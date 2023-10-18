Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Review: MINT

Written by Avery Williamson

Your hair reflects your personality and style, bringing you self-assurance to confidently face the world. MINT understands this, channeling expertise and innovation into crafting superior tools that cater to your hair needs. As you choose what suits your mood and occasion, MINT believes you deserve the best means to achieve your desired look. Imagine your hair shining with health, bouncing with volume, curling with elegance, or straightening with sleekness. This vision comes alive with MINT.

With a collection meticulously designed to address various hair needs — from styling to smoothing, drying to curling, crimping to straightening — MINT is more than just another hair brand. It’s a promise, an assurance that every tool holds the power to transform and enhance your hair.

Drawing from the best materials available, it integrates high-quality design and technology that coalesce to elevate styling, ensuring that each flick, twirl, and flutter of your hair is a testament to its vitality. Embark on a journey where every glide, curl, or straighten with MINT isn’t merely a styling action; it’s a celebration of your hair’s intrinsic beauty. Let’s traverse this path together, with MINT guiding the way to a future where your hair tells its most captivating stories yet.