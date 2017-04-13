Work it, girl! Ashley Graham flaunted her curves in a new Snapchat selfie on Tuesday, April 10. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model left little to the imagination as she posed in lacy panties and a striped crop top.

Courtesy Ashley Graham/Snapchat

The 29-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her assets and just last month bared her butt in a Baywatch-inspired photo shoot.

INSTARimages.com

Graham, who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, became the first-ever plus-size model to be featured in SI swimsuit issue in 2015 and graced the cover the following year.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

The size-14 beauty has also advocated for body diversity in the modeling world, and earlier this year shared an Instagram pic of her legs, writing, “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. And you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein."

