Hot mama! Beyoncé showed off her post-baby body in a form-fitting red dress in an Instagram post on Monday, August 21.

The “Lemonade” singer wore a ruched, off-the-shoulder bodycon dress that clung to her enviable curves as she posed for a series of pics.

The Grammy winner, 35, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay Z on June 13, also shared the photos on her official website, revealing that the dress was from House of CB, while her green velvet jacket and shoes were from Bouguessa and Saint Laurent. The star also showed off a Chiara Boni bag along with perfectly manicured red nails and gorgeous rings on her fingers.

E! reports that the photos were taken at her sister Solange’s Saint Heron: Wine and Grind party at MASHStudios in Los Angeles on August 11.



Beyoncé has been working hard to get her body back into shape since welcoming her babies and has been spotted at SoulCycle classes with Jay Z. She showed off her impressively flat stomach in a crop top and shorts when she attended a Kendrick Lamar concert in L.A. on August 6.

Queen Bey announced in February that she and her rap mogul hubby were expecting twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé captioned an Instagram photo of her bare bump. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

A source told Us earlier this year that the couple were overjoyed about her pregnancy.

"They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," the source said. "Blue is so excited to be a big sister!"

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, told Entertainment Tonight in July that the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is “proud and very excited” about her baby brother and sister, adding, “It’s a wonderful experience!”

