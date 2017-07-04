Talk about a one-of-a-kind suit. Celine Dion posed in nothing but her birthday suit for Vogue on Tuesday, July 4, while in Paris for Fashion Week.

In a photo shared on the fashion magazine's Instagram account, the seven-time Grammy winner sits nude on a chair, her right leg crossed over her left, her arms wrapped around her torso, with her left hand covering the lower part of her face as she gazes mysteriously into the camera.

"Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows," the publication shared in a lengthy caption that explored the singer's fashion experiences. "For the past five years, she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances."

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The caption went on to detail a classic, simply cut Dior LBD that Dion, 49, purchased years ago, when John Galliano oversaw the fashion house. It was this same dress that the widow wore to husband Rene Angelil's funeral in January 2016.

The magazine also shared three other photos of the songstress: One showed Dion in a tunic and midcalf skirt as she headed to Monday's Christian Dior show; a second saw her waving to the press at the Petit Palais; and in the third, she posed on a balcony while wearing a look reminiscent of Twiggy: Swarovski chainmail dress and knee-high boots.

This revealing shoot with Vogue isn't the first time that the singer has dared to bare. She posed topless for a risque spread with V magazine in 2012. She explained at the time of the racy photos: "I'm like this in my real life."

