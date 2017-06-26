She’s the boss of her own body! Lena Dunham revealed her latest ink —two huge tattoos along with a message about body confidence to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 23.

In the first of several posts, the Girls creator shared a snap of a blooming rose tattoo positioned on her upper thigh.

“Been tatting myself up like crazy this month,” the 31-year-old actress captioned the post.

Courtesy of Lena Dunham/Instagram

In a second, the body confidence activist showed off a tattoo of two kewpie dolls scooping into a barrel. The caption read: “These kewpies been on me a few weeks.”



Courtesy of Lena Dunham/Instagram

In a third post — the star, who has been open about her painful battle with endometriosis, shared a close-up image of her latest budding rose tattoo — but with a powerful message.

“I think it gives me a sense of control and ownership of a body that's often beyond my control,” she explained.

Courtesy of Lena Dunham/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Dunham has shared her body art with fans on social media. The writer reflected on her journey to body acceptance with a nearly naked selfie on Instagram in June.



“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn't lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could. I don't regret any of it- that's my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people's perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all,” she explained.

Fans showered her with words of encouragement and acceptance after she shared her deeply personal post.



“Lena you have a beautiful body and always have had! Thanks for rocking string vests and booty shorts like a KWEEN!! Xx,” said one admirer.

“Just do you like you've always been doing. Love u no matter what's size of jeans u wear,” added another.

But not all ink is good ink. Dunham opened up in Vogue’s “73 Questions” video segment in February, where the star revealed one regret— an illustration of a children’s book tattoo on her body. “A drunk guy did it. It’s not great. I should get it covered up.”

