If you have sensitive skin, opt for hypoallergenic formulas. Dry skin types may benefit from tanning lotions with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter. For oily or acne-prone skin, choose non-comedogenic tanning lotions that won't clog your pores. This will help prevent irritation and breakouts.
Ingredients
Not all tanning lotions contain the same ingredients. Some contain bronzers for an immediate glow, while others use ingredients like DHA (dihydroxyacetone) to darken the skin over time. Natural and organic ingredients are more beneficial for sensitive skin types, while antioxidants help protect the skin from damage. Always check the ingredient list to ensure it aligns with your skin needs and preferences.
SPF Protection
If you’re selecting an outdoor tanning lotion, consider one with SPF protection. While tanning lotions help you achieve a bronzed look, they should also protect your skin from harmful UV rays. An SPF of 30 or higher is typically recommended for safe sun exposure.
Fragrance
The scent of your tanning lotion can greatly affect your tanning experience. Some prefer the classic coconut or tropical scents, while others opt for fragrance-free options due to sensitive skin or personal preference. Many brands offer a range of scents, so you can choose the one that best suits your preferences.
Jergens Natural Glow In-Shower Self Tanner (Pack of 2)
Pros
- Minimal transfer and drying time
- Hydrates while tanning
- Long-lasting natural color
Cons
- Requires repeated use for desired effect
If you're looking for an easy and less risky way to achieve tanned skin, the Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Body Lotion is the perfect option for a self-tanner. This tanning body lotion combines the moisturizing benefits of an in-shower lotion with the sun-kissed glow of a self-tanner. Application is easy - simply glide a small amount onto wet skin and pat dry for immediate absorption, no waiting before toweling off. It's designed specifically to work with your natural skin tone, providing a subtle and gradual tan that's streak-free and that looks completely natural. This lotion is dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free and it works well for fair to medium skin tones.
From the Manufacturer
- Convenient, in-shower use
- Quickly absorbs into wet skin
- Creates natural, streak-free tan
- Develops tan color within one week
- Light and fresh scent
Customer Review
Customers are raving about the affordability and effectiveness of this self-tanning body lotion. One customer left a 5-star review commenting on the hydrating properties and the value for money of this self-tanner, saying, "I use this very special type of self-tanner a few times a month, you apply it directly after your shower while you are still wet, it goes on so easily and the effects look great, especially the next day, with no yellow skin, not even on your palms. It is hydrating and you get a tan all in one, love this product and will continue to buy it. I have tried so many self-tanners I have lost count after I stopped the tanning bed thing and the pro-spray-on tans that became so dang costly, this product does a fantastic job for such a low price compared to pro spray tans and tanning beds which years ago I was addicted to, yuck, what was I thinking! If you're looking for a nice super easy application tan that lasts me at least 5 days and that's showering daily this one is for you. I also apply to my face so you don't need a special tanner for your face, easy application, great color that lasts and no yellow, this product checks all the boxes for me!"
