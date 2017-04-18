Coleman-Rayner

Brad Pitt stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend displaying his slimmer frame. The Moonlight producer, 53, looked slender in a linen button down and denim jeans. He was photographed outside British sculptor Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood, where Pitt has been busy working on a sculpture.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the hunky actor’s weight loss is attributed to his stressful divorce from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

After Pitt first debuted his trimmer figure at the 2017 Golden Globes in January, an insider told Us that the Allied actor’s been working on getting healthy. “He lost a bunch of weight,” a close Pitt source told Us post his September split from Jolie. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

His new look may also be in preparation for his upcoming role in Ad Astra which begins filming this July. In the sci-fi flick, Pitt plays an autistic engineer whose father left when he was young to explore life in space.

That said, the insider told Us that Pitt has recommitted to his workouts. “He’s exercising,” the source previously told Us. “He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!