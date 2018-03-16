Showtime! Being in front of a camera all the time means that our favorite social media influencers are in the know when it comes to skincare and beauty tips that help nail the perfect shot. Stylish got the inside scoop from singer Cailee Rae and YouTube sensation Alexa Mae on some of their beauty secrets and what they do to get a camera-ready complexion before their upcoming big night out: the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Branded Content
L.A. ‘It Girls’ Cailee Rae and Alexa Mae Reveal Their Beauty Prep Secrets For a Big Night
3