In the name of duty. Chrissy Teigen asked to send a picture of her butt to her doctor after becoming concerned about “bites or a rash” that appeared on her backside.

The 31-year-old model noticed the mysterious marks after a recent snorkeling trip in Italy with husband John Legend. The Lip Sync Battle host contacted the medical expert via text, mentioning that she would have scheduled an in-office visit, but she was out of town visiting London.

The Sports Illustrated stunner, who took a screen shot of the conversation, shared the unusual request with her Twitter followers on Sunday, September 10, writing: “my doctor was kind enough to give me his number and I'm gonna make him regret this.”

Shortly after posting about her derriere, Teigen, who shares 16-month-old daughter Luna with the “All of You” singer, playfully responded to a Twitter user’s question about whether she wears "adult baby diapers" or has ever "thought about it.”

Teigen quipped: “yes and yes.”

This is not the first time the brunette beauty has been candid about her body. In August, the star opened up about her body image struggles while hosting an open discussion at Beautycon.

“There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would never have 'that' body. Everyone has a butt now and curves and a little waist and that's not me,” she told the audience at the festival. “I’m jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body because of people like you guys … That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes.”

The outspoken feminist also addressed the sometimes-unobtainable definition of beauty in the digital age. “My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps — and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo — and I feel insanely inadequate.”

