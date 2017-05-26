Courtesy Blac Chyna/Snapchat

She’s feelin’ herself! Blac Chyna took to Snapchat on Thursday, May 25, to show off her enviable curves in a topless Snapchat photo.



In the sizzling mirror selfie, the 29-year-old model poses in nothing but a pair of boy shorts and a towel wrapped around her head, and strategically covers her breasts with her right arm.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

This isn’t the first time Chyna has put her killer cleavage on display via social media. She bared her chest in a revealing black gown at her pal Kendra Cooksey's wedding in Las Vegas on Friday, May 12.

During an August 2016 interview with Paper magazine, the former stripper shared her thoughts about the backlash she faces for flaunting her body online. “A woman does it and she's a ho, she's a slut,” she told the publication at the time. "You can say mean things about me, but it doesn't matter, we're still gonna do us. ... So what if I was a stripper?"

Since giving birth to daughter Dream — whom she shares with on-again, off-again ex-fiance Rob Kardashian — in November 2016, the reality star has been determined to snap back into her pre-pregnancy shape.

Back in February, the Lashed Bar entrepreneur, who is also mom of son King Cairo, 4, with ex-fiance Tyga, revealed that she had lost 40 pounds since welcoming baby No. 2. “From 192 to 152.4 - Goal 130 - Summer 2017,” she captioned a Snapchat video of herself stepping onto a scale.

And on March 25, Chyna let fans know that she only had a few pounds left to shed in her postbaby slimdown. “192 to 141.6 … Goal 130,” she wrote on Snapchat. “(11 pounds to go).”

