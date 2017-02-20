Not that innocent! Britney Spears shared a topless photo on Instagram Sunday, February 19, hours after Lifetime aired its unauthorized biopic Britney Ever After.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

In the sepia-toned picture, the 35-year-old pop princess, wearing only a layered cross necklace, shows off her toned physique while posing with one arm covering her breasts. She holds her right hand by her face as she gazes into the camera lens.

Spears, who did not caption the daring Instagram shot, completed the look with smoky eye makeup and wore her short, wavy blonde locks down.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's unclear when the photo was taken, but several fans took to social media to point out the "Slumber Party" singer's ageless appearance, comparing the post to her topless photos from the early aughts, particularly one black-and-white snap from her 2005 Allure magazine shoot.



Spears posted the stunning picture shortly after the premiere of Britney Ever After on Saturday, February 18. The star's rep previously told Us Weekly that she "[would] not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing." Several viewers and celebrities denounced the TV movie on Twitter as it aired, calling out its many historical inaccuracies.



"Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? 'Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese' that's a direct quote!!" Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote before asking, "Who lit this movie?" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Tyler Oakley were equally appalled, with the latter tweeting, "omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!!"



Spears has yet to comment on the film.

